Editor's Choice

An Indonesian soldier runs as prepares for a search and rescue mission for possible casualties from the Sukhoi Superjet air crash in the early morning on top of Mount Salak, near Sukabumi, May 13, 2012. Salvage teams have descended into a ravine to search for the flight recorders from the Russian Sukhoi Superjet that crashed in Indonesia. The devices could prove crucial in ascertaining what caused the accident that killed 45 people. Indonesian civil aviation official Herry Bakti Gumay said that professional climbers and officials are continuing the search where the jet's scattered wreckage was discovered on Mount Salek, 50km (31 miles) from Jakarta. REUTERS/Beawiharta