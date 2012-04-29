A protester shouts during clashes with the police in Kuala Lumpur April 28, 2012. Malaysian police fired tear gas and water cannon at thousands of protesters who converged on Kuala Lumpur's centre to demand electoral reforms, raising the risk of a backlash against the government in national elections expected within months. Thousands of protesters who had been confronting police outside the city's historic Merdeka Square were scattered after riot police fired water cannon and then at least 10 rounds of tear gas into the crowd. The police said they had been forced to react after protesters tried to force their way through barriers and enter the square. REUTERS/Samsul Said