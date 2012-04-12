Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Apr 12, 2012 | 5:20pm IST

Editor's choice

<p>A woman in traditional Korean costume watches as a student leaves a swimming pool of Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

A woman in traditional Korean costume watches as a student leaves a swimming pool of Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Thursday, April 12, 2012

A woman in traditional Korean costume watches as a student leaves a swimming pool of Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
1 / 24
<p>Women cry on a street in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck off Indonesia and triggered a tsunami warning, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah </p>

Women cry on a street in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck off Indonesia and triggered a tsunami warning, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Women cry on a street in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck off Indonesia and triggered a tsunami warning, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

Close
2 / 24
<p>Rescued miner Javier Tapia is comforted by his wife Flor Choque and her son Josue Tapia after being rescued outside the mine Cabeza de Negro where he was trapped since April 5, in Ica, April 11, 2012. Nine workers trapped inside a mine in southern Peru were rescued and brought to daylight after spending almost a week underground. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo </p>

Rescued miner Javier Tapia is comforted by his wife Flor Choque and her son Josue Tapia after being rescued outside the mine Cabeza de Negro where he was trapped since April 5, in Ica, April 11, 2012. Nine workers trapped inside a mine in southern...more

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Rescued miner Javier Tapia is comforted by his wife Flor Choque and her son Josue Tapia after being rescued outside the mine Cabeza de Negro where he was trapped since April 5, in Ica, April 11, 2012. Nine workers trapped inside a mine in southern Peru were rescued and brought to daylight after spending almost a week underground. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Close
3 / 24
<p>Women Afghan Special Forces members participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail </p>

Women Afghan Special Forces members participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Women Afghan Special Forces members participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close
4 / 24
<p>Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents bring in a person who is presumed to be George Zimmerman, Trayvon Martin's shooter, into the intake building of the Seminole County Correctional Facility in Sanford, Florida April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli </p>

Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents bring in a person who is presumed to be George Zimmerman, Trayvon Martin's shooter, into the intake building of the Seminole County Correctional Facility in Sanford, Florida April 11, 2012....more

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents bring in a person who is presumed to be George Zimmerman, Trayvon Martin's shooter, into the intake building of the Seminole County Correctional Facility in Sanford, Florida April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli

Close
5 / 24
<p>A woman selling souvenirs waits for customers at the Taghyeer (Change) Square where anti-government protesters have been camping for more than a year to demand regime changes in Sanaa, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

A woman selling souvenirs waits for customers at the Taghyeer (Change) Square where anti-government protesters have been camping for more than a year to demand regime changes in Sanaa, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Thursday, April 12, 2012

A woman selling souvenirs waits for customers at the Taghyeer (Change) Square where anti-government protesters have been camping for more than a year to demand regime changes in Sanaa, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
6 / 24
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un waves during the Fourth Conference of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang April 11, 2012, and released on April 12, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA </p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un waves during the Fourth Conference of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang April 11, 2012, and released on April 12, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Thursday, April 12, 2012

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un waves during the Fourth Conference of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang April 11, 2012, and released on April 12, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
7 / 24
<p>Parliamentary election posters are hanged at Chunggye stream as a campaign of boosting votes in Seoul, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

Parliamentary election posters are hanged at Chunggye stream as a campaign of boosting votes in Seoul, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Parliamentary election posters are hanged at Chunggye stream as a campaign of boosting votes in Seoul, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
8 / 24
<p>A man rests between two bars at a stadium, where a rally was being held against the seizure of northern Mali by Tuareg and Islamist rebels, in the capital Bamako, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

A man rests between two bars at a stadium, where a rally was being held against the seizure of northern Mali by Tuareg and Islamist rebels, in the capital Bamako, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Thursday, April 12, 2012

A man rests between two bars at a stadium, where a rally was being held against the seizure of northern Mali by Tuareg and Islamist rebels, in the capital Bamako, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
9 / 24
<p>A woman wearing a burqa, whose family was displaced by military operations last year against militants in Bara, arrives to receive supplies at Jalozai camp supported by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees in Pakistan's northwest, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood </p>

A woman wearing a burqa, whose family was displaced by military operations last year against militants in Bara, arrives to receive supplies at Jalozai camp supported by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees in Pakistan's northwest, April...more

Thursday, April 12, 2012

A woman wearing a burqa, whose family was displaced by military operations last year against militants in Bara, arrives to receive supplies at Jalozai camp supported by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees in Pakistan's northwest, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Close
10 / 24
<p>A boy practises fixing a car engine at a makeshift motor garage in southern Mogadishu Hodan district, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar </p>

A boy practises fixing a car engine at a makeshift motor garage in southern Mogadishu Hodan district, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Thursday, April 12, 2012

A boy practises fixing a car engine at a makeshift motor garage in southern Mogadishu Hodan district, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
11 / 24
<p>Occupy Wall Street demonstrators protest outside the New York Stock Exchange, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Occupy Wall Street demonstrators protest outside the New York Stock Exchange, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Occupy Wall Street demonstrators protest outside the New York Stock Exchange, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
12 / 24
<p>Interior Ministry officers detain a protester (3rd L) during a demonstration outside the State Duma headquarters in central Moscow, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

Interior Ministry officers detain a protester (3rd L) during a demonstration outside the State Duma headquarters in central Moscow, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Interior Ministry officers detain a protester (3rd L) during a demonstration outside the State Duma headquarters in central Moscow, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Close
13 / 24
<p>A car drives past residential buildings in Pyongyang, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

A car drives past residential buildings in Pyongyang, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Thursday, April 12, 2012

A car drives past residential buildings in Pyongyang, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
14 / 24
<p>Former Philippine President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo waves upon her departure at the Sandiganbayan anti-graft court in Quezon City, Metro Manila, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo</p>

Former Philippine President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo waves upon her departure at the Sandiganbayan anti-graft court in Quezon City, Metro Manila, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Former Philippine President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo waves upon her departure at the Sandiganbayan anti-graft court in Quezon City, Metro Manila, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Close
15 / 24
<p>Colombian attorney Silvio Carrasquilla cleans a poster of U.S. President Barack Obama and his family which he hung on a wall inside his home in Turbaco, near Cartagena, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento </p>

Colombian attorney Silvio Carrasquilla cleans a poster of U.S. President Barack Obama and his family which he hung on a wall inside his home in Turbaco, near Cartagena, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Colombian attorney Silvio Carrasquilla cleans a poster of U.S. President Barack Obama and his family which he hung on a wall inside his home in Turbaco, near Cartagena, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento

Close
16 / 24
<p>Model Rayyan wearing a design by Danish Wakeel, uses his mobile phone before taking to the catwalk during Fashion Week in Islamabad, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Insiya Syed </p>

Model Rayyan wearing a design by Danish Wakeel, uses his mobile phone before taking to the catwalk during Fashion Week in Islamabad, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Insiya Syed

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Model Rayyan wearing a design by Danish Wakeel, uses his mobile phone before taking to the catwalk during Fashion Week in Islamabad, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Insiya Syed

Close
17 / 24
<p>The Canadian navy submarine HMCS Windsor is lowered into the water from a dry dock after undergoing a five year refit at CFB Halifax, Nova Scotia, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Darrow </p>

The Canadian navy submarine HMCS Windsor is lowered into the water from a dry dock after undergoing a five year refit at CFB Halifax, Nova Scotia, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Darrow

Thursday, April 12, 2012

The Canadian navy submarine HMCS Windsor is lowered into the water from a dry dock after undergoing a five year refit at CFB Halifax, Nova Scotia, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Darrow

Close
18 / 24
<p>Demonstrators run away from a jet of water during an environment rally against a hydroelectric dam project which will be constructed in the Aysen region of Chilean Patagonia, in Santiago, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado </p>

Demonstrators run away from a jet of water during an environment rally against a hydroelectric dam project which will be constructed in the Aysen region of Chilean Patagonia, in Santiago, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Demonstrators run away from a jet of water during an environment rally against a hydroelectric dam project which will be constructed in the Aysen region of Chilean Patagonia, in Santiago, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
19 / 24
<p>Malians who fled unrest in the rebel-held northeastern cities of Gao and Timbuktu arrive by bus in the capital Bamako, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

Malians who fled unrest in the rebel-held northeastern cities of Gao and Timbuktu arrive by bus in the capital Bamako, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Malians who fled unrest in the rebel-held northeastern cities of Gao and Timbuktu arrive by bus in the capital Bamako, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
20 / 24
<p>Red Bull Formula One Germany's driver Sebastian Vettel poses as he takes part in the making of a martial arts film at a studio in Shanghai, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/The Power of Sport Images/Victor Fraile</p>

Red Bull Formula One Germany's driver Sebastian Vettel poses as he takes part in the making of a martial arts film at a studio in Shanghai, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/The Power of Sport Images/Victor Fraile

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Red Bull Formula One Germany's driver Sebastian Vettel poses as he takes part in the making of a martial arts film at a studio in Shanghai, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/The Power of Sport Images/Victor Fraile

Close
21 / 24
<p>A gust of wind lifts the cardinals' mantles during Pope Benedict XVI's Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

A gust of wind lifts the cardinals' mantles during Pope Benedict XVI's Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Thursday, April 12, 2012

A gust of wind lifts the cardinals' mantles during Pope Benedict XVI's Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
22 / 24
<p>Shadows are cast by people who walk on a terrace overlooking the Eiffel Tower in Paris, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs </p>

Shadows are cast by people who walk on a terrace overlooking the Eiffel Tower in Paris, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Shadows are cast by people who walk on a terrace overlooking the Eiffel Tower in Paris, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Close
23 / 24
<p>Red Star fans light torches during Serbia's National Cup semifinal match against Partizan in Belgrade, April 11, 2012. Red Star won the game by 2-0. REUTERS/Ivan Milutinovic </p>

Red Star fans light torches during Serbia's National Cup semifinal match against Partizan in Belgrade, April 11, 2012. Red Star won the game by 2-0. REUTERS/Ivan Milutinovic

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Red Star fans light torches during Serbia's National Cup semifinal match against Partizan in Belgrade, April 11, 2012. Red Star won the game by 2-0. REUTERS/Ivan Milutinovic

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Indonesia quakes spark tsunami fears

Indonesia quakes spark tsunami fears

Next Slideshows

Indonesia quakes spark tsunami fears

Indonesia quakes spark tsunami fears

Huge quakes struck off Indonesia, tsunami warning has been lifted.

11 Apr 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

11 Apr 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

10 Apr 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

09 Apr 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast