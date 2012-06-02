Boys play soccer with balloons after attending a dance recital about water shortage, in the town of Kaedi, Gorgol region, in Mauritania May 31, 2012. A full third of the country's population, amounting to around a million people, are at risk of malnutrition if rain doesn't fall by July, according to estimates from Spanish Non-Governmental Organization Accion contra el Hambre (Action Against Hunger), which has been warning about food crisis since the beginning of the year after poor rains in 2011. Picture taken May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera