Protesters take part in a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo June 8, 2012. Hundreds of activists gathered in Cairo's Tahrir Square on Friday to demonstrate against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik ahead of a run-off vote, saying they did not want to be ruled by another former military man. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A farmer, wearing plastic sheets to cover himself from the rain, sits near coffee beans at a coffee farm in the jungle of Villa Rica June 7, 2012. The high humidity and rich soil in the central jungle allow farmers to produce quality Arabica beans that is mostly for export. In 2010, the Specialty Coffee Association of America (SCAA) awarded Peruvian coffee 'El Tunki' as the best special coffee in the world. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Actress Julia Roberts winks as she tells a story about actress Shirley MacLaine at the TV Land cable channel taping of the AFI Life Achievement Award honoring MacLaine in Los Angeles June 7, 2012. The show will be telecast on June 24. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
A lone Occupy Wall Street protester sits in front of Federal Hall, across the street from the New York Stock Exchange, in New York June 8, 2012. More than eight months after Occupy Wall Street stormed the global stage, decrying economic inequality and coining the phrase "We are the 99 percent," the movement appears to be losing steam. Donations to the flagship New York chapter have slowed to a trickle. Polls show that public support is rapidly waning. Media attention has dropped precipitously. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman prepares to swallow a live fish that has been dipped in homemade medicine during a camp in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad June 8, 2012. Every year in June, the Bathini Goud brothers from Hyderabad draw thousands to their camp to take part in the administering of the fish medicine, which they believe cures them of asthma and respiratory problems. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Damaged buildings are seen in Homs June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout
Coal miners make barricades with tree logs at the entrance of the Pozo Santiago in Caborana, northern Spain, June 8, 2012. The miners are protesting against the government's proposal to decrease funding for coal production. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Poland's Robert Lewandowski (L) scores the first goal of the tournament past Greece's Kostas Chalkias during their Euro 2012 Group A match at the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 8, 2012.
Robin Gibb's brother Barry Gibb (C) and wife Dwina Gibb (3rd R) attend the funeral of the Bee Gees star at St. Mary's Church in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. Fans lined the streets to pay respects to Robin Gibb whose soundtrack to Saturday Night Fever in 1977 earned the Bee Gees the honour of having the best-selling soundtrack of all time. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Turkish Taekwondo fighter and Olympic hopeful Bahri Tanrikulu, 32, poses in front of his daily meal intake in Ankara May 24, 2012. Tanrikulu is a three-time world champion and an Olympic silver medallist. Tanrikulu has his heart set on a gold medal at the London Olympics. He supplements his daily diet of 3000 kcal with ergogenic aids and multivitamins. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO)'s former president Masataka Shimizu looks down during questioning from the panel of the National Diet of Japan Fukushima Nuclear Accident Independent Investigation Commission in Tokyo June 8, 2012. Shimizu faced questioning for the first time on Friday by a high profile investigative panel seeking to uncover the causes of the world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A four-year-old boy who was injured in a bomb attack cries at the Lady Reading hospital in Peshawar after having cream applied on his burns June 8, 2012. The bomb exploded on a bus on the outskirts of the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar on Friday, killing 19 people and wounding several, police officials said. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain sits in his car during the first practice session of the Canadian F1 Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A dancer of Teresa Carreno Ballet of Venezuela performs during the VI International Ballet Festival in Cali June 7, 2012. Dance groups from 10 countries around the world will be participating in the festival which runs till June 10. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
A protester holds an Egyptian flag while sitting on a tree during a demonstration in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. Hundreds of activists gathered in Cairo's Tahrir Square on Friday to demonstrate against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik ahead of a run-off vote, saying they did not want to be ruled by another former military man. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Ethnic minority students study in class as they sit in front of a blackboard at a preschool in Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region June 7, 2012. An emblem of the Chinese Communist Party (C) and part of a slogan which reads: "Great earth is the flowers' cradle, great motherland is our cradle" are seen on the blackboard. REUTERS/Stringer
Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain drives during the second practice session of the Canadian F1 Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean
A soldier stands in front of a curtain ahead of a welcoming ceremony for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Palestinian protesters run away as an Israeli military bulldozer clears a road block placed by the protesters during clashes at a demonstration against the nearby Jewish settlement of Kdumim, in the West Bank village of Kfar Kadum, near Nablus June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A female Muslim worshipper holds her umbrella as she prepares to leave Kashmir's Jamia Masjid after offering Friday prayers in Srinagar June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Parents wait at the gate of a school compound as their children take part in the National College Entrance Exam in Huaibei, Anhui province June 8, 2012. About 9.15 million people will take the exam to vie for 6.85 million vacancies in the country's universities and colleges, said China's education ministry, according to Xinhua News Agency. The Chinese characters on the placard reads "Wish the students of No.12 High School a great success". REUTERS/Stringer
A motocross rider makes his way during the first run of the Iron Road Prologue race of the Erzberg Rodeo near the village of Eisenerz, in the Austrian province of Styria June 8, 2012. Over 1,800 participants took part in the Erzberg Rodeo, an extreme endurance bike race which takes place from June 7 to June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A soldier from the U.S. Army's Alpha Company, 1-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, guards a landing zone at night at Combat Outpost Pirtle-King in Afghanistan's Kunar Province June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
