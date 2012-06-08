Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jun 8, 2012 | 6:40pm IST

Editor's choice

<p>A soldier from the U.S. Army's Alpha Company, 1-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, runs across open ground to avoid sniper fire at Combat Outpost Pirtle-King in Afghanistan's Kunar Province June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

A soldier from the U.S. Army's Alpha Company, 1-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, runs across open ground to avoid sniper fire at Combat Outpost Pirtle-King in Afghanistan's Kunar Province June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, June 08, 2012

A soldier from the U.S. Army's Alpha Company, 1-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, runs across open ground to avoid sniper fire at Combat Outpost Pirtle-King in Afghanistan's Kunar Province June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
1 / 24
<p>Thai red-shirt supporters rally in front of the parliament to demand the removal of judges, whose order to halt a parliamentary debate on changes to the constitution has sparked fears of a fresh round of political turmoil in Bangkok June 7, 2012. The "red shirts", who are mostly supporters of former premier, Thaksin Shinawatra, and a government led by his sister Yingluck, fear last week's Constitutional Court suspension could lay the foundations for a "judicial coup" to topple a pro-Thaksin government for the third time in six years. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom </p>

Thai red-shirt supporters rally in front of the parliament to demand the removal of judges, whose order to halt a parliamentary debate on changes to the constitution has sparked fears of a fresh round of political turmoil in Bangkok June 7, 2012. The...more

Friday, June 08, 2012

Thai red-shirt supporters rally in front of the parliament to demand the removal of judges, whose order to halt a parliamentary debate on changes to the constitution has sparked fears of a fresh round of political turmoil in Bangkok June 7, 2012. The "red shirts", who are mostly supporters of former premier, Thaksin Shinawatra, and a government led by his sister Yingluck, fear last week's Constitutional Court suspension could lay the foundations for a "judicial coup" to topple a pro-Thaksin government for the third time in six years. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
2 / 24
<p>Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke is pictured before his testimony at a Joint Economic Committee hearing on economic outlook and policy on Capitol Hill in Washington June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke is pictured before his testimony at a Joint Economic Committee hearing on economic outlook and policy on Capitol Hill in Washington June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, June 08, 2012

Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke is pictured before his testimony at a Joint Economic Committee hearing on economic outlook and policy on Capitol Hill in Washington June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
3 / 24
<p>Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick loses his stick as he lays on his back making a save against the New Jersey Devils in Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey final in Los Angeles, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick loses his stick as he lays on his back making a save against the New Jersey Devils in Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey final in Los Angeles, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, June 08, 2012

Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick loses his stick as he lays on his back making a save against the New Jersey Devils in Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey final in Los Angeles, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
4 / 24
<p>France's national soccer team midfielder Franck Ribery is seen in a sauna at the team's training center in Kircha, on the eve of the Euro 2012 football championships opening match on June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool </p>

France's national soccer team midfielder Franck Ribery is seen in a sauna at the team's training center in Kircha, on the eve of the Euro 2012 football championships opening match on June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool

Friday, June 08, 2012

France's national soccer team midfielder Franck Ribery is seen in a sauna at the team's training center in Kircha, on the eve of the Euro 2012 football championships opening match on June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool

Close
5 / 24
<p>Indigenous people of Northern Potosi attack a riot policeman during a protest at the entrance of the vice president's office, where negotiations were held between government and community members of the region, in La Paz, June 7, 2012. Demonstrators demanded President Evo Morales' government to the cancel the mining concession for the company Malku Khota, a subsidiary of the Canadian South American Silver, who seek to exploit silver and indium, reported local media. REUTERS/David Mercado </p>

Indigenous people of Northern Potosi attack a riot policeman during a protest at the entrance of the vice president's office, where negotiations were held between government and community members of the region, in La Paz, June 7, 2012. Demonstrators...more

Friday, June 08, 2012

Indigenous people of Northern Potosi attack a riot policeman during a protest at the entrance of the vice president's office, where negotiations were held between government and community members of the region, in La Paz, June 7, 2012. Demonstrators demanded President Evo Morales' government to the cancel the mining concession for the company Malku Khota, a subsidiary of the Canadian South American Silver, who seek to exploit silver and indium, reported local media. REUTERS/David Mercado

Close
6 / 24
<p>Usain Bolt (top) of Jamaica collides with a flower girl after crossing the finish line to win the men's 100m at the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting at Bislett Stadium in Oslo June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix </p>

Usain Bolt (top) of Jamaica collides with a flower girl after crossing the finish line to win the men's 100m at the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting at Bislett Stadium in Oslo June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix

Friday, June 08, 2012

Usain Bolt (top) of Jamaica collides with a flower girl after crossing the finish line to win the men's 100m at the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting at Bislett Stadium in Oslo June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix

Close
7 / 24
<p>A man grieves as he sits next to the body of his brother, who was killed in a bomb attack, at a hospital morgue in Quetta, June 7, 2012. A bomb exploded in the city of Quetta in Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, killing 14 people including three children on Thursday, police said. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed </p>

A man grieves as he sits next to the body of his brother, who was killed in a bomb attack, at a hospital morgue in Quetta, June 7, 2012. A bomb exploded in the city of Quetta in Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, killing 14 people...more

Friday, June 08, 2012

A man grieves as he sits next to the body of his brother, who was killed in a bomb attack, at a hospital morgue in Quetta, June 7, 2012. A bomb exploded in the city of Quetta in Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, killing 14 people including three children on Thursday, police said. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Close
8 / 24
<p>A white phosphorous shell explodes on target during the Lien Yung annual joint forces exercises in Pingtung County, southern Taiwan, June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang </p>

A white phosphorous shell explodes on target during the Lien Yung annual joint forces exercises in Pingtung County, southern Taiwan, June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Friday, June 08, 2012

A white phosphorous shell explodes on target during the Lien Yung annual joint forces exercises in Pingtung County, southern Taiwan, June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Close
9 / 24
<p>Zheng Dong (L) studies for China's annual national college entrance exam accompanied by his mother, in a hotel room near the Shanghai No.1 High School in Shanghai June 6, 2012. About 9.15 million people will take the exam to vie for 6.85 million vacancies in the country's universities and colleges, said China's education ministry, according to Xinhua News Agency. Zheng Dong and his mother rented a hotel room near the school where Zheng will stay and study during the exam. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

Zheng Dong (L) studies for China's annual national college entrance exam accompanied by his mother, in a hotel room near the Shanghai No.1 High School in Shanghai June 6, 2012. About 9.15 million people will take the exam to vie for 6.85 million...more

Friday, June 08, 2012

Zheng Dong (L) studies for China's annual national college entrance exam accompanied by his mother, in a hotel room near the Shanghai No.1 High School in Shanghai June 6, 2012. About 9.15 million people will take the exam to vie for 6.85 million vacancies in the country's universities and colleges, said China's education ministry, according to Xinhua News Agency. Zheng Dong and his mother rented a hotel room near the school where Zheng will stay and study during the exam. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
10 / 24
<p>Workers work in a shipyard by the river Buriganga, on the outskirt of Dhaka June 7, 2012. Bangladesh will increase spending by nearly 19 percent in its budget for the coming year, Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith said on Thursday, as it aims to ramp up economic growth to 7.2 percent. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Workers work in a shipyard by the river Buriganga, on the outskirt of Dhaka June 7, 2012. Bangladesh will increase spending by nearly 19 percent in its budget for the coming year, Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith said on Thursday, as it aims...more

Friday, June 08, 2012

Workers work in a shipyard by the river Buriganga, on the outskirt of Dhaka June 7, 2012. Bangladesh will increase spending by nearly 19 percent in its budget for the coming year, Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith said on Thursday, as it aims to ramp up economic growth to 7.2 percent. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
11 / 24
<p>A student is licked by a dog as he lies on the floor at the end of a march, protesting against educational cuts imposed by the Spanish government, at La Constitucion square in Malaga, southern Spain June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

A student is licked by a dog as he lies on the floor at the end of a march, protesting against educational cuts imposed by the Spanish government, at La Constitucion square in Malaga, southern Spain June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Friday, June 08, 2012

A student is licked by a dog as he lies on the floor at the end of a march, protesting against educational cuts imposed by the Spanish government, at La Constitucion square in Malaga, southern Spain June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
12 / 24
<p>A five-year-old girl, dressed in a traditional costume called "Penlas" takes a picture during the "Coca" celebration in Redondela, in rural northeastern Spain, June 7, 2012. The tradition of dancing with daughters on the shoulders is taken from a local legend, believed to originate from the Middle Ages, about two women who were saved from a dragon by dancing in this manner. The children are dressed in traditional costumes called "Penlas". REUTERS/Miguel Vidal </p>

A five-year-old girl, dressed in a traditional costume called "Penlas" takes a picture during the "Coca" celebration in Redondela, in rural northeastern Spain, June 7, 2012. The tradition of dancing with daughters on the shoulders is taken from a...more

Friday, June 08, 2012

A five-year-old girl, dressed in a traditional costume called "Penlas" takes a picture during the "Coca" celebration in Redondela, in rural northeastern Spain, June 7, 2012. The tradition of dancing with daughters on the shoulders is taken from a local legend, believed to originate from the Middle Ages, about two women who were saved from a dragon by dancing in this manner. The children are dressed in traditional costumes called "Penlas". REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Close
13 / 24
<p>French President Francois Hollande speaks to journalists after meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper at the Elysee Palace in Paris, June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer </p>

French President Francois Hollande speaks to journalists after meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper at the Elysee Palace in Paris, June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Friday, June 08, 2012

French President Francois Hollande speaks to journalists after meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper at the Elysee Palace in Paris, June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Close
14 / 24
<p>Court workers uncover an ephemeral pink clay court to celebrate Women's Day during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau </p>

Court workers uncover an ephemeral pink clay court to celebrate Women's Day during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Friday, June 08, 2012

Court workers uncover an ephemeral pink clay court to celebrate Women's Day during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
15 / 24
<p>Maria Sharapova of Russia reacts after winning her women's semi-final match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

Maria Sharapova of Russia reacts after winning her women's semi-final match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Friday, June 08, 2012

Maria Sharapova of Russia reacts after winning her women's semi-final match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
16 / 24
<p>Children wear stickers depicting Palestinian footballer Mahmoud Al-Sarsak in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip June 7, 2012, during a demonstration calling for Sarsak's release. Sarsak, 25, left the Gaza Strip in the summer of 2009 to play football in the West Bank but was arrested by Israeli security at the Erez crossing and has been detained for three years without trial on secret charges that he is an "unlawful combatant" linked to militant group Islamic Jihad, an allegation he denies. He is currently on a hunger strike since March 15, demanding an end to his "unjustified" detention. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa </p>

Children wear stickers depicting Palestinian footballer Mahmoud Al-Sarsak in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip June 7, 2012, during a demonstration calling for Sarsak's release. Sarsak, 25, left the Gaza Strip in the summer of 2009 to play football in...more

Friday, June 08, 2012

Children wear stickers depicting Palestinian footballer Mahmoud Al-Sarsak in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip June 7, 2012, during a demonstration calling for Sarsak's release. Sarsak, 25, left the Gaza Strip in the summer of 2009 to play football in the West Bank but was arrested by Israeli security at the Erez crossing and has been detained for three years without trial on secret charges that he is an "unlawful combatant" linked to militant group Islamic Jihad, an allegation he denies. He is currently on a hunger strike since March 15, demanding an end to his "unjustified" detention. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Close
17 / 24
<p>A Kashmiri woman holds a stack of bread as she gets in a boat on the Dal Lake during early morning in Srinagar June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

A Kashmiri woman holds a stack of bread as she gets in a boat on the Dal Lake during early morning in Srinagar June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Friday, June 08, 2012

A Kashmiri woman holds a stack of bread as she gets in a boat on the Dal Lake during early morning in Srinagar June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
18 / 24
<p>President of the French Football Federation (FFF) Noel Le Graet attends a training session during the Euro 2012 in Donetsk June 7, 2012. France will play its first match of the Euro 2012 soccer championships against England in Donetsk, Ukraine on June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

President of the French Football Federation (FFF) Noel Le Graet attends a training session during the Euro 2012 in Donetsk June 7, 2012. France will play its first match of the Euro 2012 soccer championships against England in Donetsk, Ukraine on...more

Friday, June 08, 2012

President of the French Football Federation (FFF) Noel Le Graet attends a training session during the Euro 2012 in Donetsk June 7, 2012. France will play its first match of the Euro 2012 soccer championships against England in Donetsk, Ukraine on June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
19 / 24
<p>Chelsea pensioners attend the annual Founder's Day parade at the Royal Hospital in Chelsea, London June 7, 2012. Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex, inspected the parade. The private charitable hospital which houses retired members of the British armed forces was founded in the seventeenth century by King Charles II. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Chelsea pensioners attend the annual Founder's Day parade at the Royal Hospital in Chelsea, London June 7, 2012. Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex, inspected the parade. The private charitable hospital which houses retired members of the British...more

Friday, June 08, 2012

Chelsea pensioners attend the annual Founder's Day parade at the Royal Hospital in Chelsea, London June 7, 2012. Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex, inspected the parade. The private charitable hospital which houses retired members of the British armed forces was founded in the seventeenth century by King Charles II. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
20 / 24
<p>Performers take part during the rehearsal of the "Agua de amores, sexo y otras humedades" (Water of love, sex and other moistures) by Maria Jose Castaneda in El Cachorro multicultural room in the Andalusian capital of Seville, early June 7, 2012. The performance will run on June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

Performers take part during the rehearsal of the "Agua de amores, sexo y otras humedades" (Water of love, sex and other moistures) by Maria Jose Castaneda in El Cachorro multicultural room in the Andalusian capital of Seville, early June 7, 2012. The...more

Friday, June 08, 2012

Performers take part during the rehearsal of the "Agua de amores, sexo y otras humedades" (Water of love, sex and other moistures) by Maria Jose Castaneda in El Cachorro multicultural room in the Andalusian capital of Seville, early June 7, 2012. The performance will run on June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
21 / 24
<p>A couple kiss at a tram stop in front of the Soviet era statue "Worker and Kolkhoz woman" near Moscow's All Russia Exhibition Centre June 6, 2012. The 24.5 meter high stainless steel statue made in 1937 remains one of the most famous symbols of monumental art created during the Soviet epoch. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov </p>

A couple kiss at a tram stop in front of the Soviet era statue "Worker and Kolkhoz woman" near Moscow's All Russia Exhibition Centre June 6, 2012. The 24.5 meter high stainless steel statue made in 1937 remains one of the most famous symbols of...more

Friday, June 08, 2012

A couple kiss at a tram stop in front of the Soviet era statue "Worker and Kolkhoz woman" near Moscow's All Russia Exhibition Centre June 6, 2012. The 24.5 meter high stainless steel statue made in 1937 remains one of the most famous symbols of monumental art created during the Soviet epoch. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
22 / 24
<p>A German tourist sits on a sunbed on the beach of the Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, some 285 kms southwest of Athens May 31, 2012. Greece's sandy resorts, azure waters and ancient temples remain popular, but will not, it seems, be enough to pull it out of a fifth year of recession. The pain is already being felt - tourist receipts for the first quarter tumbled by 15.1 percent to 396.3 million euros from 466.7 million euros, the Bank of Greece said. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

A German tourist sits on a sunbed on the beach of the Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, some 285 kms southwest of Athens May 31, 2012. Greece's sandy resorts, azure waters and ancient temples remain popular, but will not, it seems, be...more

Friday, June 08, 2012

A German tourist sits on a sunbed on the beach of the Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, some 285 kms southwest of Athens May 31, 2012. Greece's sandy resorts, azure waters and ancient temples remain popular, but will not, it seems, be enough to pull it out of a fifth year of recession. The pain is already being felt - tourist receipts for the first quarter tumbled by 15.1 percent to 396.3 million euros from 466.7 million euros, the Bank of Greece said. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
23 / 24
<p>A monk checks his phone inside a temple in Shanghai June 7, 2012. Buddhist and Taoist temples have no right to go public and list shares on stock exchanges, a Chinese official was quoted in state media as saying of an issue that seems to have touched a nerve with the officially atheist government. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

A monk checks his phone inside a temple in Shanghai June 7, 2012. Buddhist and Taoist temples have no right to go public and list shares on stock exchanges, a Chinese official was quoted in state media as saying of an issue that seems to have touched...more

Friday, June 08, 2012

A monk checks his phone inside a temple in Shanghai June 7, 2012. Buddhist and Taoist temples have no right to go public and list shares on stock exchanges, a Chinese official was quoted in state media as saying of an issue that seems to have touched a nerve with the officially atheist government. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

07 Jun 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best pictures from the last 24 hours.

06 Jun 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

05 Jun 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best pictures from the last 24 hours.

04 Jun 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast