Editor's Choice

Moussa, a 13-year-old Malian refugee, waits for his mother as she visits a doctor in Mbera refugee camp, Mauritania, about 40 km (25 miles) from the border with Mali, May 23, 2012. More than 320,000 people have fled their homes due to the conflict in northern Mali, about half of which have settled in refugee camps in neighbouring countries, according to the United Nations. Mbera, the largest of such camps, is home to more than 64,000 people. The camp's remoteness in the Sahara desert makes humanitarian delivery of basic necessities difficult, while a regional drought has limited water supplies. REUTERS/Joe Penney