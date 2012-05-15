Editor's Choice

German colonists Robert Matthusen and Helga Bohnau (L) pose as visitors for the opening ceremony of the Villa Baviera hotel, run by German colonists, the former Colonia Dignidad (Dignity Community), which used to be the location of a secretive German sect set up in central Chile in 1961, near Parral town, some 340 km (211 miles) south of Santiago, May 13, 2012. The sect was set up by Paul Schaefer, a German World War Two medic turned evangelical preacher who preached against "sins of the flesh" and also segregated men and women, according to former members of the sect, subjecting all but a few to enforced celibacy, who brutally punished disobedience. Today Colonia Dignidad, rebranded as "Villa Baviera" in the late 1980s, wants to put its macabre history, of torture and sexual abuse children, behind it and promote itself as a tourist destination after Schaefer's death. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado )