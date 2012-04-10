Editor's choice
A girl plays with an umbrella during the closing ceremony of the XIII Ibero-American Theater Festival in Bogota, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
Slovak youths dressed in traditional costumes throw a girl into a creek as part of Easter celebrations in the village of Trencianska Teplak, north of Bratislava, Slovakia, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
The 2008 Beijing Olympics venue for the beach volleyball competition lies deserted and unmaintained in central Beijing, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A police officer stands near evidence markers at a crime scene in Ajijic on the outskirts of Guadalajara, Mexico, April 9, 2012. Gunmen shot dead three who were sitting in two different cars outside their homes, according to local media. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Locals of Bhaktapur watch as the chariot of God Bhairab is prepared to be pulled through the city centre of Bhaktapur near Kathmandu during the Bisket festival, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy sits amongst Jewish worshippers covered with prayer shawls during a special priestly blessing for Passover at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Staff in the Kim Jong-suk Pyongyang Silk Mill take part in a self-study session in Pyongyang, April 9, 2012. The factory is named after the wife of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A police officer fires tear gas to break up a protest in Tunis, Tunisia, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Asylum seekers from Afghanistan, Iraq and Iran cry as Indonesian officers force them to leave the Australian vessel Hermia docked at Indah Kiat port in Merak, Indonesia's Banten province, Indonesia, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Aulia Pratama
Miners, that are helping with the rescue operation of the nine trapped miners at Cabeza de Negro gold-and-copper mine, rest and have their meals in Ica, Peru, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A woman attends holy mass at St. Dimitrie church in Skopje, Macedonia, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Thousands of residents applaud at a square during the inauguration of a mosaic portrait of Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, April 9, 2012. The banner reads, "Let us complete the Juche revolutionary cause under the leadership of the respected comrade Kim Jung-un!" REUTERS/Bobby Yip
President Obama reads the children's book "Where the Wild Things Are" alongside first lady Michelle during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll in Washington, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Sanford City Manager Norton Bonaparte, Jr., (R) and acting Police Chief Darren Scott (L) walk past a sleeping protestor after a group of protestors shut down Sanford Police Headquarters in Sanford, Florida, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/David Manning
A woman takes a photograph of illuminated cherry blossoms in full bloom along the Chidorigafuchi moats in Tokyo, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Minnesota Twins second baseman Alexi Casilla dives as he throws the ball but is unable to throw out Los Angeles Angels batter Kendrys Morales at first base during the sixth inning of their game at Target Field in Minneapolis, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Miller
An internally displaced child walks from the Sayidka Camp in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
France's President and UMP candidate for the 2012 French presidential election Nicolas Sarkozy waves as he cycles away from the home of First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy in Cavaliere, southern France, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A boy tries to get out of a flooded street following heavy rains in Sanaa, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Brokers monitor stock prices from their booths during a trading session at the Karachi Stock Exchange, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A bodyguard takes away an unidentified man who hit the face of Han Myeong-sook (C), chairwoman of main opposition Democratic United Party, with an egg, while Han was walking at a market during a campaign for the April 11 parliamentary election in Taean, southwest of Seoul, South Korea, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Artist and amateur taxidermist Charlie Tuesday Gates poses with a lambskin, after removing it from the carcass in London, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A woman walks in front of a damaged Administrative Reform ministry building in Athens, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Royal guards escort the royal urn of Princess Bejaratana Rajasuda Sirisobhabannavadi to the cremation pyre in Bangkok, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
