Police arrest a member of ACT UP at Wall Street and Broadway, near the New York Stock Exchange, April 25, 2012. Members of the AIDS activist group, ACT UP, and members of Occupy Wall Street blocked traffic and held up signs that read, "Tax Wall St., End Aids" outside the New York Stock Exchange, resulting in arrests on Wednesday. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Olympic hopeful Abdul Rashid Bangura, 27, shadow boxes while training at the national stadium in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown, April 25, 2012. Sierra Leone's national boxing team was scrambling on Wednesday to raise money to send athletes to an Olympic qualifying event starting in Morocco on Friday, but lack of financing and government support means the competition is likely out of reach for most of the national team. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
The aurora borealis is seen over campers in the snow in Chugach mountain range, outside the town of Valdez, east of Anchorage April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Members of the Greek extreme right Golden Dawn party hold red flares outside the town hall of Perama town, near Athens, during an election campaign rally April 23, 2012. In 2009, the group took just 0.23 percent of the vote, this time; polls show it taking between 4.1 and 5.7 percent. Much of that has come at the expense of the far-right LAOS party, whose ratings plummeted after it joined technocrat Prime Minister Lucas Papademos' pro-bailout coalition last year. The rise of Golden Dawn - which denies critics' labels as neo-Nazi - is all the more intriguing in a country proud of its World War II resistance against Nazi Germany and where anti-German sentiment still runs high over austerity measures demanded by Berlin and other lenders. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A girl cries in her mother's arm while receiving a vaccination from a nurse at a hospital in Huaibei, Anhui province April 25, 2012. China's Ministry of Health reported Monday that its 2012 budget will amount to 80 billion yuan ($12.69 billion), showing an average of a 13.3 billion yuan ($2.1 billion) increase each year, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/China Daily
Halim, 35, and other miners stand on the stones containing gold materials at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. Indonesia is the fourth largest country in the world by population. Some 1.1 million people are employed in Indonesia's formal mining sector, according to the national statistic bureau. A further five million work as freelancers outside the agricultural sector and that number also includes people who mine illegally. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
A student protester rests during a demonstration against the government demanding changes in the public state education system, in Santiago April 25, 2012. Chilean students have been protesting against what they say is profiteering in the state education system. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
General view of a house where police found the bodies of three dead babies in the village of Langgoens near Giessen, 45km southwest of Frankfurt, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Rupert Murdoch, with his wife Wendi, is driven away after giving evidence to the Leveson Inquiry in the High Court in central London April 25, 2012. Murdoch rejected accusations on Wednesday that he used his media empire to play puppet master to a succession of British prime ministers, electrifying a media inquiry that has shaken the government and unnerved much of the establishment. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Paramilitary police react as they carry a log on their shoulders during a training at a military base in Nanjing, Jiangsu province April 24, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Chilean students attend a demonstration against the government demanding changes in the public state education system, in Santiago April 25, 2012. Chilean students have been protesting against what they say is profiteering in the state education system. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement holds up a sign during a protest against student debt while standing on top of a statue of Peter Cooper, outside the Coop Union Building, in New York April 25, 2012. Two people were arrested during the protest. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo (L) celebrates with team-mate Marcelo after scoring a goal against Bayern Munich during their Champions League semi-final second leg match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A man decorates a house before the arrival of Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands and German President Joachim Gauck for opening of the exhibition "Dutch Design - Huis van Oranje" in Oranienbaum, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
An Israeli soldier stands still near the border with the northern Gaza Strip as a two-minute siren is sounded across the country for Memorial Day April 25, 2012. Israel marks Memorial Day on Wednesday, commemorating its fallen soldiers. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A dairy cow works her head out of a feed trough in Chino, California April 25, 2012. On reporting the discovery of a California dairy cow infected with bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) on Tuesday, U.S. authorities quickly told consumers and importers around the world there was no danger the meat would enter the food chain. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Student protesters take cover from a jet of water during a demonstration against the government demanding changes in the public state education system, in Santiago April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
Children jump into murky waters to cool themselves off during a hot day in Manila Bay April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Sean Rodriguez (R) throws to first base after forcing out Los Angeles Angels' Erick Aybar (L) at second base on a fielder's choice during the fourth inning of their MLB game in St. Petersburg, Florida, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
An advertising poster outside a gym in Abbottabad, Pakistan, April 23, 2012. Osama bin Laden was killed almost a year ago, on May 2, 2011, by a United States special operations military unit in a raid on his compound in Abbottabad. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
An injuried student is arrested by riot policemen during a demonstration against the government demanding changes in the public state education system, in Santiago April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks at a news conference following the monthly two-day meeting at the Federal Reserve in Washington, April 25, 2012. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday offered a modestly brighter assessment of the economy's prospects and few clues on the path of monetary policy, as it reiterated that interest rates likely will not rise until at least late 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo (R) takes a penalty kick and fails to score against Bayern Munich's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer during their Champions League semi-final second leg match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A Tibetan man carries a portrait of their spiritual leader Dalai Lama after marking the 23rd birthday of the 11th Panchen Lama, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, at the Tibetan Refugee Welfare Office in Kathmandu April 25, 2012. Nyima, who was six years old when the Dalai Lama named him as the 11th Panchen Lama, has been held in custody by the Chinese authorities since 1995. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
