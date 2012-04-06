Edition:
India
Fri Apr 6, 2012

<p>Spanish legionnaires carry a statue of the Christ of Mena outside a church during a ceremony before they take part in the Mena brotherhood procession in Malaga, southern Spain, April 5, 2012. Hundreds of Easter processions take place round-the-clock during the Holy Week in Spain, drawing thousands of visitors. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Friday, April 06, 2012

<p>The moon rises above grasslands located around 200km (62 miles) south-west of the Mongolian capital city Ulan Bator April 4, 2012. Mongolia remains the least densely populated country on the planet at 1.7 persons per square kilometer. The population of just 2.7 million people are spread across an area three times the size of France, with two-fifths of Mongolians living in rural areas. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Friday, April 06, 2012

<p>A memorial is seen at a pet cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, April 4, 2012. The cemetery opened in 1961, and is one of 291 pet cemeteries and pet crematories in the U.S. An increasing number of pet owners are choosing the lower-cost option of cremation because of the economic downturn, according to the Los Angeles Times. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Friday, April 06, 2012

<p>A Jewish boy lifts his hand to prevent a Palestinian from taking his picture near a police barrier cordoning off a building the day after Israeli police evicted Jewish settlers who occupied it in the West Bank city of Hebron April 5, 2012. Israeli police evicted Jewish settlers on Wednesday from the building they said they had bought from a Palestinian in the heart of Hebron, a frequent flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Friday, April 06, 2012

<p>A mourner cries at the spot where a man committed suicide at central Syntagma square in Athens, April 5, 2012. A cash-strapped Greek pensioner shot and killed himself outside parliament in Athens on Wednesday saying he refused to scrounge for food in the rubbish, touching a nerve among ordinary Greeks feeling the brunt of the country's economic crisis. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

Friday, April 06, 2012

<p>Team Netherlands Teun Mulder competes in the men's 1km Time Trial at the 2012 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Melbourne April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

Friday, April 06, 2012

<p>Jesus Rios (L), 3, and Guillermo Vela, 5, dressed up as Spanish legionnaires stand at attention during a ceremony before Spanish legionnaires carry a statue of the Christ of Mena before they take part in the Mena brotherhood procession in Malaga, southern Spain, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Friday, April 06, 2012

<p>A boy takes a holy bath at the Balaju Baise Dhara (22 water spouts) during the Baishak Asnan festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Friday, April 06, 2012

<p>Members of the Catholic clergy hold candles during a procession at the traditional Washing of the Feet ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre ahead of Easter celebrations in the Old City of Jerusalem April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside</p>

Friday, April 06, 2012

<p>Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne dives as he tries to catch the ball during the third day of the final test match against England in Colombo April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Friday, April 06, 2012

<p>A competitor warms up before his heat in the World Irish Dancing Championships at the Waterfront Hall, Belfast April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

Friday, April 06, 2012

<p>Union College's Mat Bodie (22) levels Ferris State's Matthew Kirzinger (20) with his elbow during the third period of the NCAA Frozen Four semi-finals in Tampa, Florida, April 5, 2012. Ferris State defeated Union College 3-1 to advance to the championship game. REUTERS/Steve Nesius</p>

Friday, April 06, 2012

<p>Norway skip Thomas Ulsrud delivers his stone during play against Switzerland at the World Men's Curling Championship 2012 in Basel April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann </p>

Friday, April 06, 2012

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jews watch others collecting spring water during the traditional Jewish rite of "Mayim Shelanu" in the Jerusalem mountains April 5, 2012. The water is used to prepare matza, traditional unleavened bread eaten during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover. Passover commemorates the flight of Jews from ancient Egypt, as described in the Exodus chapter of the Bible. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

Friday, April 06, 2012

<p>Petty Officer 2nd Class Manuel Izquierdo (L) and Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Kelly look on after dropping a self locating data marker buoy, near the Japanese fishing vessel Ryou-un Maru, in the Gulf of Alaska in this U.S. Coast Guard handout photo, April 4, 2012. The U.S. Coast Guard has opened fire on the derelict Japanese vessel that was washed out to sea by last year's devastating tsunami and was drifting toward Alaska, a spokesman for the agency said on Thursday. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 1st Class Sara Francis/Handout</p>

Friday, April 06, 2012

<p>A Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missiles unit is seen in Ishigaki on Japan's southern island of Ishigaki Island, Okinawa prefecture April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

Friday, April 06, 2012

<p>A man sits on the parapet on the first floor of a public carpark in downtown of Guatemala City April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

Friday, April 06, 2012

<p>A woman carries her baby as she walks out of their house in an area where old residential buildings are being demolished, to make room for new skyscrapers in Shanghai April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Friday, April 06, 2012

<p>The body of inmate Javier Federico Solis, who was killed after a prision riot in Granja Canada Jail, lies on the ground in Escuintla, 70 km (43 miles) of Guatemala City April 5, 2012. The riots occurred this morning resulting in the death of a prisoner and several wounded by gunfire, according to local media. Inmates were believed to be interfering with prison authorities intending to transfer away a group of prisoners, who was extorting through telephones from inside the prison, prison authorities said. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

Friday, April 06, 2012

<p>Oklahoma City Thunder's Serge Ibaka (top) lands on Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade (bottom) during the second half of their NBA game in Miami, Florida, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rhona Wise</p>

Friday, April 06, 2012

<p>A woman looks at the painting 'FC 1 (Feu-Couleur 1), 1962' by painter Yves Klein (1928-1962) during an auction presentation at Christie's auction house in Paris April 5, 2012. The painting is estimated to fetch between $30 and $40 million at its auction in New York on May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Friday, April 06, 2012

<p>Penitents wait inside a church before they take part in the Zamarrilla brotherhood procession in Malaga, southern Spain, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Friday, April 06, 2012

<p>Presidential candidate from the Muslim Brotherhood, and the Freedom and Justice Party (FJP) Khairat al-Shater waves to his supporters after presenting recommendation documents to the Higher Presidential Elections Commission (HPEC) headquarters in Cairo April 5, 2012. Al-Shater declared that introducing sharia law would be his "first and final" objective if he wins elections in May and June. The presidential election will be held on May 23 and 24. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Friday, April 06, 2012

<p>Catholics carry a statue of Jesus Nazareno during a procession known as "Jesus Nazareno of the tapes" during Holy Week in Cot de Cartago, 32 km (20 miles) from San Jose, Costa Rica, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate</p>

Friday, April 06, 2012

