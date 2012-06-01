Editor's choice
Former soldiers of the Sandinista Popular Army (EPS) lie injured on the ground after clashes with riot police in Managua, Nicaragua, May 31,2012. Dozens of former soldiers blocked the Panamerican Highway to demand the government of Daniel Ortega to provide them social benefits as veterans of wars. REUTERS/Diana Ulloa
Jake Beaudoin, a U.S. Army Private of 508 BSTB, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, takes cover during a controlled detonation to clear an area for setting up a check point in Zahri district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Activist and advocate Chen Guangcheng speaks at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man transports ducks on a motorcycle to a market in Nam Ha province, outside Hanoi, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kham
New York Yankees' Nick Swisher yells out looking back at first base after Los Angeles Angels shortstop Erick Aybar turns a double play during the second inning of their game in Anaheim, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
A man cools himself as he collects recyclable materials on the last day of the Jardim Gramacho landfill in Rio de Janeiro, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
U Sam Hla, a terminally ill AIDS patient rests in his hut at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A worker runs in the rain outside the venue for the Giorgio Armani fashion show in Beijing, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A demonstrator shouts slogans while lying on a highway as a policeman tries to detain him during a protest against the hike in petrol prices in Mumbai, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Former U.S. President George W. Bush walks next to U.S. President Barack Obama while former first lady Laura Bush walks next to first lady Michelle Obama before the unveiling of the Bushs' official White House portraits in the East Room of the White House, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Buddhist monk Thich Tam Man kowtows on a road in the Ninh Binh province, south of Hanoi, Vietnam, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kham
Kellie Wells (2nd R) of the U.S. falls down as she competes in the women's 100 metres hurdles event at the Golden Gala IAAF Diamond League at the Olympic stadium in Rome, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Members of the Palestinian security force adjust the flag covering a coffin containing the remains of the body of one of dozens of Palestinian militants, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A boy cools himself off as he sits under a fountain on a hot summer day in New Delhi, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An army tank fires during a firefight against militants linked to al Qaeda near the southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar, Yemen, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for a group picture with representatives at the "Council of the Baltic Sea States" leader summit in Stralsund, Germany, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chinese bridal couples pose after their symbolic wedding in Fuessen, Germany, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A man kisses a camel at the Pyramids Plateau in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, rolls around on the floor after getting into an argument with his sister as his mother Holly looks on at their home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. Fragile X is the most common known genetic cause of autism. Both of Holly Roos' children have Fragile X. REUTERS/Jim Young
Migrant workers dance as pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at the Nationality Verification Centre for migrant workers from Myanmar in Samut Sakhon province, Thailand, May 31,2012 REUTERS/Damir Sagol
Former soldiers of the Sandinista Popular Army (EPS) fire homemade mortars during clashes with riot police in Managua, Nicaragua, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A member of the Afghan National Police (ANP) watches from a roof at U.S. army soldiers of the Battle company, 1-508 Parachute Infantry battalion, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, as they conduct a mission to set up check point in Zahri district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
An aerial view shows a clandestine airstrip used for drug smuggling after it was destroyed in a military operation approximately near the border with Colombia, in the state of Apure, Venezuela, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
