Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor, gestures as he poses at a salt pan in Adipur in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 15, 2012. Aswani formed the Charlie Circle fan club after watching Chaplin's Gold Rush in 1973. Every year Aswani celebrates Chaplin's birthday on 16th April by taking a walk along with a group of Chaplin impersonators through the city streets, which is followed by other cultural programs dedicated to Chaplin. Aswani who is an Ayurvedic doctor, sometimes gives away free Chaplin CDs with his potions to cheer his patients up. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui