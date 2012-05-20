Editor's Choice

Edition:
Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (C) is helped by his wife Yuan Weijing (R) after arriving in New York May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Sunday, May 20, 2012

Sunday, May 20, 2012

Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (C) is helped by his wife Yuan Weijing (R) after arriving in New York May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Prime Minister David Cameron of Britain (centre L-R) , President Barack Obama, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, Jose Manuel Barroso, President of the European Commission, and others watch the overtime shootout of the Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich Champions League final in the Laurel Cabin conference room during the G8 Summit at Camp David, Maryland, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/White House/ Pete Souza/POOL

Sunday, May 20, 2012

Sunday, May 20, 2012

Prime Minister David Cameron of Britain (centre L-R) , President Barack Obama, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, Jose Manuel Barroso, President of the European Commission, and others watch the overtime shootout of the Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich Champions League final in the Laurel Cabin conference room during the G8 Summit at Camp David, Maryland, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/White House/ Pete Souza/POOL

Sri Lankan army snipers in ghillie suits march during a War Victory parade in Colombo May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sunday, May 20, 2012

Sunday, May 20, 2012

Sri Lankan army snipers in ghillie suits march during a War Victory parade in Colombo May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

U.S. singer Lady Gaga poses for photographers upon arrival for her concert in Manila May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Sunday, May 20, 2012

Sunday, May 20, 2012

U.S. singer Lady Gaga poses for photographers upon arrival for her concert in Manila May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Police arrest a man during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Sunday, May 20, 2012

Sunday, May 20, 2012

Police arrest a man during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Cheerleaders change their outfits in red phone booths during a performance before the Heineken Cup final rugby match between Leinster and Ulster at Twickenham Stadium in London May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Sunday, May 20, 2012

Sunday, May 20, 2012

Cheerleaders change their outfits in red phone booths during a performance before the Heineken Cup final rugby match between Leinster and Ulster at Twickenham Stadium in London May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Chelsea's Didier Drogba (R) celebrates with David Luiz after scoring a goal against Bayern Munich during their Champions League final soccer match at the Allianz Arena in Munich, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Sunday, May 20, 2012

Sunday, May 20, 2012

Chelsea's Didier Drogba (R) celebrates with David Luiz after scoring a goal against Bayern Munich during their Champions League final soccer match at the Allianz Arena in Munich, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

French President Francois Hollande leaves the stage after he delivered a speech at the G8 summit in Camp David, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ludovic Marin/Pool

Sunday, May 20, 2012

Sunday, May 20, 2012

French President Francois Hollande leaves the stage after he delivered a speech at the G8 summit in Camp David, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ludovic Marin/Pool

Dancers perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the 20th Life Ball in Vienna May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Sunday, May 20, 2012

Sunday, May 20, 2012

Dancers perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the 20th Life Ball in Vienna May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

New York Red Bulls' goalkeeper Ryan Meara (18) makes a save against Montreal Impact during the first half of their MLS soccer match in Montreal, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean

Sunday, May 20, 2012

Sunday, May 20, 2012

New York Red Bulls' goalkeeper Ryan Meara (18) makes a save against Montreal Impact during the first half of their MLS soccer match in Montreal, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean

Buddhist monks carry lanterns during a lotus lantern parade to celebrate the upcoming birthday of Buddha, which falls May 28 in South Korea, in Seoul May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Sunday, May 20, 2012

Sunday, May 20, 2012

Buddhist monks carry lanterns during a lotus lantern parade to celebrate the upcoming birthday of Buddha, which falls May 28 in South Korea, in Seoul May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Women stand next to the poster of presidential candidate Hipolito Mejia PRD in the Capotillo neighborhood in Santo Domingo May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Sunday, May 20, 2012

Sunday, May 20, 2012

Women stand next to the poster of presidential candidate Hipolito Mejia PRD in the Capotillo neighborhood in Santo Domingo May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Winger Gio Aplon of South Africa's Stormers is tackled by scrum-half Brendan McKibbin of Australia's New South Wales Waratahs during their Super Rugby union match in Cape Town, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Sunday, May 20, 2012

Sunday, May 20, 2012

Winger Gio Aplon of South Africa's Stormers is tackled by scrum-half Brendan McKibbin of Australia's New South Wales Waratahs during their Super Rugby union match in Cape Town, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Riad Kasseri (R), the son of Algerian singer Warda al Jazairia, stands by his mother's coffin as it is lowered into the ground during her funeral in Algiers May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Sunday, May 20, 2012

Sunday, May 20, 2012

Riad Kasseri (R), the son of Algerian singer Warda al Jazairia, stands by his mother's coffin as it is lowered into the ground during her funeral in Algiers May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A woman poses with a painting, depicting Russia's President Vladimir Putin, in front of a graffiti illustrating Moscow's Kremlin during an opposition procession organized by painters, part of the campaign protesting against Putin's presidency, in Moscow May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Sunday, May 20, 2012

Sunday, May 20, 2012

A woman poses with a painting, depicting Russia's President Vladimir Putin, in front of a graffiti illustrating Moscow's Kremlin during an opposition procession organized by painters, part of the campaign protesting against Putin's presidency, in Moscow May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

An Occupy activist carries a sign while marching through a neighborhood ahead of the NATO Summit in Chicago May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Sunday, May 20, 2012

Sunday, May 20, 2012

An Occupy activist carries a sign while marching through a neighborhood ahead of the NATO Summit in Chicago May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Camilo Villegas of Colombia lines up a shot on the 14th hole during his match against Brandt Snedeker of the U.S. at the World Match Play Championship in Casares, near Malaga, southern Spain May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Sunday, May 20, 2012

Sunday, May 20, 2012

Camilo Villegas of Colombia lines up a shot on the 14th hole during his match against Brandt Snedeker of the U.S. at the World Match Play Championship in Casares, near Malaga, southern Spain May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

G-8 nations heads of state (L-R) Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, Italy's premier Mario Monti, Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper, French President Francois Hollande, U.S. President Barack Obama, Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron, Russia's Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso at the start of the first working session of the G8 Summit at Camp David, Maryland May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Sunday, May 20, 2012

Sunday, May 20, 2012

G-8 nations heads of state (L-R) Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, Italy's premier Mario Monti, Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper, French President Francois Hollande, U.S. President Barack Obama, Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron, Russia's Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso at the start of the first working session of the G8 Summit at Camp David, Maryland May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Mario Gomez (R) of Bayern Munich competes for possession with Chelsea's David Luiz during their Champions League final soccer match at the Allianz Arena in Munich, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Sunday, May 20, 2012

Sunday, May 20, 2012

Mario Gomez (R) of Bayern Munich competes for possession with Chelsea's David Luiz during their Champions League final soccer match at the Allianz Arena in Munich, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Adventurer and television presenter Ben Fogle carries the Olympic lantern on a tree pruning helium balloon in a biodome at the Eden Project near St Austell in Cornwall, south west England May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Sunday, May 20, 2012

Sunday, May 20, 2012

Adventurer and television presenter Ben Fogle carries the Olympic lantern on a tree pruning helium balloon in a biodome at the Eden Project near St Austell in Cornwall, south west England May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A child stands in front of German riot police officers during an anti-austerity demonstration in Frankfurt May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

Sunday, May 20, 2012

Sunday, May 20, 2012

A child stands in front of German riot police officers during an anti-austerity demonstration in Frankfurt May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

Maria Sharapova of Russia serves to Angelique Kerber of Germany during their women's singles semi-final match at the Rome Masters tennis tournament May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Sunday, May 20, 2012

Sunday, May 20, 2012

Maria Sharapova of Russia serves to Angelique Kerber of Germany during their women's singles semi-final match at the Rome Masters tennis tournament May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (C) speaks to members of the media after arriving in New York May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Sunday, May 20, 2012

Sunday, May 20, 2012

Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (C) speaks to members of the media after arriving in New York May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Chelsea fans celebrate in a pub on Kings Road in west London during the Chelsea vs Bayern Munich Champions League final soccer match, in London May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Sunday, May 20, 2012

Sunday, May 20, 2012

Chelsea fans celebrate in a pub on Kings Road in west London during the Chelsea vs Bayern Munich Champions League final soccer match, in London May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

