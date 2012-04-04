Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Apr 4, 2012 | 5:35pm IST

Editor's choice

<p>A vehicle rests in the driveway of a home destroyed by a series of tornadoes ripping through the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp </p>

A vehicle rests in the driveway of a home destroyed by a series of tornadoes ripping through the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

Wednesday, April 04, 2012

A vehicle rests in the driveway of a home destroyed by a series of tornadoes ripping through the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

Close
1 / 24
<p>German Chancellor Angela waits on the gangway of her plane after landing at Prague airport while soldiers adjust the red carpet, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bundesregierung/Guido Bergmann/Pool </p>

German Chancellor Angela waits on the gangway of her plane after landing at Prague airport while soldiers adjust the red carpet, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bundesregierung/Guido Bergmann/Pool

Wednesday, April 04, 2012

German Chancellor Angela waits on the gangway of her plane after landing at Prague airport while soldiers adjust the red carpet, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bundesregierung/Guido Bergmann/Pool

Close
2 / 24
<p>Drug users consume crack in the old center of Salvador da Bahia, Brazil, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Brazil </p>

Drug users consume crack in the old center of Salvador da Bahia, Brazil, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Brazil

Wednesday, April 04, 2012

Drug users consume crack in the old center of Salvador da Bahia, Brazil, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Brazil

Close
3 / 24
<p>A penitent of "La Candelaria" brotherhood stands after the governing body of their brotherhood decided that penance could not be carried out in the streets due to rain during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

A penitent of "La Candelaria" brotherhood stands after the governing body of their brotherhood decided that penance could not be carried out in the streets due to rain during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 3,...more

Wednesday, April 04, 2012

A penitent of "La Candelaria" brotherhood stands after the governing body of their brotherhood decided that penance could not be carried out in the streets due to rain during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
4 / 24
<p>Mourners gather for a prayer vigil for the Oikos University shooting victims at Allen Temple Baptist Church in Oakland, California April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

Mourners gather for a prayer vigil for the Oikos University shooting victims at Allen Temple Baptist Church in Oakland, California April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Wednesday, April 04, 2012

Mourners gather for a prayer vigil for the Oikos University shooting victims at Allen Temple Baptist Church in Oakland, California April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
5 / 24
<p>The body of Richard Descoings, a prominent French academic, is removed from the Michelangelo Hotel by workers from the Medical Examiners office, near Times Square in New York, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Chip East </p>

The body of Richard Descoings, a prominent French academic, is removed from the Michelangelo Hotel by workers from the Medical Examiners office, near Times Square in New York, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Chip East

Wednesday, April 04, 2012

The body of Richard Descoings, a prominent French academic, is removed from the Michelangelo Hotel by workers from the Medical Examiners office, near Times Square in New York, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Chip East

Close
6 / 24
<p>Afghan wrestlers compete during the annual selection of athletes for the national team in Kabul April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Afghan wrestlers compete during the annual selection of athletes for the national team in Kabul April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, April 04, 2012

Afghan wrestlers compete during the annual selection of athletes for the national team in Kabul April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
7 / 24
<p>Police officers speak to anti-government protesters as they march towards the U.S. Embassy in Bahrain to protest against the life-sentence of Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, in capital Manama, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed</p>

Police officers speak to anti-government protesters as they march towards the U.S. Embassy in Bahrain to protest against the life-sentence of Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, in capital Manama, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Wednesday, April 04, 2012

Police officers speak to anti-government protesters as they march towards the U.S. Embassy in Bahrain to protest against the life-sentence of Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, in capital Manama, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Close
8 / 24
<p>Mitt Romney addresses supporters during his Wisconsin and Maryland primary night rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

Mitt Romney addresses supporters during his Wisconsin and Maryland primary night rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Wednesday, April 04, 2012

Mitt Romney addresses supporters during his Wisconsin and Maryland primary night rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Close
9 / 24
<p>Alain Rocher, former mechanic and French Socialist party activist, installs a poster on his house which is covered with posters and placards in support of Socialist party candidate Francois Hollande for the 2012 presidential election, in Ramousies near Maubeuge northern France April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol </p>

Alain Rocher, former mechanic and French Socialist party activist, installs a poster on his house which is covered with posters and placards in support of Socialist party candidate Francois Hollande for the 2012 presidential election, in Ramousies...more

Wednesday, April 04, 2012

Alain Rocher, former mechanic and French Socialist party activist, installs a poster on his house which is covered with posters and placards in support of Socialist party candidate Francois Hollande for the 2012 presidential election, in Ramousies near Maubeuge northern France April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
10 / 24
<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jews wait for their head Rabbi to fill a clay jug with spring water as they take part in the ritual of "Mayim Shelanu", in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv April 3, 2012. The water is used to prepare matza, the traditional unleavened bread eaten during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

Ultra-Orthodox Jews wait for their head Rabbi to fill a clay jug with spring water as they take part in the ritual of "Mayim Shelanu", in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv April 3, 2012. The water is used to prepare matza, the traditional unleavened bread...more

Wednesday, April 04, 2012

Ultra-Orthodox Jews wait for their head Rabbi to fill a clay jug with spring water as they take part in the ritual of "Mayim Shelanu", in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv April 3, 2012. The water is used to prepare matza, the traditional unleavened bread eaten during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
11 / 24
<p>Maintenance workers take a moment's rest as they repair part of the tracks at Northwood Hills tube station on the Metropolitan Line in London March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Maintenance workers take a moment's rest as they repair part of the tracks at Northwood Hills tube station on the Metropolitan Line in London March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Wednesday, April 04, 2012

Maintenance workers take a moment's rest as they repair part of the tracks at Northwood Hills tube station on the Metropolitan Line in London March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
12 / 24
<p>Tiger Woods walks to his ball on the second green during a practice round for the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Tiger Woods walks to his ball on the second green during a practice round for the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Wednesday, April 04, 2012

Tiger Woods walks to his ball on the second green during a practice round for the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
13 / 24
<p>People are seen behind a box with donations at the Shwedagon pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

People are seen behind a box with donations at the Shwedagon pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, April 04, 2012

People are seen behind a box with donations at the Shwedagon pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
14 / 24
<p>Aline Pellegrino of Brazil chases the ball during their women's friendly soccer match against the U.S. in Chiba, east of Tokyo April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

Aline Pellegrino of Brazil chases the ball during their women's friendly soccer match against the U.S. in Chiba, east of Tokyo April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Wednesday, April 04, 2012

Aline Pellegrino of Brazil chases the ball during their women's friendly soccer match against the U.S. in Chiba, east of Tokyo April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
15 / 24
<p>A Malian junta soldier holds a gun as he stands guard in the headquarters in Kati, outside Bamako, Mali, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago </p>

A Malian junta soldier holds a gun as he stands guard in the headquarters in Kati, outside Bamako, Mali, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Wednesday, April 04, 2012

A Malian junta soldier holds a gun as he stands guard in the headquarters in Kati, outside Bamako, Mali, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
16 / 24
<p>Attorney Gloria Allred (not pictured) holds the passport of Canadian model Jenna Talackova during a news conference in Los Angeles, California April 3, 2012. Talackova, a transgender beauty queen who was dropped from the Miss Universe Canada competition by pageant representatives, has been given the green light to go by the Donald Trump-led Miss Universe Organization. The 23-year-old will, however, need to prove that she meets the "legal gender recognition requirements of Canada", according to local media. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Attorney Gloria Allred (not pictured) holds the passport of Canadian model Jenna Talackova during a news conference in Los Angeles, California April 3, 2012. Talackova, a transgender beauty queen who was dropped from the Miss Universe Canada...more

Wednesday, April 04, 2012

Attorney Gloria Allred (not pictured) holds the passport of Canadian model Jenna Talackova during a news conference in Los Angeles, California April 3, 2012. Talackova, a transgender beauty queen who was dropped from the Miss Universe Canada competition by pageant representatives, has been given the green light to go by the Donald Trump-led Miss Universe Organization. The 23-year-old will, however, need to prove that she meets the "legal gender recognition requirements of Canada", according to local media. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
17 / 24
<p>Tracks lead to the entrance of the Agrokomerc food factory near Velika Kladusa, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Tracks lead to the entrance of the Agrokomerc food factory near Velika Kladusa, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Wednesday, April 04, 2012

Tracks lead to the entrance of the Agrokomerc food factory near Velika Kladusa, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
18 / 24
<p>Horst Walter Overdick Mejia (R), alias "El Tigre" (the tiger), is escorted to the Supreme Court of Justice of Guatemala by the police in Guatemala City April 3, 2012. Guatemala has captured a suspected top drug trafficker with close ties to Mexico's brutal Zetas drug gang, which has made bloody incursions into the Central American nation. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

Horst Walter Overdick Mejia (R), alias "El Tigre" (the tiger), is escorted to the Supreme Court of Justice of Guatemala by the police in Guatemala City April 3, 2012. Guatemala has captured a suspected top drug trafficker with close ties to Mexico's...more

Wednesday, April 04, 2012

Horst Walter Overdick Mejia (R), alias "El Tigre" (the tiger), is escorted to the Supreme Court of Justice of Guatemala by the police in Guatemala City April 3, 2012. Guatemala has captured a suspected top drug trafficker with close ties to Mexico's brutal Zetas drug gang, which has made bloody incursions into the Central American nation. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
19 / 24
<p>A frozen river is seen next to a group of houses located on the outskirts of the Mongolian capital city of Ulaanbaatar, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A frozen river is seen next to a group of houses located on the outskirts of the Mongolian capital city of Ulaanbaatar, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Wednesday, April 04, 2012

A frozen river is seen next to a group of houses located on the outskirts of the Mongolian capital city of Ulaanbaatar, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
20 / 24
<p>Georgian weightlifter Gia Machavariani stretches during a training session in Tbilisi, Georgia, April 3, 2012. The 27-year-old hopes to win medals for the heavyweight (105kg) class weightlifting competition at the 2012 London Olympics. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

Georgian weightlifter Gia Machavariani stretches during a training session in Tbilisi, Georgia, April 3, 2012. The 27-year-old hopes to win medals for the heavyweight (105kg) class weightlifting competition at the 2012 London Olympics. REUTERS/David...more

Wednesday, April 04, 2012

Georgian weightlifter Gia Machavariani stretches during a training session in Tbilisi, Georgia, April 3, 2012. The 27-year-old hopes to win medals for the heavyweight (105kg) class weightlifting competition at the 2012 London Olympics. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
21 / 24
<p>Italian pentathlon athlete Pier Paolo Petroni shoots during a training session at the shooting range in Montelibretti, outside Rome April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi </p>

Italian pentathlon athlete Pier Paolo Petroni shoots during a training session at the shooting range in Montelibretti, outside Rome April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Wednesday, April 04, 2012

Italian pentathlon athlete Pier Paolo Petroni shoots during a training session at the shooting range in Montelibretti, outside Rome April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
22 / 24
<p>Deontae Mobley looks in the mirror after having his hair cut by his father, "Haircut" Joe Mobley, in the neighbourhood of Goldsboro, once an incorporated all-black city during the segregation era, that has been absorbed by the town of Sanford, Florida April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Deontae Mobley looks in the mirror after having his hair cut by his father, "Haircut" Joe Mobley, in the neighbourhood of Goldsboro, once an incorporated all-black city during the segregation era, that has been absorbed by the town of Sanford,...more

Wednesday, April 04, 2012

Deontae Mobley looks in the mirror after having his hair cut by his father, "Haircut" Joe Mobley, in the neighbourhood of Goldsboro, once an incorporated all-black city during the segregation era, that has been absorbed by the town of Sanford, Florida April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
23 / 24
<p>Onzelle Chandler makes her way out of her neighborhood after a tornado destroyed her home in the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp </p>

Onzelle Chandler makes her way out of her neighborhood after a tornado destroyed her home in the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

Wednesday, April 04, 2012

Onzelle Chandler makes her way out of her neighborhood after a tornado destroyed her home in the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

03 Apr 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

02 Apr 2012
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

01 Apr 2012
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

31 Mar 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast