Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jun 2, 2012 | 11:50am IST

Editor's Choice

<p>Boys play soccer with balloons after attending a dance recital about water shortage, in the town of Kaedi, Gorgol region, in Mauritania May 31, 2012. A full third of the country's population, amounting to around a million people, are at risk of malnutrition if rain doesn't fall by July, according to estimates from Spanish Non-Governmental Organization Accion contra el Hambre (Action Against Hunger), which has been warning about food crisis since the beginning of the year after poor rains in 2011. Picture taken May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

Boys play soccer with balloons after attending a dance recital about water shortage, in the town of Kaedi, Gorgol region, in Mauritania May 31, 2012. A full third of the country's population, amounting to around a million people, are at risk of...more

Saturday, June 02, 2012

Boys play soccer with balloons after attending a dance recital about water shortage, in the town of Kaedi, Gorgol region, in Mauritania May 31, 2012. A full third of the country's population, amounting to around a million people, are at risk of malnutrition if rain doesn't fall by July, according to estimates from Spanish Non-Governmental Organization Accion contra el Hambre (Action Against Hunger), which has been warning about food crisis since the beginning of the year after poor rains in 2011. Picture taken May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
1 / 24
<p>A U.S. Army soldier of the Battle company, 1-508 Parachute Infantry battalion, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, waves to motorist to stop as he secures a crossroad during a patrol in the town of Senjaray, Zahri district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov </p>

A U.S. Army soldier of the Battle company, 1-508 Parachute Infantry battalion, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, waves to motorist to stop as he secures a crossroad during a patrol in the town of Senjaray, Zahri district of Kandahar...more

Saturday, June 02, 2012

A U.S. Army soldier of the Battle company, 1-508 Parachute Infantry battalion, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, waves to motorist to stop as he secures a crossroad during a patrol in the town of Senjaray, Zahri district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
2 / 24
<p>U.S. President Barack Obama disembarks from Air Force One in Minneapolis, June 1, 2012. Obama is in Minnesota to urge Congress to pass legislation creating a Veterans Jobs Corps. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

U.S. President Barack Obama disembarks from Air Force One in Minneapolis, June 1, 2012. Obama is in Minnesota to urge Congress to pass legislation creating a Veterans Jobs Corps. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Saturday, June 02, 2012

U.S. President Barack Obama disembarks from Air Force One in Minneapolis, June 1, 2012. Obama is in Minnesota to urge Congress to pass legislation creating a Veterans Jobs Corps. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
3 / 24
<p>A policeman reacts as a woman shouts inside a Bankia bank branch during an anti-eviction protest in Madrid, June 1, 2012. Neighbors of La Elipa neighborhood gathered to request a dation in payment for a family that would be evicted next June 12. REUTERS/Andrea Comas </p>

A policeman reacts as a woman shouts inside a Bankia bank branch during an anti-eviction protest in Madrid, June 1, 2012. Neighbors of La Elipa neighborhood gathered to request a dation in payment for a family that would be evicted next June 12....more

Saturday, June 02, 2012

A policeman reacts as a woman shouts inside a Bankia bank branch during an anti-eviction protest in Madrid, June 1, 2012. Neighbors of La Elipa neighborhood gathered to request a dation in payment for a family that would be evicted next June 12. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Close
4 / 24
<p>Maria Sharapova of Russia serves to Ayumi Morita of Japan during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir </p>

Maria Sharapova of Russia serves to Ayumi Morita of Japan during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Saturday, June 02, 2012

Maria Sharapova of Russia serves to Ayumi Morita of Japan during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
5 / 24
<p>Members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Aviation Security Group use an improvised bomb to blast through the main door of a building simulating an airport control tower seized by a mock terrorist group, during the Crisis Action Force anti-terrorism drill inside the police headquarters in Camp Bagong Diwa at Taguig city, south of Manila June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco </p>

Members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Aviation Security Group use an improvised bomb to blast through the main door of a building simulating an airport control tower seized by a mock terrorist group, during the Crisis Action Force...more

Saturday, June 02, 2012

Members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Aviation Security Group use an improvised bomb to blast through the main door of a building simulating an airport control tower seized by a mock terrorist group, during the Crisis Action Force anti-terrorism drill inside the police headquarters in Camp Bagong Diwa at Taguig city, south of Manila June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
6 / 24
<p>Yemeni protesters shout slogans against Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad as they wave Syrian opposition flags during a rally in Sanaa June 1, 2012. . REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

Yemeni protesters shout slogans against Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad as they wave Syrian opposition flags during a rally in Sanaa June 1, 2012. . REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Saturday, June 02, 2012

Yemeni protesters shout slogans against Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad as they wave Syrian opposition flags during a rally in Sanaa June 1, 2012. . REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
7 / 24
<p>French President Francois Hollande accompanies French journalist Romeo Langlois as he leaves the Elysee Palace in Paris following a meeting at the Elysee Palace, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer </p>

French President Francois Hollande accompanies French journalist Romeo Langlois as he leaves the Elysee Palace in Paris following a meeting at the Elysee Palace, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Saturday, June 02, 2012

French President Francois Hollande accompanies French journalist Romeo Langlois as he leaves the Elysee Palace in Paris following a meeting at the Elysee Palace, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Close
8 / 24
<p>A construction worker walks with a ladder in the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou, in Guangdong province June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

A construction worker walks with a ladder in the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou, in Guangdong province June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Saturday, June 02, 2012

A construction worker walks with a ladder in the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou, in Guangdong province June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
9 / 24
<p>Canadian singer Justin Bieber (2ndR) listens to fans from a balcony of his record label after singing a musical set in Paris, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Julien Muguet </p>

Canadian singer Justin Bieber (2ndR) listens to fans from a balcony of his record label after singing a musical set in Paris, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Julien Muguet

Saturday, June 02, 2012

Canadian singer Justin Bieber (2ndR) listens to fans from a balcony of his record label after singing a musical set in Paris, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Julien Muguet

Close
10 / 24
<p>A boy looks on as he plays soccer along a muddy river bank near a village in Yangon June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

A boy looks on as he plays soccer along a muddy river bank near a village in Yangon June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Saturday, June 02, 2012

A boy looks on as he plays soccer along a muddy river bank near a village in Yangon June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
11 / 24
<p>The aunt of Palestinian gunman Ahmed Nassir holds his picture at his family's house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa </p>

The aunt of Palestinian gunman Ahmed Nassir holds his picture at his family's house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Saturday, June 02, 2012

The aunt of Palestinian gunman Ahmed Nassir holds his picture at his family's house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Close
12 / 24
<p>Local resident John Hardie makes preparations for the Diamond Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Moulin, Scotland June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne </p>

Local resident John Hardie makes preparations for the Diamond Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Moulin, Scotland June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Saturday, June 02, 2012

Local resident John Hardie makes preparations for the Diamond Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Moulin, Scotland June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Close
13 / 24
<p>German design collective Urbanscreen projects images onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House during the Vivid Festival in Sydney June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz </p>

German design collective Urbanscreen projects images onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House during the Vivid Festival in Sydney June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Saturday, June 02, 2012

German design collective Urbanscreen projects images onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House during the Vivid Festival in Sydney June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
14 / 24
<p>Boys rest in a classroom as others prepare to perform to International Children's Day at a kindergarten for children of migrant workers, in Beijing June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

Boys rest in a classroom as others prepare to perform to International Children's Day at a kindergarten for children of migrant workers, in Beijing June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Saturday, June 02, 2012

Boys rest in a classroom as others prepare to perform to International Children's Day at a kindergarten for children of migrant workers, in Beijing June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
15 / 24
<p>Pope Benedict XVI arrives to attend a concert at La Scala opera house in Milan June 1, 2012. The Pope is in Milan for the 2012 World Family meeting. REUTERS/Daniel Dal Zennaro/Pool </p>

Pope Benedict XVI arrives to attend a concert at La Scala opera house in Milan June 1, 2012. The Pope is in Milan for the 2012 World Family meeting. REUTERS/Daniel Dal Zennaro/Pool

Saturday, June 02, 2012

Pope Benedict XVI arrives to attend a concert at La Scala opera house in Milan June 1, 2012. The Pope is in Milan for the 2012 World Family meeting. REUTERS/Daniel Dal Zennaro/Pool

Close
16 / 24
<p>Supporters of the Defense of Pakistan Council shout slogans as they burn an American flag during an anti-US rally in Quetta June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed </p>

Supporters of the Defense of Pakistan Council shout slogans as they burn an American flag during an anti-US rally in Quetta June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Saturday, June 02, 2012

Supporters of the Defense of Pakistan Council shout slogans as they burn an American flag during an anti-US rally in Quetta June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Close
17 / 24
<p>Members of the Malaysian armed forces prepare ahead of the king's birthday parade in Kuala Lumpur June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad </p>

Members of the Malaysian armed forces prepare ahead of the king's birthday parade in Kuala Lumpur June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Saturday, June 02, 2012

Members of the Malaysian armed forces prepare ahead of the king's birthday parade in Kuala Lumpur June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
18 / 24
<p>U.S. Army soldiers of the Battle company, 1-508 Parachute Infantry battalion, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, walk during a patrol in the town of Senjaray, Zahri district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan June 1, 2012. Picture taken with night vision device. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov </p>

U.S. Army soldiers of the Battle company, 1-508 Parachute Infantry battalion, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, walk during a patrol in the town of Senjaray, Zahri district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan June 1, 2012....more

Saturday, June 02, 2012

U.S. Army soldiers of the Battle company, 1-508 Parachute Infantry battalion, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, walk during a patrol in the town of Senjaray, Zahri district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan June 1, 2012. Picture taken with night vision device. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
19 / 24
<p>Trader Mario Picone works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Trader Mario Picone works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Saturday, June 02, 2012

Trader Mario Picone works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
20 / 24
<p>Xiao Cao, a 57-year-old gay man, puts on a bra before his performance at Manxi park in Shanghai April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

Xiao Cao, a 57-year-old gay man, puts on a bra before his performance at Manxi park in Shanghai April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Saturday, June 02, 2012

Xiao Cao, a 57-year-old gay man, puts on a bra before his performance at Manxi park in Shanghai April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
21 / 24
<p>A truck driver lights a cigarette sitting on top of his truck while stuck in traffic, about 8 km (5 miles) from the port of Merak near Cilegon, Banten province May 30, 2012, as trucks line up to board the ferry to take them across to the island of Sumatra. T REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

A truck driver lights a cigarette sitting on top of his truck while stuck in traffic, about 8 km (5 miles) from the port of Merak near Cilegon, Banten province May 30, 2012, as trucks line up to board the ferry to take them across to the island of...more

Saturday, June 02, 2012

A truck driver lights a cigarette sitting on top of his truck while stuck in traffic, about 8 km (5 miles) from the port of Merak near Cilegon, Banten province May 30, 2012, as trucks line up to board the ferry to take them across to the island of Sumatra. T REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
22 / 24
<p>Policemen scuffle with "yellow shirt" supporters of the People's Alliance for Democracy (PAD) near the parliament in Bangkok June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

Policemen scuffle with "yellow shirt" supporters of the People's Alliance for Democracy (PAD) near the parliament in Bangkok June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Saturday, June 02, 2012

Policemen scuffle with "yellow shirt" supporters of the People's Alliance for Democracy (PAD) near the parliament in Bangkok June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
23 / 24
<p>German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) attend a welcome ceremony before talks in Berlin, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) attend a welcome ceremony before talks in Berlin, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Saturday, June 02, 2012

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) attend a welcome ceremony before talks in Berlin, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

01 Jun 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

31 May 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

30 May 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

29 May 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast