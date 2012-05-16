Editor's Choice

Mya Wollf (R), 28, and Robin Pickell, 23, who are both 'freegans', sort through a dumpster for edible food in an alley behind Commercial Drive in Vancouver, British Columbia April 10, 2012. A 'Freegan' is someone who gathers edible food from the garbage bins of grocery stores or food stands that would otherwise have been thrown away. Freegans aim to spend little or no money purchasing food and other goods, not through financial need but to try to address issues of over-consumption and excess. Picture taken April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms