The covered body of Salah Abbas Habib (R) is seen as police investigate on a rooftop of a farmhouse in the village of Shakura west of Manama, April 21, 2012. Opposition party Wefaq said Habib, 36, whose body was found splayed on a corrugated iron rooftop, was among a group of protesters who had been beaten by police after fierce clashes on Friday night. REUTERS/Stringer