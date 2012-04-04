Editor's choice
A vehicle rests in the driveway of a home destroyed by a series of tornadoes ripping through the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp
A vehicle rests in the driveway of a home destroyed by a series of tornadoes ripping through the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp
German Chancellor Angela waits on the gangway of her plane after landing at Prague airport while soldiers adjust the red carpet, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bundesregierung/Guido Bergmann/Pool
German Chancellor Angela waits on the gangway of her plane after landing at Prague airport while soldiers adjust the red carpet, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bundesregierung/Guido Bergmann/Pool
Drug users consume crack in the old center of Salvador da Bahia, Brazil, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Brazil
Drug users consume crack in the old center of Salvador da Bahia, Brazil, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Brazil
A penitent of "La Candelaria" brotherhood stands after the governing body of their brotherhood decided that penance could not be carried out in the streets due to rain during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 3,...more
A penitent of "La Candelaria" brotherhood stands after the governing body of their brotherhood decided that penance could not be carried out in the streets due to rain during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Mourners gather for a prayer vigil for the Oikos University shooting victims at Allen Temple Baptist Church in Oakland, California April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Mourners gather for a prayer vigil for the Oikos University shooting victims at Allen Temple Baptist Church in Oakland, California April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
The body of Richard Descoings, a prominent French academic, is removed from the Michelangelo Hotel by workers from the Medical Examiners office, near Times Square in New York, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Chip East
The body of Richard Descoings, a prominent French academic, is removed from the Michelangelo Hotel by workers from the Medical Examiners office, near Times Square in New York, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Chip East
Afghan wrestlers compete during the annual selection of athletes for the national team in Kabul April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan wrestlers compete during the annual selection of athletes for the national team in Kabul April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Police officers speak to anti-government protesters as they march towards the U.S. Embassy in Bahrain to protest against the life-sentence of Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, in capital Manama, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Police officers speak to anti-government protesters as they march towards the U.S. Embassy in Bahrain to protest against the life-sentence of Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, in capital Manama, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Mitt Romney addresses supporters during his Wisconsin and Maryland primary night rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Mitt Romney addresses supporters during his Wisconsin and Maryland primary night rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Alain Rocher, former mechanic and French Socialist party activist, installs a poster on his house which is covered with posters and placards in support of Socialist party candidate Francois Hollande for the 2012 presidential election, in Ramousies...more
Alain Rocher, former mechanic and French Socialist party activist, installs a poster on his house which is covered with posters and placards in support of Socialist party candidate Francois Hollande for the 2012 presidential election, in Ramousies near Maubeuge northern France April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Ultra-Orthodox Jews wait for their head Rabbi to fill a clay jug with spring water as they take part in the ritual of "Mayim Shelanu", in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv April 3, 2012. The water is used to prepare matza, the traditional unleavened bread...more
Ultra-Orthodox Jews wait for their head Rabbi to fill a clay jug with spring water as they take part in the ritual of "Mayim Shelanu", in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv April 3, 2012. The water is used to prepare matza, the traditional unleavened bread eaten during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Maintenance workers take a moment's rest as they repair part of the tracks at Northwood Hills tube station on the Metropolitan Line in London March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Maintenance workers take a moment's rest as they repair part of the tracks at Northwood Hills tube station on the Metropolitan Line in London March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Tiger Woods walks to his ball on the second green during a practice round for the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Tiger Woods walks to his ball on the second green during a practice round for the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
People are seen behind a box with donations at the Shwedagon pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People are seen behind a box with donations at the Shwedagon pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Aline Pellegrino of Brazil chases the ball during their women's friendly soccer match against the U.S. in Chiba, east of Tokyo April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Aline Pellegrino of Brazil chases the ball during their women's friendly soccer match against the U.S. in Chiba, east of Tokyo April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A Malian junta soldier holds a gun as he stands guard in the headquarters in Kati, outside Bamako, Mali, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A Malian junta soldier holds a gun as he stands guard in the headquarters in Kati, outside Bamako, Mali, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Attorney Gloria Allred (not pictured) holds the passport of Canadian model Jenna Talackova during a news conference in Los Angeles, California April 3, 2012. Talackova, a transgender beauty queen who was dropped from the Miss Universe Canada...more
Attorney Gloria Allred (not pictured) holds the passport of Canadian model Jenna Talackova during a news conference in Los Angeles, California April 3, 2012. Talackova, a transgender beauty queen who was dropped from the Miss Universe Canada competition by pageant representatives, has been given the green light to go by the Donald Trump-led Miss Universe Organization. The 23-year-old will, however, need to prove that she meets the "legal gender recognition requirements of Canada", according to local media. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tracks lead to the entrance of the Agrokomerc food factory near Velika Kladusa, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Tracks lead to the entrance of the Agrokomerc food factory near Velika Kladusa, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Horst Walter Overdick Mejia (R), alias "El Tigre" (the tiger), is escorted to the Supreme Court of Justice of Guatemala by the police in Guatemala City April 3, 2012. Guatemala has captured a suspected top drug trafficker with close ties to Mexico's...more
Horst Walter Overdick Mejia (R), alias "El Tigre" (the tiger), is escorted to the Supreme Court of Justice of Guatemala by the police in Guatemala City April 3, 2012. Guatemala has captured a suspected top drug trafficker with close ties to Mexico's brutal Zetas drug gang, which has made bloody incursions into the Central American nation. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A frozen river is seen next to a group of houses located on the outskirts of the Mongolian capital city of Ulaanbaatar, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A frozen river is seen next to a group of houses located on the outskirts of the Mongolian capital city of Ulaanbaatar, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Georgian weightlifter Gia Machavariani stretches during a training session in Tbilisi, Georgia, April 3, 2012. The 27-year-old hopes to win medals for the heavyweight (105kg) class weightlifting competition at the 2012 London Olympics. REUTERS/David...more
Georgian weightlifter Gia Machavariani stretches during a training session in Tbilisi, Georgia, April 3, 2012. The 27-year-old hopes to win medals for the heavyweight (105kg) class weightlifting competition at the 2012 London Olympics. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Italian pentathlon athlete Pier Paolo Petroni shoots during a training session at the shooting range in Montelibretti, outside Rome April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Italian pentathlon athlete Pier Paolo Petroni shoots during a training session at the shooting range in Montelibretti, outside Rome April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Deontae Mobley looks in the mirror after having his hair cut by his father, "Haircut" Joe Mobley, in the neighbourhood of Goldsboro, once an incorporated all-black city during the segregation era, that has been absorbed by the town of Sanford,...more
Deontae Mobley looks in the mirror after having his hair cut by his father, "Haircut" Joe Mobley, in the neighbourhood of Goldsboro, once an incorporated all-black city during the segregation era, that has been absorbed by the town of Sanford, Florida April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Onzelle Chandler makes her way out of her neighborhood after a tornado destroyed her home in the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp
Onzelle Chandler makes her way out of her neighborhood after a tornado destroyed her home in the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.