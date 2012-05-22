Editor's Choice
A first-year midshipman, or plebe, is splashed with mud while participating in Sea Trials at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland in this May 15, 2012 photograph released on May 21, 2012. Sea Trials, modeled after the Marine Corps' Crucible and the Navy's Battle Stations recruit programs, is an annual capstone event for fourth class midshipmen and serves as a leadership challenge for upper class midshipmen, who lead each activity during the exercise. REUTERS/Chad Runge/U.S. Navy/Handout
Construction workers prepare steel rods as they work on a building site in central Beijing May 21, 2012. China's premier reiterated calls on Sunday for the country to maintain its campaign to cool down its property market, a series of controls on credit and purchases that have begun to drive down housing prices, signalling Beijing's willingness to take action after a recent series of economic indicators suggested that the world's second-biggest economy will slow further in the second quarter. REUTERS/David Gray
Members of the British Olympic fencing team Alex O'Connell (L) and James Honeybone demonstrate sparring as they pose for photographers on one of the stands at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
An injured protester holds his head during clashes between the local people and protesters during the second day of the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Kathmandu May 21, 2012. The general strike was called to demand the names and territory of the 11 federal states and to guarantee the rights of indigenous nationalities in the new constitution, according to local media. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A demonstrator gestures during an anti-government rally as Chile's President delivers a speech inside the national Congress at Valparaiso city May 21, 2012. REUTERS/ Ivan Alvarado
Protesters rally stage a protest outside the Boeing building during the NATO Summit in Chicago May 21, 2012. NATO leaders sealed a landmark agreement on Monday to hand control of Afghanistan over to its own security forces by the middle of next year, putting the Western alliance on an "irreversible" path out of an unpopular, decade-long war. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An explosives expert jumps from a military truck as he arrives at the site of a suicide bomb attack at a parade square in Sanaa May 21, 2012. A uniformed man blew himself up in the midst of a military parade rehearsal attended by senior officials in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Monday, killing at least 41 people and wounding more than 60, a police source said. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A U.S. Army soldier of 3/1 AD Task Force Bulldog fires a M2 .50 cal at a Taliban position from the rooftop of a building at Combat Outpost (COP) Boston in Kherwar district in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Mauritanian police officer Momar Oulely, 23, rests in a khaima (traditional Mauritanian tent) before heading to work in the eastern town of Nema, about 275 km (165 miles) from the border with Mali, May 21 2012. Mauritanian officials have stepped up security around the country's Sahara desert border with Mali due to the heightening security risks from armed groups like Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) in northern Mali. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A woman looks out from an emergency tent in Finale Emilia May 21, 2012. Thousands of people in northern Italy slept in tents and cars overnight as more than 100 aftershocks rocked the area hit by a magnitude 6.0 earthquake that killed seven people and inflicted heavy damage to centuries-old cultural sites. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
Students show emotions at the 2012 Joplin High School commencement ceremony inside the Leggett and Plant Athletic Center at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, Missouri, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A friend of Melissa Bassi, the 16-year-old who was killed by a bomb that exploded in front of her school before classes on Saturday, cries on her coffin after the funeral service in Mesagne, near Brindisi May 21, 2012. A bomb attack which killed the teenage girl and wounded 10 other people in the southern Italian town of Brindisi was probably done by an individual operating alone, a senior official said on Sunday, playing down initial suspicions of mafia involvement. Saturday's attack on the Francesca Morvillo Falcone school, a vocational training institute named after the wife of a famed anti-mafia judge, horrified Italy and sparked speculation it was the work of southern Italy's organized crime gangs. REUTERS/Stringer
Cast member Jeremie Renier attends a photocall for the film "Elefante Blanco", by director Pablo Trapero, at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Will Rhymes avoids a broken bat during the third inning of their MLB American League baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in St. Petersburg, Florida, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Dharun Ravi stands alone following a sentencing hearing for his conviction in using a webcam to invade the privacy of his roommate, Tyler Clementi, and another man in their college dorm room, in New Brunswick, New Jersey May 21, 2012. The former Rutgers University student was sentenced to 30 days in prison for bias crimes after he spied on his roommate's gay encounter in a case that drew national attention to bullying. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Protesters occupy Mali's presidential palace in the capital Bamako, May 21, 2012. Hundreds of protesters entered Mali's presidential palace unopposed on Monday and said they would remain there until interim civilian president Dioncounda Traore resigned, a Reuters witness said. The protesters tore up images of Traore and called for him to be replaced by Captain Amadou Sanogo, the officer who led the March 22 military coup, the witness said. REUTERS/Adama Diarra
Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi (C) waves to supporters as she arrives to attend the opening ceremony of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party's branch office in Hlaing township, in Yangon May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, taste maple cake during a visit to Hazen White-St. Francis school in Saint John, New Brunswick, May 21, 2012. The Prince of Wales and his wife are on a three-day royal tour of Canada as part of the events that mark the Queen's Diamond Jubilee. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Activists of Ukrainian women's rights group Femen (L-R) Yana Zhdanova, Alexandra and Inna Shevchenko, and Oksana Shachko sit in their office in Kiev May 18, 2012.The topless activists of Femen, whose eye-catching antics have made them the cover girls of international feminist protest, are shouting loud and clear that their attendance at next month's Euro-2012 soccer tournament - welcome or not - can be counted on. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Lebanese Sunni Muslim mourners and gunmen carry the body of Sheikh Ahmed Abdul Wahid, a Sunni Muslim cleric, during his funeral at his hometown at al-Bireh, northern Lebanon, May 21, 2012. Lebanese soldiers shot dead two members of an alliance against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in northern Lebanon on Sunday, security sources said, in the latest incident to raise fears Syria's turmoil was spilling over the border into its neighbor. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A hotel staff walks as he guides visitors inside a bomb shelter under the garden of the Metropole hotel in Hanoi May 21, 2012. The Metropole hotel opened for visitors the underground bomb shelter that used to be functional from 1965 to 1975 during the Vietnam war. U.S. folk singer Joan Baez and actress Jane Fonda, foreign war correspondents and foreign diplomats took shelter in it during the Christmas Bombings in 1972 as well as other bombings during the Vietnam war. REUTERS/Kham
Tribesmen from Dayak Kenyah, wearing traditional costumes, prepare to perform a war dance during a meeting of Kenyah tribes leaders in Malinau district of the Indonesia's East Kalimantan province May 16, 2012. The meeting discussed the preservation of Kenyah culture with the members of the tribe who have worked in other countries in Southeast Asia. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
Dead soldier lie in a hospital morgue after a suicide bomb attack in Sanaa May 21, 2012. A man with explosives strapped under his army uniform killed more than 90 people in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Monday when he blew himself up in the midst of a military parade rehearsal, the defence ministry said. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Police watch as demonstrators march during an anti-NATO protest in Chicago May 21, 2012. A two-day NATO summit drew representatives from some 50 countries, including leaders of the 28 members of the military alliance. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
