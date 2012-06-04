Editor's choice
People gather near the engine of a plane, after it crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga disrict, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. There were no survivors among the 147 people on board a domestic passenger aircraft that crashed in the Nigerian city of Lagos on Sunday, an official of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), told Reuters. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Britain's Queen Elizabeth smiles after the Derby horse race at the Epsom Derby festival in Epsom, southwest of London June 2, 2012 during her Diamond Jubilee celebrations. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman wraps her sleeping baby on her back after a talk with members of the Spanish Non-Governmental Organization Accion contra el Hambre (Action against hunger) about good sanitation and hygiene practices in Niomel, in the Guidimakha region, Mauritania June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
The Orvillecopter by Dutch artist Bart Jansen (back L) flies in a gallery as part of the KunstRAI art festival in Amsterdam June 3, 2012. Jansen said the Orvillecopter is part of a visual art project which pays tribute to his cat Orville, by making it fly after it was killed by a car. He built the Orvillecopter together with radio control helicopter flyer Arjen Beltman (back R). REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
Men cool down in a canal in the eastern city of Lahore, Pakistan, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A protester sits on a tree as others argue during a protest in Tahrir square in Cairo June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Boston Red Sox Kevin Youkilis gets hit by the pitch by Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Drew Hutchison (not seen) during the sixth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The lower Manhattan skyline and Statue of Liberty are seen behind the Space Shuttle Enterprise, being transported on a barge to dock at Weeks Marine in Port Elizabeth, New Jersey, for a four-day journey to the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Actress Jennifer Aniston accepts the award for best on-screen dirtbag for her role in "Horrible Bosses" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A woman with Union Flag painted nails waits in the rain for the start of the river pageant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Spectators watch from Butlers Wharf, near Tower Bridge, during Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee River Pageant along the River Thames in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Owen Humphreys/POOL
Anti-riot policemen take shelter from the rain with their shields at the entrance of the juvenile correctional centre Las Gaviotas in Guatemala City, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad (C) waves as he arrives for a speech to Syria's parliament in Damascus, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/SANA/Handout
U.S. Army soldiers of Battle company, 1-508 Parachute Infantry battalion, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, walk during a patrol as a full moon lights the sky in Zahri district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan June 3, 2012. Picture taken with night vision device. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Protesters wave as they gather and chant anti-military council slogans during a protest in Cairo June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Students have evening self-study class in a teaching building in Hefei, Anhui Province June 2, 2012. The National College Entrance Exam, or "Gaokao", is held in June every year. REUTERS/Stringer
Roger Federer of Switzerland returns the ball to David Goffin of Belgium during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Protesters wave national flags as they gather and chant anti-military council slogans during a protest in Cairo June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A man sleeps on a rickshaw van as boats wait to dock by the river Buriganga in Dhaka, Bangladesh, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A man stands next to an installation depicting the 1989 pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square, at Hong Kong's Victoria Park June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Canada's Andre Hainault (L) jumps for a header against Landon Donovan of the U.S. during the first half of their international friendly soccer match in Toronto June 3, 2012. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese
Tiger Woods of the U.S. drops his club after his second shot on the 14th hole during the final round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio June 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
A boy watches soldiers from the U.S. Army's Charlie Company, 1/12 Infantry, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division during a patrol near Dokalam village in Kunar Province June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Toronto Blue Jays Jose Bautista (C), Colby Rasmus (R), and Rajai Davis celebrate defeating the Boston Red Sox in Toronto, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
