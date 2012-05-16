Editor's Choice
Former Colombian Interior Minister Fernando Londono, who is injured, walks as he is guarded by a bodyguard after an explosion in a central avenue in Bogota, Colombia May 15, 2012. A bomb attack in a commercial district of Colombia's capital Bogota...more
A rainbow is seen in the sky as lightning strikes after a rainstorm in Haikou, Hainan province, China May 13, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Schoolchildren react during a hailstorm as Britain's Queen Elizabeth visits the "Wild London" exhibition in Richmond, west London May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Spectators wearing Rabbi costumes pose for photographs during the Sevens World Series at Twickenham Stadium in London May 12, 2012. Rugby sevens is a variant of rugby union in which teams are made up of seven players, instead of the usual 15, and...more
People attend a gathering marking the one year anniversary of Spain's Indignados (Indignant) movement in Madrid's Puerta del Sol May 15, 2012. Dubbed "los indignados" (the indignant), the movement which spawned similar protests worldwide, has called...more
A view of downtown Shanghai on a hazy day is seen on May 15, 2012. The U.S. consulate in Shanghai began posting hourly air quality readings for the city this week, with data showing "very unhealthy" conditions Tuesday afternoon. The consulate's...more
Yawalapiti children climb a tree to jump into the Xingu River in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. In August the Yawalapiti tribe will hold the Quarup, which is a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of...more
France's new President Francois Hollande stands up in his car as he rides in the rain up the Champs-Elysees after the handover ceremony in Paris May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
France's outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy (R) waves from his car as he leaves the Elysee Palace at the end of a handover ceremony with France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande in Paris May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A Palestinian suspected of throwing stones in detained by undercover Israeli police officers in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Issawiya May 15, 2012. Israeli security forces were on high alert for violence on Tuesday, the day when Palestinians...more
Fuel tankers, which were used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, are parked at a compound in Karachi May 15, 2012. Pakistan's top government and military officials are scheduled to meet on Tuesday to discuss the re-opening of supply...more
Former News International chief executive Rebekah Brooks (R) leaves Lewisham Police Station in London May 15, 2012. Brooks, a close confidante of Rupert Murdoch, was charged on Tuesday with interfering with a police investigation into a phone...more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande address a news conference after their talks in the Chancellery in Berlin, May 15, 2012. Hollande was greeted by a thunderstorm in Paris and storm clouds gathering over the euro...more
Family members mourn next to the covered body of a dead man at a crime scene in Morelia May 15, 2012. The man had gone to a workshop to have his car fixed and was shot dead by a lone gunman, according to local media. REUTERS/Leovigildo Gonzalez more
A U.S. Army soldier of 3/1 AD Task Force Bulldog takes position as an official looks on during a meeting in Governor's office at Pul-e-Alam, a town in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Girls stand next to the waters of the river Yamuna during early morning in New Delhi May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Participants take part in an evacuation exercise with dummies simulating the victims during an annual rescuers' and firefighters' competition among school teams in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 15, 2012. 18 teams took part in the...more
Omar Deaibes, 10, smokes a hookah, or waterpipe, as he sits at a waterpipe delivery service shop in a poor neigborhood south of Beirut May 15, 2012. Deaibes is one of a few street children in the neighourbourhood who often smoke the hookah....more
A Palestinian protester jumps during clashes between Palestinian stone-throwers and Israeli security forces outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 15, 2012. Israeli security forces were on high alert for violence on Tuesday, the...more
A non-government school teacher shouts slogans during a protest in Dhaka May 15, 2012. Bangladeshi police on Tuesday used water cannon and batons to disperse hundreds of non-government school teachers who were taking part in the protest while...more
Lebanese soldiers point their rifles as they are deployed after clashes between Sunni Muslim Salafists and supporters of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP) in the old souk of the port-city of Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 15, 2012. Lebanese...more
A spectator is seen wearing Zebra print shoes during the Sevens World Series at Twickenham Stadium in London May 12, 2012. Rugby sevens is a variant of rugby union in which teams are made up of seven players, instead of the usual 15, and play...more
Mya Wollf (R), 28, and Robin Pickell, 23, who are both 'freegans', sort through a dumpster for edible food in an alley behind Commercial Drive in Vancouver, British Columbia April 10, 2012. A 'Freegan' is someone who gathers edible food from the...more
France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande arrives at the Elysee Palace for the handover ceremony with outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool
