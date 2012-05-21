Editor's Choice
Unidentified people beat Svyatoslav Sheremet (L, bottom), head of Gay-Forum of Ukraine public organization, in Kiev, Ukraine May 20, 2012. Sheremet was attacked after meeting with members of the media to inform them that a scheduled gay parade was...more
Unidentified people beat Svyatoslav Sheremet (L, bottom), head of Gay-Forum of Ukraine public organization, in Kiev, Ukraine May 20, 2012. Sheremet was attacked after meeting with members of the media to inform them that a scheduled gay parade was cancelled. The attackers ran off when they realised members of the media were documenting the attack. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov
School children using solar viewers lie down on a lawn as they observe an annular eclipse at Hirai Daini Elementary School in Tokyo May 21, 2012. The sun and moon will align over the earth in a rare astronomical event - an annular eclipse that will...more
School children using solar viewers lie down on a lawn as they observe an annular eclipse at Hirai Daini Elementary School in Tokyo May 21, 2012. The sun and moon will align over the earth in a rare astronomical event - an annular eclipse that will dim the skies over parts of Asia and North America, briefly turning the sun into a blazing ring of fire. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A protester lies detained after clashing with police during the start of the NATO Summit in Chicago May 20, 2012. Baton-swinging police officers clashed with anti-war protesters at the start of the NATO summit on Sunday, beating some and dragging...more
A protester lies detained after clashing with police during the start of the NATO Summit in Chicago May 20, 2012. Baton-swinging police officers clashed with anti-war protesters at the start of the NATO summit on Sunday, beating some and dragging others away. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Israeli performance artists rest during a parade marking Jerusalem Day in Jerusalem's Old City May 20, 2012. Jerusalem Day marks the anniversary of Israel's capture of the Eastern part of the city during the 1967 Middle East War. Israel annexed East...more
Israeli performance artists rest during a parade marking Jerusalem Day in Jerusalem's Old City May 20, 2012. Jerusalem Day marks the anniversary of Israel's capture of the Eastern part of the city during the 1967 Middle East War. Israel annexed East Jerusalem as part of its capital in a move not recognized internationally. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Radio telescope dishes of the KAT-7 Array shift their alignment in a long exposure picture taken at the proposed South African site for the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) telescope near Carnavon in the country's remote Northern Cape province, in this...more
Radio telescope dishes of the KAT-7 Array shift their alignment in a long exposure picture taken at the proposed South African site for the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) telescope near Carnavon in the country's remote Northern Cape province, in this picture taken May 17, 2012. South Africa is bidding against Australia to host the SKA, which will be the world's largest radio telescope when completed. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A damaged old tower is seen after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. A strong earthquake rocked a large swathe of northern Italy early on Sunday, killing at least three people and causing serious damage to the area's cultural heritage. The...more
A damaged old tower is seen after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. A strong earthquake rocked a large swathe of northern Italy early on Sunday, killing at least three people and causing serious damage to the area's cultural heritage. The epicentre of the 6.0 magnitude quake, the strongest to hit Italy in three years, was in the plains near Modena in the Emilia-Romagna region of the Po River Valley. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
A Syrian soldier runs after a bomb exploded on a street in the town of Douma near Damascus May 20, 2012. A roadside bomb exploded on Sunday about 150 metres (164 yards) from a United Nations convoy carrying the head of a Syria ceasefire monitoring...more
A Syrian soldier runs after a bomb exploded on a street in the town of Douma near Damascus May 20, 2012. A roadside bomb exploded on Sunday about 150 metres (164 yards) from a United Nations convoy carrying the head of a Syria ceasefire monitoring mission and a senior U.N. official in the town of Douma, a Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Cast member Pete Doherty poses during a photocall for the film "Confession of a Child of the Century", by director Sylvie Verheyde, at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast member Pete Doherty poses during a photocall for the film "Confession of a Child of the Century", by director Sylvie Verheyde, at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A protester, covered in silver paint, purchases a rail ticket following an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 20, 2012. Baton-swinging police officers clashed with anti-war protesters at the start of the NATO summit on Sunday, beating some and...more
A protester, covered in silver paint, purchases a rail ticket following an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 20, 2012. Baton-swinging police officers clashed with anti-war protesters at the start of the NATO summit on Sunday, beating some and dragging others away. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
U.S. model Lydia Hearst poses during the opening ceremony of the 20th Life Ball in Vienna May 19, 2012. Life Ball is Europe's largest annual AIDS charity event and takes place in Vienna's City Hall. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
U.S. model Lydia Hearst poses during the opening ceremony of the 20th Life Ball in Vienna May 19, 2012. Life Ball is Europe's largest annual AIDS charity event and takes place in Vienna's City Hall. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Tunisian Salafi Islamists attend a rally in the central town of Kairouan May 20, 2012. Thousands of Salafis gathered on Kairouan on Sunday for the second national conference of Ansar al-Sharia,or Partisans of Islamic law, one of the most radical...more
Tunisian Salafi Islamists attend a rally in the central town of Kairouan May 20, 2012. Thousands of Salafis gathered on Kairouan on Sunday for the second national conference of Ansar al-Sharia,or Partisans of Islamic law, one of the most radical Salafi movements in the North African country. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Israeli youths dance under a huge national flag during a parade marking Jerusalem Day in Jerusalem May 20, 2012. Jerusalem Day marks the anniversary of Israel's capture of the Eastern part of the city during the 1967 Middle East War. Israel annexed...more
Israeli youths dance under a huge national flag during a parade marking Jerusalem Day in Jerusalem May 20, 2012. Jerusalem Day marks the anniversary of Israel's capture of the Eastern part of the city during the 1967 Middle East War. Israel annexed East Jerusalem as part of its capital in a move not recognized internationally. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Leaders watch a ceremony honoring NATO military personnel for their service the NATO Summit meeting in Chicago, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Leaders watch a ceremony honoring NATO military personnel for their service the NATO Summit meeting in Chicago, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Policemen in riot gear push protesters away from the site of the NATO Summit in Chicago May 20, 2012. Baton-swinging police clashed with anti-war protesters marching on the NATO summit in Chicago on Sunday and a lawyers' group representing the...more
Policemen in riot gear push protesters away from the site of the NATO Summit in Chicago May 20, 2012. Baton-swinging police clashed with anti-war protesters marching on the NATO summit in Chicago on Sunday and a lawyers' group representing the demonstrators said at least 12 people were injured, some with head wounds from police batons. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Fabiana Murer of Brazil competes in the pole vault segment during the Brazil Grand Prix athletics competition in Rio de Janeiro May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Fabiana Murer of Brazil competes in the pole vault segment during the Brazil Grand Prix athletics competition in Rio de Janeiro May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Jake Vold of Ponoka, Alberta rides a bronco during the 94th Annual Falkland Stampede in Falkland, British Columbia May 20, 2012. The stampede began as a community picnic to celebrate the end of the First World War in 1919 and eventually grew and...more
Jake Vold of Ponoka, Alberta rides a bronco during the 94th Annual Falkland Stampede in Falkland, British Columbia May 20, 2012. The stampede began as a community picnic to celebrate the end of the First World War in 1919 and eventually grew and became a professional rodeo in 1970. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland throws his club to his caddie on the 8th hole during the World Match Play Championship finals against Nicolas Colsaerts of Belgium in Casares, near Malaga, southern Spain May 20, 2012. Colsaerts edged out McDowell...more
Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland throws his club to his caddie on the 8th hole during the World Match Play Championship finals against Nicolas Colsaerts of Belgium in Casares, near Malaga, southern Spain May 20, 2012. Colsaerts edged out McDowell to win the World Match Play Championship on the final hole on Sunday. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Juventus' Alessandro Del Piero (C) shoots a free kick against Napoli during their Italian Cup final at the Olympic stadium in Rome, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Juventus' Alessandro Del Piero (C) shoots a free kick against Napoli during their Italian Cup final at the Olympic stadium in Rome, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Singer Cheryl Cole poses on the red carpet ahead for the screening of the film "Amour", by director Michael Haneke in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. They met to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the biggest film festival...more
Singer Cheryl Cole poses on the red carpet ahead for the screening of the film "Amour", by director Michael Haneke in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. They met to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the biggest film festival in the world. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Chelsea football players returning from their Champions League final victory against Bayern Munich are surrounded by fans during a victory parade along the Kings Road in Chelsea, west London May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Chelsea football players returning from their Champions League final victory against Bayern Munich are surrounded by fans during a victory parade along the Kings Road in Chelsea, west London May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Thabo Sefolosha (L) and Nick Collison (4) keep their eyes on a loose ball along with Los Angeles Lakers point guard Steve Blake (5) and forward Metta World Peace (15) during Game 4 of their NBA Western Conference...more
Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Thabo Sefolosha (L) and Nick Collison (4) keep their eyes on a loose ball along with Los Angeles Lakers point guard Steve Blake (5) and forward Metta World Peace (15) during Game 4 of their NBA Western Conference semi-final playoff basketball game in Los Angeles, California May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Belgium Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo (front L), Albanian Prime Minister Sali Berisha (front C) and U.S. President Barack Obama (front R) prepare to pose for a family photo at the NATO Summit in Chicago, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Belgium Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo (front L), Albanian Prime Minister Sali Berisha (front C) and U.S. President Barack Obama (front R) prepare to pose for a family photo at the NATO Summit in Chicago, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Police charge at protesters during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 20, 2012. Baton-swinging police officers clashed with anti-war protesters at the start of the NATO summit on Sunday, beating some and dragging others away. REUTERS/Andrew...more
Police charge at protesters during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 20, 2012. Baton-swinging police officers clashed with anti-war protesters at the start of the NATO summit on Sunday, beating some and dragging others away. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Bastian Schweinsteiger of Bayern Munich reacts after missing a penalty against Chelsea during their Champions League final soccer match at the Allianz Arena in Munich, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Bastian Schweinsteiger of Bayern Munich reacts after missing a penalty against Chelsea during their Champions League final soccer match at the Allianz Arena in Munich, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from last 24 hours.
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from last 24 hours
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.