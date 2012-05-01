Editor's Choice
Vicky, a 40-year-old, Canadian-born, Greek drug addict, prepares a cocktail known as speedball, a cocaine and heroin mix, on a central Athens sidestreet April 30, 2012. The WHO (World Health Organization) recommends that 200 clean syringes are...more
Vicky, a 40-year-old, Canadian-born, Greek drug addict, prepares a cocktail known as speedball, a cocaine and heroin mix, on a central Athens sidestreet April 30, 2012. The WHO (World Health Organization) recommends that 200 clean syringes are provided per drug user per year to limit HIV infection. Greece has been providing three, the Hellenic Centre for Infectious Diseases Control says. Greece's financial crisis has resulted in a drop in its health spending by 36 percent last year, according to the National School of Public Health. In the first five months of 2010, Greece had 255 new HIV cases. Over the same period in 2011, there were 384 new cases -- an increase of more than 50 percent. The Hellenic Center predicts the rate of increase will rise to 60 percent by the end of 2011. By comparison in the United States, cases are increasing by around 7 percent annually. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Pictures of Miami Heat players Chris Bosh (L) and LeBron James are shown in the stands as the Heat met the New York Knicks during Game 2 of their first round NBA Eastern Conference playoff in Miami, Florida April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity more
Pictures of Miami Heat players Chris Bosh (L) and LeBron James are shown in the stands as the Heat met the New York Knicks during Game 2 of their first round NBA Eastern Conference playoff in Miami, Florida April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Sun Fengqin (L), 60, participates in a pole-dancing class in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, April 27, 2012. In China, where older women are expected to lead a quiet life tending to their grandchildren, retired grandmother Sun Fengqin's hobby is unusual -...more
Sun Fengqin (L), 60, participates in a pole-dancing class in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, April 27, 2012. In China, where older women are expected to lead a quiet life tending to their grandchildren, retired grandmother Sun Fengqin's hobby is unusual - she pole dances. Swings, spins and sultry moves are all in the repertoire of the long-haired 60-year-old, who took on pole dancing in admiration of what she saw as a sexy sport despite its image in China as something associated with strip clubs. Pole dancing has over the last few years evolved into a popular pastime and a way of staying in shape, with devotees promoting it as a legitimate form of dance and acrobatics. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration calling for Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh to be put on trial in Sanaa April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah (YEMEN - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)
Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration calling for Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh to be put on trial in Sanaa April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah (YEMEN - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)
Men learn how to operate sewing machines at the Mashal de-radicalisation centre run by the Pakistani army in Gulibagh, Pakistan's Swat Valley, April 13, 2012. Pakistan's military drove militants out of Swat in 2009. Mashal is in the building which...more
Men learn how to operate sewing machines at the Mashal de-radicalisation centre run by the Pakistani army in Gulibagh, Pakistan's Swat Valley, April 13, 2012. Pakistan's military drove militants out of Swat in 2009. Mashal is in the building which used to be the headquarters of the militants from where they imposed there austere version of Islam. Military officers, trainers, moderate clerics and psychologists were chosen to run three-month courses designed to erase "radical thoughts" of those accused of aiding the Taliban. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
Uighur ethnic women wearing scarves collect bricks removed from old buildings and place them onto a truck at a demolition site next to a residential area in Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, April 30, 2012. Chinese banks lent 242.7...more
Uighur ethnic women wearing scarves collect bricks removed from old buildings and place them onto a truck at a demolition site next to a residential area in Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, April 30, 2012. Chinese banks lent 242.7 billion yuan ($38.5 billion) worth of property loans between January and March, down 54 percent from a year earlier, data from the central bank showed on April 25, 2012. The drop follows a 38 percent decline in 2011 and suggests Beijing is scoring success in tightening lending standards for real estate developers and buyers to rein in a red-hot housing market. REUTERS/Stringer
A passenger looks out of an Airbus A330-300 aircraft of Taiwan's Eva Airlines, decorated with Hello Kitty motifs, in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. Taiwan's second-largest carrier, Eva Airlines, and Japan's comic...more
A passenger looks out of an Airbus A330-300 aircraft of Taiwan's Eva Airlines, decorated with Hello Kitty motifs, in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. Taiwan's second-largest carrier, Eva Airlines, and Japan's comic company, Sanrio, which owns the Hello Kitty brand, collaborated on the second generation Hello Kitty-themed aircraft which was launched on October 2011. There are currently three Hello Kitty-themed Airbus A330-300 aircrafts flying between cities such as Taipei, Fukuoka, Narita, Sapporo, Incheon, Hong Kong and Guam. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Giant concrete supertree structures and the Supertree Aerial Walkway are silhouetted at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Giant concrete supertree structures and the Supertree Aerial Walkway are silhouetted at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Pupils attend a class at El Mana islamique at Bori Bana, a slum in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, April 30, 2012. El Mana islamique, a school which teaches French and Arabic, houses about 200 pupils in three classrooms. The school fee for each pupil costs...more
Pupils attend a class at El Mana islamique at Bori Bana, a slum in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, April 30, 2012. El Mana islamique, a school which teaches French and Arabic, houses about 200 pupils in three classrooms. The school fee for each pupil costs about $50 per year. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A job seeker sleeps in a lawn chair as he waits in front of the training offices of Local Union 46, a union representing metallic lathers and reinforcing ironworkers, in the Queens borough of New York April 30, 2012. Some 500 people who have waited...more
A job seeker sleeps in a lawn chair as he waits in front of the training offices of Local Union 46, a union representing metallic lathers and reinforcing ironworkers, in the Queens borough of New York April 30, 2012. Some 500 people who have waited in front of the offices for a week after the State Department of Labor and the union announced that they were looking to hire iron and wood apprentices were given forms to apply for the 50 available positions on Monday, according to the union. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Women from the north and the south wait for transport in Khartoum April 30, 2012. Tens of thousands of South Sudanese working in the north lost their jobs after the split and are waiting to return to South Sudan. About 500,000 are now technically...more
Women from the north and the south wait for transport in Khartoum April 30, 2012. Tens of thousands of South Sudanese working in the north lost their jobs after the split and are waiting to return to South Sudan. About 500,000 are now technically illegal because they lack official residency papers. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
France's President and UMP party candidate for his re-election in the 2012 French presidential elections, Nicolas Sarkozy, shakes hands with supporters during a campaign visit in Chateaurenard, before a campaign rally in Avignon April 30, 2012....more
France's President and UMP party candidate for his re-election in the 2012 French presidential elections, Nicolas Sarkozy, shakes hands with supporters during a campaign visit in Chateaurenard, before a campaign rally in Avignon April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lionel Bonaventure/Pool
Dario Rodriguez, brother of Colombian police officer Andres Rodriguez, mourns over a coffin during his brother's funeral in Guarne, Antioquia April 30, 2012. Andres Rodriguez was killed on Saturday along with three soldiers in a shootout with...more
Dario Rodriguez, brother of Colombian police officer Andres Rodriguez, mourns over a coffin during his brother's funeral in Guarne, Antioquia April 30, 2012. Andres Rodriguez was killed on Saturday along with three soldiers in a shootout with Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels during an operation to dismantle drug laboratories in the jungles of Caqueta, southern Colombia, the Defense Ministry said. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Relatives of inmates pray outside the La Planta prison in Caracas, April 30, 2012, after riots erupted inside the prison. Gunshots and explosions were heard inside the prison after a plan for a massive escape was discovered by guards, Iris Varela,...more
Relatives of inmates pray outside the La Planta prison in Caracas, April 30, 2012, after riots erupted inside the prison. Gunshots and explosions were heard inside the prison after a plan for a massive escape was discovered by guards, Iris Varela, the prisons minister, said. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Luara Crystal, 5, who suffers from brittle bone disease, lifts a weight next to her physical therapist during a session at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children (AACD) in Sao Paulo March 19, 2012. The AACD, a non-profit organization that...more
Luara Crystal, 5, who suffers from brittle bone disease, lifts a weight next to her physical therapist during a session at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children (AACD) in Sao Paulo March 19, 2012. The AACD, a non-profit organization that began in 1950 with just 14 patients, now works with some 8,000 young victims of disabling conditions and diseases such as cerebral palsy to give them better physical skills and improve their lives. Most of the patients are from impoverished or broken homes. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A protester, wearing a Guy Fawkes mask, stands in front of Egyptian military police standing guard near the Ministry of Defense in the Abbassiya district of Cairo April 30, 2012. Protesters continued their sit-in on April 30 after they were attacked...more
A protester, wearing a Guy Fawkes mask, stands in front of Egyptian military police standing guard near the Ministry of Defense in the Abbassiya district of Cairo April 30, 2012. Protesters continued their sit-in on April 30 after they were attacked two days earlier, which resulted in the death of one person and the injury of 100 others, according to the Health Ministry. Protesters are calling for the creation of a transitional government and for the military not to hold any special status in the next constitution, local media reported. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
The mother of Monica Alejandrina Ramirez (R), kidnapped in 1994, is comforted by a friend during a protest to mark Children's Day at the Angel of Independence in Mexico City April 30, 2012. Parents and relatives who have lost their children to...more
The mother of Monica Alejandrina Ramirez (R), kidnapped in 1994, is comforted by a friend during a protest to mark Children's Day at the Angel of Independence in Mexico City April 30, 2012. Parents and relatives who have lost their children to robbery or kidnapping displayed pictures of them in hopes that someone might recognise their children, local media reported. Mexico celebrates Children's Day on April 30. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Uganda army soldiers parade during their training in combat operation skills at military training school in Singo, 78km (46 miles) south of the capital Kampala, April 30, 2012, in preparation for their deployment to the African Union Mission in...more
Uganda army soldiers parade during their training in combat operation skills at military training school in Singo, 78km (46 miles) south of the capital Kampala, April 30, 2012, in preparation for their deployment to the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM). REUTERS/James Akena
Russian servicemen stretch before a rehearsal for the annual Victory Day parade in Red Square in Moscow April 30, 2012. Russia will celebrate the 67th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany on May 9. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian servicemen stretch before a rehearsal for the annual Victory Day parade in Red Square in Moscow April 30, 2012. Russia will celebrate the 67th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany on May 9. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Medical workers help a Nuba boy, Yusuf Idris who was wounded by a bomb dropped by the Sudanese airforce in Al Kanyar, at a hospital in Gidel village, in the rebel-held territory of the Nuba Mountains in South Kordofan, Sudan, April 30, 2012....more
Medical workers help a Nuba boy, Yusuf Idris who was wounded by a bomb dropped by the Sudanese airforce in Al Kanyar, at a hospital in Gidel village, in the rebel-held territory of the Nuba Mountains in South Kordofan, Sudan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A left-wing protestor light flares during a protest ahead of May Day demonstrations in Berlin's Wedding district April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A left-wing protestor light flares during a protest ahead of May Day demonstrations in Berlin's Wedding district April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A fan in the front row pulls back from Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Evan Longoria (R) as he catches a pop fly hit by Seattle Mariners' Chone Figgins during the first inning of their MLB American League game in St. Petersburg, Florida, April 30, 2012....more
A fan in the front row pulls back from Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Evan Longoria (R) as he catches a pop fly hit by Seattle Mariners' Chone Figgins during the first inning of their MLB American League game in St. Petersburg, Florida, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
The empty seat (C) of Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi is seen among members of parliament at Myanmar's parliament in Naypyitaw April 30, 2012. Suu Kyi's party agreed on Monday to end a boycott of parliament and swear an oath to protect the...more
The empty seat (C) of Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi is seen among members of parliament at Myanmar's parliament in Naypyitaw April 30, 2012. Suu Kyi's party agreed on Monday to end a boycott of parliament and swear an oath to protect the constitution, said party officials, apparently ending a dispute with the government. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A view of the damage at the site where two bombs detonated near state buildings in the northern city of Idlib in this handout released by Syria's national news agency SANA on April 30, 2012. More than 20 people were killed, the majority of them...more
A view of the damage at the site where two bombs detonated near state buildings in the northern city of Idlib in this handout released by Syria's national news agency SANA on April 30, 2012. More than 20 people were killed, the majority of them members of the security forces, when the bombs detonated near state intelligence buildings on Monday, a rights activists said. REUTERS/SANA/Handout
Next Slideshows
Editor's choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.