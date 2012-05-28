Editor's choice
An Afghan National Police (ANP) member rests while soldiers from the U.S. Army's 1st Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, Task Force Bulldog, take position during a joint patrol in a village in Kherwar district in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan,...more
An Afghan National Police (ANP) member rests while soldiers from the U.S. Army's 1st Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, Task Force Bulldog, take position during a joint patrol in a village in Kherwar district in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
U.S. flags are placed on gravestones of military veterans at the Cyprus Hills National Cemetery in New York, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
U.S. flags are placed on gravestones of military veterans at the Cyprus Hills National Cemetery in New York, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Audrey Leung, 20, from the Bronx, is assisted by a United States Marine during an endurance test put together by the Marines in Times Square, New York, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Audrey Leung, 20, from the Bronx, is assisted by a United States Marine during an endurance test put together by the Marines in Times Square, New York, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A woman takes a break from work in a brick factory on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman takes a break from work in a brick factory on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An outline of a pair of shoes representing a body that has not been found is shown among more than 1,000 pairs of shoes belonging to people who have jumped to their death from the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Robert...more
An outline of a pair of shoes representing a body that has not been found is shown among more than 1,000 pairs of shoes belonging to people who have jumped to their death from the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Team Switzerland is seen underwater during the Free Combination finals of the European Diving and Synchronised Swimming Championships in Eindhoven, Netherlands, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Team Switzerland is seen underwater during the Free Combination finals of the European Diving and Synchronised Swimming Championships in Eindhoven, Netherlands, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
An Egyptian woman hoping to apply for a Libyan visa stands in front of the Libyan embassy with her daughter as security officers guard the building in Cairo, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Egyptian woman hoping to apply for a Libyan visa stands in front of the Libyan embassy with her daughter as security officers guard the building in Cairo, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Team Penske driver Will Power of Australia, bottom, goes under the car of A.J. Foyt Enterprises driver Mike Conway of Britain during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana, May 27, 2012....more
Team Penske driver Will Power of Australia, bottom, goes under the car of A.J. Foyt Enterprises driver Mike Conway of Britain during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Kirles
Ugandan soldiers serving the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) are transported in military trucks in the town of Afgoye, west of Mogadishu, as they prepare to deploy south of the town on the road to Merka, Somalia, May 26, 2012....more
Ugandan soldiers serving the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) are transported in military trucks in the town of Afgoye, west of Mogadishu, as they prepare to deploy south of the town on the road to Merka, Somalia, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stuart Price/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team
A man (R), protesting against a gay pride parade, attacks a gay rights activist near the headquarters of Moscow city Duma in central Moscow, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man (R), protesting against a gay pride parade, attacks a gay rights activist near the headquarters of Moscow city Duma in central Moscow, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
U.S. Army Sergeant Francisco Valderrama attached to the Battle company, 1-508 Parachute Infantry battalion, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, greets children during a patrol in Zahri district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan,...more
U.S. Army Sergeant Francisco Valderrama attached to the Battle company, 1-508 Parachute Infantry battalion, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, greets children during a patrol in Zahri district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco cover their ears due to the noise from cars as they wait for the drivers on the podium of the Monaco F1 Grand Prix, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco cover their ears due to the noise from cars as they wait for the drivers on the podium of the Monaco F1 Grand Prix, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
People gather at a mass burial for the victims purportedly killed during an artillery barrage from Syrian forces in Houla, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
People gather at a mass burial for the victims purportedly killed during an artillery barrage from Syrian forces in Houla, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team third baseman Saul Bosquez (top) leaps out of the way of an unidentified base runner during their game against the Cooperstown, New York Fire and Police Department team in Cooperstown, New York, May May 27, 2012....more
Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team third baseman Saul Bosquez (top) leaps out of the way of an unidentified base runner during their game against the Cooperstown, New York Fire and Police Department team in Cooperstown, New York, May May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A man interacts with "Screaming rapture", a light and sound installation by Liam Ryan, Frank Maguire and Jason McDermott during the Vivid Festival in Sydney, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A man interacts with "Screaming rapture", a light and sound installation by Liam Ryan, Frank Maguire and Jason McDermott during the Vivid Festival in Sydney, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Protesters shout slogans as they march during a demonstration demanding that relatives of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh be dismissed from senior army and police posts in Sanaa, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Protesters shout slogans as they march during a demonstration demanding that relatives of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh be dismissed from senior army and police posts in Sanaa, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A member of the Salvadoran Association of Bird Rescue (ALAS) shows a dead white heron chick at the protected natural area of La Barra in the city of Metapan, north of San Salvador, El Salvador, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A member of the Salvadoran Association of Bird Rescue (ALAS) shows a dead white heron chick at the protected natural area of La Barra in the city of Metapan, north of San Salvador, El Salvador, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
France's Karim Benzema (R) challenges Iceland's goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson (L) and Kari Arnason for the ball during their friendly match leading up to Euro 2012, at Hainaut stadium in Valenciennes, northern France, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal...more
France's Karim Benzema (R) challenges Iceland's goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson (L) and Kari Arnason for the ball during their friendly match leading up to Euro 2012, at Hainaut stadium in Valenciennes, northern France, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A view of the bullet-riddled facade of the town hall of San Cristobal de las Barrancas, about 56km (34.7 miles) from Guadalajara, Mexico, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A view of the bullet-riddled facade of the town hall of San Cristobal de las Barrancas, about 56km (34.7 miles) from Guadalajara, Mexico, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A riot police officer stands in front of barricades as members of the Brahmin-Chhetri Society try to enter a restricted area while marching towards the constitution assembly building to protest against federalism in Kathmandu, May 27, 2012. ...more
A riot police officer stands in front of barricades as members of the Brahmin-Chhetri Society try to enter a restricted area while marching towards the constitution assembly building to protest against federalism in Kathmandu, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Fans cheer after San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Manu Ginobili (20) hit his three-point shot against Oklahoma City Thunder during Game 1 of their Western Conference finals in San Antonio, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Fans cheer after San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Manu Ginobili (20) hit his three-point shot against Oklahoma City Thunder during Game 1 of their Western Conference finals in San Antonio, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A woman gets an African-Colombian hairstyle during the Afro-hairstyles VIII Competition in Cali, Colombia, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
A woman gets an African-Colombian hairstyle during the Afro-hairstyles VIII Competition in Cali, Colombia, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
A woman wearing a traditional Indian saree attends the Karneval der Kulturen (Carnival of Cultures) parade in Berlin, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman wearing a traditional Indian saree attends the Karneval der Kulturen (Carnival of Cultures) parade in Berlin, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
New York Yankees pitcher Hiroki Kuroda delivers a pitch during the first inning of his game against the Oakland Athletics at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
New York Yankees pitcher Hiroki Kuroda delivers a pitch during the first inning of his game against the Oakland Athletics at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Next Slideshows
Editors Choice
Best photos from the last 24 hours.
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.