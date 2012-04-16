A woman walks past pots of flowers arranged in a circle as she enters San Francisco Yacht Club to attend a vigil for the four missing sailors in Belvedere, California April 15, 2012. One sailor died and four were missing after powerful waves battered a sailboat during a yacht race and tossed it into rocks around islands off San Francisco, officials said on Sunday. The eight-member crew of the Low Speed Chase set sail on Saturday as one of 49 yachts competing in the Full Crew Farallones, an annual race around the rugged island chain, according to San Francisco Yacht Club's Director Ed Lynch, where the yacht is based. REUTERS/Stephen Lam