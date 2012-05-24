Editor's Choice

Edition:
<p>Sabra Begum, a relative of a victim of an explosion, weeps in a slum area in the north Indian city of Allahabad May 23, 2012. Six people are feared to be dead and a dozen injured in an explosion in a slum area on Wednesday as the nature of the explosion is still unknown, local media reported. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash </p>

<p>A girl peeks from behind a wall as a police officer patrols a neighborhood in Guadalupe April 13, 2012. Picture taken April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill </p>

<p>A visitor walks near the artwork entitled "Ash Colour Mountains" by Makoto Aida from Japan at the opening of the first Kyiv biennale "Arsenale 2012" in Kiev, Ukraine May 23, 2012. About 100 artists from different countries will take part in the biennale which opened on Wednesday. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov </p>

<p>A fireman reacts to smoke caused by a fire from the Punjab National Bank (PNB) building in New Delhi May 23, 2012. No casualties were reported and a short-circuit has been suspected as the cause of the fire which occurred on Wednesday, according to fire officials. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>The Thunderbirds perform a fly past as graduates celebrate at the Air Force Academy commencement ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colorado May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>Men attack former prime minister and presidential candidate Ahmed Shafiq (C) as he leaves a polling station after casting his vote in Cairo May 23, 2012. Protesters threw stones and shoes at Egyptian presidential candidate Shafiq after he cast his ballot on Wednesday, taking aim at the former prime minister for serving under deposed leader Hosni Mubarak. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

<p>Members of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan as part of the 25th annual Fleet Week celebration in New York, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

<p>A university student fires a homemade mortar during a protest in Managua May 23, 2012. Hundreds of university students marched to the National Assembly building in support of Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega and against the recommendations of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that calls for cutting funding for public higher education, the increase of the retirement age and the number of contributions of employees and to implement fiscal adjustment. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas</p>

<p>An Afghan boy pushes a wheelbarrow next to U.S. Army soldiers of the Battle company, 1-508 Parachute Infantry battalion, 4th Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division who are securing an area during a joint patrol with the Afghan Army in the town of Senjaray, Zahri district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov </p>

<p>Singer Rihanna performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>A helicopter lands at Forward Operating Base Apache in Afghanistan's Zabul Province May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

<p>Cast member Kylie Minogue poses during a photocall for the film "Holy Motors", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

<p>Britain's Prince Charles (R) speaks with Camilla (2nd R), Duchess of Cornwall during an event at the First Nations University in Regina, Saskatchewan May 23, 2012. Prince Charles and his wife Camilla are on a three-day royal tour of Canada as part of events that mark the Queen's Diamond Jubilee. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade </p>

<p>Washington Nationals Rick Ankiel shatters his bat while hitting a ground ball during the seventh inning of their National League MLB baseball game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Anderson </p>

<p>A miner on strike stands in front of a burning barricade on the A-66 motorway, on the first day of a strike to protest the government's spending cuts in the mining sector, in Pola de Lena, near Oviedo, northern Spain, May 23, 2012. Spain's economy is contracting for the second time since late 2009 and four years of stagnation and recession have pushed unemployment above 24 percent, the highest rate in the European Union. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso </p>

<p>Samuel Pizzetti of Italy competes in the men's 1500m freestyle final during the 2012 European Swimming Championship in Debrecen May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

<p>Moussa, a 13-year-old Malian refugee, waits for his mother as she visits a doctor in Mbera refugee camp, Mauritania, about 40 km (25 miles) from the border with Mali, May 23, 2012. More than 320,000 people have fled their homes due to the conflict in northern Mali, about half of which have settled in refugee camps in neighbouring countries, according to the United Nations. Mbera, the largest of such camps, is home to more than 64,000 people. The camp's remoteness in the Sahara desert makes humanitarian delivery of basic necessities difficult, while a regional drought has limited water supplies. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

<p>The pack rides during the 186-km 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia from Falzes to Cortina D'ampezzo May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo </p>

<p>Egyptian presidential candidate Amr Moussa laughs with voters as he stands in line outside a polling station in Cairo May 23, 2012. Egyptians queued patiently to vote on Wednesday, eager to pick their leader for the first time in a national history dating to the pharaohs, with Islamists and secular-minded rivals who served under deposed President Hosni Mubarak heading the field. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

<p>Shreen Mohammad (C) waits with other recruits during nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center (KMTC) in Kabul March 13, 2012. A landmark NATO summit in Chicago endorsed an exit strategy that calls for handing control of Afghanistan to its own security forces by the middle of next year but left questions unanswered about how to prevent a slide into chaos and a Taliban resurgence after allied troops are gone. . REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

<p>A boy looks out of a window covered with posters of presidential candidate Abdel Moneim Abol Fotouh in Cairo during presidential elections, May 23, 2012. Egyptians queued patiently to vote on Wednesday, eager to pick their leader for the first time in a national history dating to the pharaohs, with Islamists and secular-minded rivals who served under deposed President Hosni Mubarak heading the field. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

<p>West Indies' Kemar Roach and Fidel Edwards (L) stretch on a roller during a training session before Friday's second cricket test match against England at Trent Bridge cricket ground in Nottingham May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown </p>

<p>Juan Carlos Castano Ariza, 43, (R) reacts as he learns that his eviction had been suspended in Madrid May 23, 2012. Castano Ariza had his eviction suspended due to ongoing negotiations with his bank. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

