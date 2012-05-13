Editor's Choice

A device suspected to be a bomb is seen in the middle of the highway blocked up by protesters during clashes in the village of Khamis, west of Manama, May 12, 2012. Pro-democracy protesters burned tyres and clashed with police in Bahrain on Saturday to demand the release of opposition leaders and rights activists, one of whom has been on a three-month hunger strike, residents said. The device was declared a fake bomb after the Bomb and Explosives Unit were called in to investigate. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed