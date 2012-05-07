Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon May 7, 2012 | 5:15pm IST

Editor's Choice

<p>A woman, whose family members are missing, cries after seeing an area in which her house was located, swiped away by a flash flood caused by an avalanche in the Annapurna mountain range on Saturday, in Kaski, Nepal district May 6, 2012. At least 17 people, including three foreigners, are confirmed to have died during the flood in Pokhara and adjoining villages in Kaski district, according to Police inspector Ravindra Nath Poudel of Kaski District. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A woman, whose family members are missing, cries after seeing an area in which her house was located, swiped away by a flash flood caused by an avalanche in the Annapurna mountain range on Saturday, in Kaski, Nepal district May 6, 2012. At least 17...more

Monday, May 07, 2012

A woman, whose family members are missing, cries after seeing an area in which her house was located, swiped away by a flash flood caused by an avalanche in the Annapurna mountain range on Saturday, in Kaski, Nepal district May 6, 2012. At least 17 people, including three foreigners, are confirmed to have died during the flood in Pokhara and adjoining villages in Kaski district, according to Police inspector Ravindra Nath Poudel of Kaski District. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
1 / 24
<p>The full "super Moon," scientifically known as a "perigee moon," is pictured over the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

The full "super Moon," scientifically known as a "perigee moon," is pictured over the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Monday, May 07, 2012

The full "super Moon," scientifically known as a "perigee moon," is pictured over the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
2 / 24
<p>Russian riot police detain a protester during the "march of the million" opposition protest in central Moscow May 6, 2012. Russian riot police beat protesters about the head with batons and detained 250 on Sunday after clashes broke out at a Moscow rally by thousands of people against Vladimir Putin on the eve of his return to the presidency. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky </p>

Russian riot police detain a protester during the "march of the million" opposition protest in central Moscow May 6, 2012. Russian riot police beat protesters about the head with batons and detained 250 on Sunday after clashes broke out at a Moscow...more

Monday, May 07, 2012

Russian riot police detain a protester during the "march of the million" opposition protest in central Moscow May 6, 2012. Russian riot police beat protesters about the head with batons and detained 250 on Sunday after clashes broke out at a Moscow rally by thousands of people against Vladimir Putin on the eve of his return to the presidency. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky

Close
3 / 24
<p>People sit in front of a house, which was built upside down by Polish architects Irek Glowacki and Marek Rozhanski, in the western Austrian village of Terfens May 5, 2012. The project is meant to serve as a new tourist attraction in the area, and is now open for public viewing. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler </p>

People sit in front of a house, which was built upside down by Polish architects Irek Glowacki and Marek Rozhanski, in the western Austrian village of Terfens May 5, 2012. The project is meant to serve as a new tourist attraction in the area, and is...more

Monday, May 07, 2012

People sit in front of a house, which was built upside down by Polish architects Irek Glowacki and Marek Rozhanski, in the western Austrian village of Terfens May 5, 2012. The project is meant to serve as a new tourist attraction in the area, and is now open for public viewing. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
4 / 24
<p>Nicolas Sarkozy, France's incumbent president, reacts after his defeat for re-election in the second round vote of the 2012 French presidential elections as he appears on stage before UMP party supporters at the Mutualite meeting hall in Paris May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Nicolas Sarkozy, France's incumbent president, reacts after his defeat for re-election in the second round vote of the 2012 French presidential elections as he appears on stage before UMP party supporters at the Mutualite meeting hall in Paris May 6,...more

Monday, May 07, 2012

Nicolas Sarkozy, France's incumbent president, reacts after his defeat for re-election in the second round vote of the 2012 French presidential elections as he appears on stage before UMP party supporters at the Mutualite meeting hall in Paris May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
5 / 24
<p>Fishermen navigate their boats past an area of old buildings, which are under demolition work in front of hotel buildings that are under construction on the man-made Fenghuang (Phoenix) island, at a fishing port in Sanya, Hainan province, China April 18, 2012. A central government plan to create a high end tourist industry on the tropical Hainan island has delivered a much-anticipated surge in economic growth, but it has also widened the wealth gap between rich and poor that Beijing was trying to close. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Fishermen navigate their boats past an area of old buildings, which are under demolition work in front of hotel buildings that are under construction on the man-made Fenghuang (Phoenix) island, at a fishing port in Sanya, Hainan province, China April...more

Monday, May 07, 2012

Fishermen navigate their boats past an area of old buildings, which are under demolition work in front of hotel buildings that are under construction on the man-made Fenghuang (Phoenix) island, at a fishing port in Sanya, Hainan province, China April 18, 2012. A central government plan to create a high end tourist industry on the tropical Hainan island has delivered a much-anticipated surge in economic growth, but it has also widened the wealth gap between rich and poor that Beijing was trying to close. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
6 / 24
<p>Supporters of the newly-elected French President Francois Hollande celebrate during a victory rally at Place de la Bastille in Paris early May 7, 2012. France voted in elections on Sunday and Francois Hollande becomes the nation's first Socialist president in 17 years. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol </p>

Supporters of the newly-elected French President Francois Hollande celebrate during a victory rally at Place de la Bastille in Paris early May 7, 2012. France voted in elections on Sunday and Francois Hollande becomes the nation's first Socialist...more

Monday, May 07, 2012

Supporters of the newly-elected French President Francois Hollande celebrate during a victory rally at Place de la Bastille in Paris early May 7, 2012. France voted in elections on Sunday and Francois Hollande becomes the nation's first Socialist president in 17 years. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
7 / 24
<p>Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini challenges Cagliari's Mauricio Pinilla (front) during their Serie A soccer match at the Nereo Rocco stadium in Trieste, Italy May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino </p>

Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini challenges Cagliari's Mauricio Pinilla (front) during their Serie A soccer match at the Nereo Rocco stadium in Trieste, Italy May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Monday, May 07, 2012

Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini challenges Cagliari's Mauricio Pinilla (front) during their Serie A soccer match at the Nereo Rocco stadium in Trieste, Italy May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Close
8 / 24
<p>A man holds his ballot paper at a polling station during a parliamentary election in Yerevan May 6, 2012. Armenian voters headed to the polls on Sunday for a parliamentary election its leaders hope will bolster stability and be free of the fraud and violence that marred the South Caucasus country's last national election. REUTERS/Nazik Armenakian</p>

A man holds his ballot paper at a polling station during a parliamentary election in Yerevan May 6, 2012. Armenian voters headed to the polls on Sunday for a parliamentary election its leaders hope will bolster stability and be free of the fraud and...more

Monday, May 07, 2012

A man holds his ballot paper at a polling station during a parliamentary election in Yerevan May 6, 2012. Armenian voters headed to the polls on Sunday for a parliamentary election its leaders hope will bolster stability and be free of the fraud and violence that marred the South Caucasus country's last national election. REUTERS/Nazik Armenakian

Close
9 / 24
<p>France's President and UMP party candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections Nicolas Sarkozy (2ndR ) kisses the shoulder of his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy (R) as they arrive at a polling station to cast their ballot in the second round of the presidential election in Paris, May 6, 2012. Voting started in mainland France on Sunday in the runoff presidential elections. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer </p>

France's President and UMP party candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections Nicolas Sarkozy (2ndR ) kisses the shoulder of his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy (R) as they arrive at a polling station to cast their ballot in the second round of the...more

Monday, May 07, 2012

France's President and UMP party candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections Nicolas Sarkozy (2ndR ) kisses the shoulder of his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy (R) as they arrive at a polling station to cast their ballot in the second round of the presidential election in Paris, May 6, 2012. Voting started in mainland France on Sunday in the runoff presidential elections. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Close
10 / 24
<p>Supporters of France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande react after the early results during a victory rally at Place de la Bastille in Paris May 6, 2012. France voted in elections on Sunday and Francois Hollande becomes the nation's first Socialist president in 17 years. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

Supporters of France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande react after the early results during a victory rally at Place de la Bastille in Paris May 6, 2012. France voted in elections on Sunday and Francois Hollande becomes the nation's first...more

Monday, May 07, 2012

Supporters of France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande react after the early results during a victory rally at Place de la Bastille in Paris May 6, 2012. France voted in elections on Sunday and Francois Hollande becomes the nation's first Socialist president in 17 years. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
11 / 24
<p>Philadelphia 76ers Elton Brand (42) and Thaddeus Young (21) battle for the ball with the Chicago Bulls Luol Deng (9) and Carlos Boozer (5) during Game 4 of their NBA Eastern Conference quarter-final playoff basketball game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer</p>

Philadelphia 76ers Elton Brand (42) and Thaddeus Young (21) battle for the ball with the Chicago Bulls Luol Deng (9) and Carlos Boozer (5) during Game 4 of their NBA Eastern Conference quarter-final playoff basketball game in Philadelphia,...more

Monday, May 07, 2012

Philadelphia 76ers Elton Brand (42) and Thaddeus Young (21) battle for the ball with the Chicago Bulls Luol Deng (9) and Carlos Boozer (5) during Game 4 of their NBA Eastern Conference quarter-final playoff basketball game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

Close
12 / 24
<p>Leader of extreme-right Golden Dawn party Nikolaos Mihaloliakos (C) is escorted by followers on his way to a news conference in Athens May 6, 2012. Golden Dawn is set to become the most extreme right-wing group to sit in parliament since Greece returned to democracy after the fall of a military junta in 1974. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

Leader of extreme-right Golden Dawn party Nikolaos Mihaloliakos (C) is escorted by followers on his way to a news conference in Athens May 6, 2012. Golden Dawn is set to become the most extreme right-wing group to sit in parliament since Greece...more

Monday, May 07, 2012

Leader of extreme-right Golden Dawn party Nikolaos Mihaloliakos (C) is escorted by followers on his way to a news conference in Athens May 6, 2012. Golden Dawn is set to become the most extreme right-wing group to sit in parliament since Greece returned to democracy after the fall of a military junta in 1974. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
13 / 24
<p>Francois Hollande (L), Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, and his companion Valerie Trierweiler sit in a car as they leave a polling station in Tulle during the second round of the 2012 French presidential election May 6, 2012. Voting started in mainland France on Sunday in the runoff presidential elections. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe </p>

Francois Hollande (L), Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, and his companion Valerie Trierweiler sit in a car as they leave a polling station in Tulle during the second round of the 2012 French presidential election...more

Monday, May 07, 2012

Francois Hollande (L), Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, and his companion Valerie Trierweiler sit in a car as they leave a polling station in Tulle during the second round of the 2012 French presidential election May 6, 2012. Voting started in mainland France on Sunday in the runoff presidential elections. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
14 / 24
<p>Denver Nuggets Al Harrington wears a facemask to protect his broken nose while playing against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of their NBA Western Conference basketball playoffs in Denver May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Denver Nuggets Al Harrington wears a facemask to protect his broken nose while playing against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of their NBA Western Conference basketball playoffs in Denver May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Monday, May 07, 2012

Denver Nuggets Al Harrington wears a facemask to protect his broken nose while playing against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of their NBA Western Conference basketball playoffs in Denver May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
15 / 24
<p>Tribal people and farmers from the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand take part in a prayer ritual believed to bring rain, outside the Hindu Lord Shiva temple in Ranchi May 6, 2012. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast average rains in 2012. The annual rains are likely to be 99 percent of the long period average, helping India avoid drought for the third year in row. REUTERS/Rajesh Kumar </p>

Tribal people and farmers from the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand take part in a prayer ritual believed to bring rain, outside the Hindu Lord Shiva temple in Ranchi May 6, 2012. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast average rains...more

Monday, May 07, 2012

Tribal people and farmers from the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand take part in a prayer ritual believed to bring rain, outside the Hindu Lord Shiva temple in Ranchi May 6, 2012. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast average rains in 2012. The annual rains are likely to be 99 percent of the long period average, helping India avoid drought for the third year in row. REUTERS/Rajesh Kumar

Close
16 / 24
<p>Spectators watch from a roofless armoured vehicle as military enthusiasts take part in a re-enactment of a World War II battle at the "Stalin Line" memorial, near the village of Goroshki, about 30 km (19 miles) west of Minsk, May 6, 2012. Belarus will celebrate the 67th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two on May 9. REUTERS/Vladimir Nikolsky </p>

Spectators watch from a roofless armoured vehicle as military enthusiasts take part in a re-enactment of a World War II battle at the "Stalin Line" memorial, near the village of Goroshki, about 30 km (19 miles) west of Minsk, May 6, 2012. Belarus...more

Monday, May 07, 2012

Spectators watch from a roofless armoured vehicle as military enthusiasts take part in a re-enactment of a World War II battle at the "Stalin Line" memorial, near the village of Goroshki, about 30 km (19 miles) west of Minsk, May 6, 2012. Belarus will celebrate the 67th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two on May 9. REUTERS/Vladimir Nikolsky

Close
17 / 24
<p>Rikke Skov of Viborg fights for the ball with Piroska Szamoransky (L) and Monika Kovacsicz (R) of Rail Cargo FTC during their Women's Cup Winner's Cup final first leg handball match in Dabas, 30 km (19 miles) east of Budapest, Hungary May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

Rikke Skov of Viborg fights for the ball with Piroska Szamoransky (L) and Monika Kovacsicz (R) of Rail Cargo FTC during their Women's Cup Winner's Cup final first leg handball match in Dabas, 30 km (19 miles) east of Budapest, Hungary May 6, 2012....more

Monday, May 07, 2012

Rikke Skov of Viborg fights for the ball with Piroska Szamoransky (L) and Monika Kovacsicz (R) of Rail Cargo FTC during their Women's Cup Winner's Cup final first leg handball match in Dabas, 30 km (19 miles) east of Budapest, Hungary May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
18 / 24
<p>An anti-military protester chants slogans against military rulers during a rally outside the Peoples' Assembly in Cairo, May 6, 2012. The rally was organized to demand the release of fellow activists who were detained during an army operation to disperse a protest in front of the Ministry of Defense in Cairo. Egypt's parliament voted on Sunday to stop the head of state sending civilians for military trials, but rights campaigners said little would change immediately because the move would only apply to a civilian president and not the generals now ruling the country. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

An anti-military protester chants slogans against military rulers during a rally outside the Peoples' Assembly in Cairo, May 6, 2012. The rally was organized to demand the release of fellow activists who were detained during an army operation to...more

Monday, May 07, 2012

An anti-military protester chants slogans against military rulers during a rally outside the Peoples' Assembly in Cairo, May 6, 2012. The rally was organized to demand the release of fellow activists who were detained during an army operation to disperse a protest in front of the Ministry of Defense in Cairo. Egypt's parliament voted on Sunday to stop the head of state sending civilians for military trials, but rights campaigners said little would change immediately because the move would only apply to a civilian president and not the generals now ruling the country. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
19 / 24
<p>Chicago Cubs shortstop Starlin Castro (top) forces out Los Angeles Dodgers baserunner Tony Gwynn (bottom) baserunner in the second inning of their MLB baseball game in Chicago May 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Banks </p>

Chicago Cubs shortstop Starlin Castro (top) forces out Los Angeles Dodgers baserunner Tony Gwynn (bottom) baserunner in the second inning of their MLB baseball game in Chicago May 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Banks

Monday, May 07, 2012

Chicago Cubs shortstop Starlin Castro (top) forces out Los Angeles Dodgers baserunner Tony Gwynn (bottom) baserunner in the second inning of their MLB baseball game in Chicago May 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Banks

Close
20 / 24
<p>U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) watches a girl do karate during an anti-human trafficking event in Kolkata May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) watches a girl do karate during an anti-human trafficking event in Kolkata May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, May 07, 2012

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) watches a girl do karate during an anti-human trafficking event in Kolkata May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
21 / 24
<p>Juventus' Marco Borriello (L) celebrates with his teammate Leonardo Bonucci, wearing a faceguard, after scoring against Cagliari during their Serie A soccer match at the Nereo Rocco stadium in Trieste May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino </p>

Juventus' Marco Borriello (L) celebrates with his teammate Leonardo Bonucci, wearing a faceguard, after scoring against Cagliari during their Serie A soccer match at the Nereo Rocco stadium in Trieste May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Monday, May 07, 2012

Juventus' Marco Borriello (L) celebrates with his teammate Leonardo Bonucci, wearing a faceguard, after scoring against Cagliari during their Serie A soccer match at the Nereo Rocco stadium in Trieste May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Close
22 / 24
<p>Los Angeles Lakers center Andrew Bynum (L) is grabbed by Denver Nuggets center JaVale McGee (not seen) in Game 4 of their NBA Western Conference basketball playoffs in Denver May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Los Angeles Lakers center Andrew Bynum (L) is grabbed by Denver Nuggets center JaVale McGee (not seen) in Game 4 of their NBA Western Conference basketball playoffs in Denver May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Monday, May 07, 2012

Los Angeles Lakers center Andrew Bynum (L) is grabbed by Denver Nuggets center JaVale McGee (not seen) in Game 4 of their NBA Western Conference basketball playoffs in Denver May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
23 / 24
<p>Supporters of Prime Minister and President-elect Vladimir Putin wave flags during a supporters rally in central Moscow May 6, 2012. Russian riot police beat protesters with batons and hauled away dozens on Sunday after skirmishes broke out at a demonstration in Moscow against Vladimir Putin on the eve of his return to the presidency. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin </p>

Supporters of Prime Minister and President-elect Vladimir Putin wave flags during a supporters rally in central Moscow May 6, 2012. Russian riot police beat protesters with batons and hauled away dozens on Sunday after skirmishes broke out at a...more

Monday, May 07, 2012

Supporters of Prime Minister and President-elect Vladimir Putin wave flags during a supporters rally in central Moscow May 6, 2012. Russian riot police beat protesters with batons and hauled away dozens on Sunday after skirmishes broke out at a demonstration in Moscow against Vladimir Putin on the eve of his return to the presidency. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
24 Hours in Pictures - 05 May 2012

24 Hours in Pictures - 05 May 2012

Next Slideshows

24 Hours in Pictures - 05 May 2012

24 Hours in Pictures - 05 May 2012

A selection of our best photos from the past 24 hours.

06 May 2012
24 Hours in Pictures - 04 May 2012

24 Hours in Pictures - 04 May 2012

A selection of our best photos from the past 24 hours.

05 May 2012
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best pictures from the last 24 hours.

04 May 2012
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best pictures from the last 24 hours.

03 May 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast