Editor's Choice

Occupy Wall Street activists, one wearing a Guy Fawkes mask, rest on a sidewalk during a May Day demonstration in New York May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Brazilian punks use their mobile phones during a May Day demonstration on Labour Day in downtown Sao Paulo May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A SPLA-N fighter stands near Gos village in the rebel-held territory of the Nuba Mountains in South Kordofan, Sudan, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Ayoub Khan mourns next to the body of his friend, Abdul Satar, who was killed in an Afghan-led operation in Laghman province May 1, 2012. NATO says a Taliban leader and another insurgent were killed after they opened fire on security forces taking...more
France's President and UMP party candidate for his re-election in the 2012 French presidential elections, Nicolas Sarkozy waves to supporters as he arrives on stage at Trocadero square to deliver a speech during a campaign rally in front the Eiffel...more
A boy scout sits after a parade marking the International Workers' Day celebration in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Demonstrators throw sticks at riot policemen during May Day rallies in Santiago May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Malian military junta troops who carried out a coup in March guard a street after renewed fighting in the capital Bamako, May 1, 2012. Heavy gunfire erupted near Mali's state television in Bamako on Tuesday on the second day of fighting between...more
Armed North Korean soldiers joke with Chinese tourists as they keep guard at Hwanggumpyong Island, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju and the Chinese border city of Dandong, May 1, 2012. The United States, South Korea, Japan and European nations...more
Occupy Wall Street movement activist Jeremy Deheart is arrested by police during a march through downtown Manhattan, New York May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Palestinian protesters who were hit with pepper spray by Israeli border police, lie on the ground as they try to prevent Israeli troops from detaining one of them, during clashes outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 1, 2012....more
A Russian communist holds placards with portraits of Vladimir Lenin and Joseph Stalin during a rally to celebrate International Workers' Day, or Labour Day in Moscow May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Philadelphia 76ers' Evan Turner (front) dribbles past Chicago Bulls' Kyle Korver during the first half of Game 2 of their NBA Eastern Conference quarter-final playoff in Chicago May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Newlyweds dressed in Han-dynasty costumes bow to each other during a traditional group wedding ceremony in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, May 1, 2012. A total of 130 couples from all over China attended the group wedding ceremony on Tuesday...more
Julio Ruiz (C), 103, of Cuban and Spanish nationality, in a wheelchair, is embraced by his daughter Edelmira, 57, as he holds a Comisiones Obreras (CCOO) flag during a May Day demonstration on Labour Day in Malaga, southern Spain May 1, 2012....more
A Bolivian miner looks out of his car, in front of a police line, during May Day celebrations in La Paz, May 1, 2012. President Evo Morales announced on May Day that Bolivia is nationalizing the local unit TDE of Spain's Red Electrica, citing the...more
Protesters run for cover after riot-police throw sound grenade to disperse them during a demonstration in the capital Manama, May 1, 2012. Dozens of anti-government protesters tried to march towards the capital square Bab al-Bahrain during a rally...more
Visitors crowd in an artificial wave pool at a water park in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, China, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
President Barack Obama waves to troops at Bagram Air Base in Kabul, May 2, 2012. Earlier, Obama and Afghan President Hamid Karzai signed the Strategic Partnership Agreement at the Presidential Palace. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi (C) and members of parliament from the National League for Democracy take their oaths in the lower house of parliament in Naypyitaw May 2, 2012. Aung San Suu Kyi took her place in Myanmar's parliament on...more
Texas Rangers' Alberto Gonzalez (R) is safe at third as Toronto Blue Jays' Brett Lawrie trips over the third base bag scrambling for the ball in the fourth inning of their American League MLB game in Toronto May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill more
Pupils read and learn the Koran at an Islamic school, also known as a madrasa, at the Holy Quran school in Hodan district of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
France's far right National Front political party leader Marine Le Pen (L) and her father Jean-Marie Le Pen sing the national anthem in front of the Opera following the National Front's annual May Day rally in Paris May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Charles...more
Onlookers watch as rescue workers search for victims after a boat sank on the Brahmaputra river, at Buraburi village in Dhubri district of the northeastern Indian state of Assam May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
