The Space Shuttles Enterprise rides atop a NASA modified 747 plane over the Statue of Liberty in New York April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A Palestinian resident (R) prays during Friday prayers in East Jerusalem's Beit Hanina neighbourhood, April 27, 2012, as a Jewish settler watches. The settler is guarding a house that was taken over earlier this month by activists who evicted a Palestinian family following a court order. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Norwegian anti-Muslim fanatic Anders Behring Breivik (R) smiles during his trial in Oslo April 27, 2012. Breivik, 33, is on trial for killing 77 people in a shooting and bombing rampage last July. REUTERS/Hakon Mosvold Larsen
Norwegian anti-Muslim fanatic Anders Behring Breivik (R) smiles during his trial in Oslo April 27, 2012. Breivik, 33, is on trial for killing 77 people in a shooting and bombing rampage last July. REUTERS/Hakon Mosvold Larsen
Marisa McCoy, from the Wareham Garden Club, works on a floral arrangement related to Ellsworth Kelly's painting "Blue Green Yellow Orange Red" for Art In Bloom at the Museum of Fine Arts, in Boston, Massachusetts April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People assist an injured woman at the scene of an explosion in Dnipropetrovsk, April 27, 2012. Four bombs planted in rubbish bins exploded in the Ukrainian city of Dnipropetrovsk on Friday at short intervals, leaving up to 14 people injured, authorities said. REUTERS/Stringer
Customers purchase vegetables from a roadside vendor amid fumes caused by a municipal worker fumigating a residential colony at Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Customers purchase vegetables from a roadside vendor amid fumes caused by a municipal worker fumigating a residential colony at Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama walk toward Marine One as they depart the White House in Washington April 27, 2012. The Obamas are headed to Fort Stewart in Hinesville, Georgia to meet with troops, veterans and military families. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Russian soldiers practise their routines for the forthcoming victory day parade during a rehearsal in Stavropol, April 27, 2012. Russia marks the victory over Nazi Germany in World War 2 on May 9. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Russian soldiers practise their routines for the forthcoming victory day parade during a rehearsal in Stavropol, April 27, 2012. Russia marks the victory over Nazi Germany in World War 2 on May 9. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
New York Police Officers stand guard while activists of the Occupy Wall Street movement take part in a protest at Lower Manhattan in New York, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
New York Police Officers stand guard while activists of the Occupy Wall Street movement take part in a protest at Lower Manhattan in New York, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Police officers wait for news of their colleagues after a bomb exploded, near a portrait of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at Damascus hospital April 27, 2012. A suicide bomber killed nine people, some of them security men, outside a Damascus mosque in Midan district on Friday, Syrian state media said, in another blow to a fraying U.N.-brokered truce between President Bashar al-Assad and rebels fighting for his downfall. REUTERS/Khaled al Hariri
A boy sits on his father's donkey-cart, which is used to transport supplies to a market on the outskirts of Quetta April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A boy sits on his father's donkey-cart, which is used to transport supplies to a market on the outskirts of Quetta April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A student organizes his papers before meeting with potential employers at the 2012 Big Apple Job and Internship Fair at the Javits Center in New York April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A student organizes his papers before meeting with potential employers at the 2012 Big Apple Job and Internship Fair at the Javits Center in New York April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Ground personnel carry International Space Station (ISS) crew member U.S. astronaut Daniel Burbank shortly after landing in Kazakhstan, some 88 km (55 miles) north-east of Arkalyk, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov
Ground personnel carry International Space Station (ISS) crew member U.S. astronaut Daniel Burbank shortly after landing in Kazakhstan, some 88 km (55 miles) north-east of Arkalyk, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov
A woman identified by occupy protestors as an auctioneer for foreclosed homes, raises her hand to block the camera after being confronted by demonstrators against foreclosure auctions outside City Hall in San Francisco, California April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Baker Miquel Pujol prepares dough for typical Mallorca's cakes called 'ensaimadas' at his bakery, which was founded in 1565 in Palma de Mallorca, Spanish Balearic islands, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
Baker Miquel Pujol prepares dough for typical Mallorca's cakes called 'ensaimadas' at his bakery, which was founded in 1565 in Palma de Mallorca, Spanish Balearic islands, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
NATO peacekeepers from Austria march together after arriving at Djakovica Airport in Kosovo, April 27, 2012. Austria plans to beef up its peacekeeping force in Kosovo at NATO's request amid fears of possible unrest in the leadup to elections in Serbia on May 6, the armed forces said on Saturday. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
Office equipment is thrown from an office building window in Tottenham Court Road in central London April 27, 2012. Police sent a hostage negotiator to an office block in central London and evacuated the area around the building after a man threw computer equipment from a fifth floor window on Friday. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Children look into a marquee window to see Britain's Queen Elizabeth during a visit to the Diamonds In The Park festival at Glanusk Park near Crickhowell, south Wales April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Children look into a marquee window to see Britain's Queen Elizabeth during a visit to the Diamonds In The Park festival at Glanusk Park near Crickhowell, south Wales April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Canadian Olympic Swimmer Tobias Oriwol of Toronto, Ontario and his teammates practice their relay exchange at the Phoenix Swim Club in Phoenix, Arizona, April 26, 2012. Oriwol and and his fellow Olympians have been training in Phoenix as they prepare for the upcoming 2012 Olympics in London. Picture taken April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb SPORT OLYMPICS SWIMMING)
Oleksander Tymoshenko, husband of Ukraine's jailed former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, wipes his face while preparing for an interview with Reuters TV in Prague April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek (CZECH REPUBLIC - Tags: POLITICS)
Oleksander Tymoshenko, husband of Ukraine's jailed former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, wipes his face while preparing for an interview with Reuters TV in Prague April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek (CZECH REPUBLIC - Tags: POLITICS)
Lebanese Druze men mourn the death of Sheikh Abou Mohammad Jawad Walieddine, the head of the spiritual Druze council at his house at Baakline village, in the Chouf area, Mount Lebanon April 27, 2012. Sheikh Walieddine died aged 96 early Friday morning. His body is placed in a see-through glass coffin. REUTERS/Mohamad Azakir
Russian soldiers line up as they practise their routines for the forthcoming victory day parade during a rehearsal in Stavropol, April 27, 2012. Russia marks the victory over Nazi Germany in World War 2 on May 9. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Russian soldiers line up as they practise their routines for the forthcoming victory day parade during a rehearsal in Stavropol, April 27, 2012. Russia marks the victory over Nazi Germany in World War 2 on May 9. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Luisa Pinales stands in her apartment in Madrid March 5, 2012. Pinales, an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, says she could not make her mortgage payments after her contractor business was forced to close in 2007. She was served an eviction notice in January 2012, and was evicted from her apartment on April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Riot policemen use shields to block members of militant women's group, GABRIELA, protesting in front of the U.S. Embassy to condemn the Philippine-U.S. joint military exercise, in Manila April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Riot policemen use shields to block members of militant women's group, GABRIELA, protesting in front of the U.S. Embassy to condemn the Philippine-U.S. joint military exercise, in Manila April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
