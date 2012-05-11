Editor's Choice

Somali government soldiers, dressed in Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) uniform and trained by the European Union Training Mission (EUTM) team, display the targets they shot during their passing out ceremony at Bihanga army training school 300km (180 miles) west of the Uganda capital Kampala, May 10, 2012. The European Union Training Mission trained 603 Somalia soldiers for six months in urban combat skills in preparation for deployment back to Somalia to maintain peace and order. Somalia had been mired in violence, lacking effective central government since the 1991 overthrow of military dictator Mohammed Said Barre, resulting in clan-based fiefdoms in the country. REUTERS/James Akena