Carmen Castilla (L-R), 77, her daughters Rosa Maria Sastre Castilla, 46, Carmen Aurora, 49, and Antonia, 44, (not pictured) try to get some sleep outside a store in Madrid June 8, 2012. Castilla and her daughters were evicted from their rental apartment on April 24 after her daughter Rosa, the sole breadwinner, lost her job and couldn't pay for the monthly rent. Social services provided them temporary lodging for 15 days, and after that they found themselves on the street. They all sleep cramped in a tiny space outside a store nearby. "Some people have given us mattresses so that we wouldn't have to sleep on the floor, but my mother has a hard time getting up from the floor level and she prefers to sleep on the chair, " says Rosa. As of now, the family survives on their mother's widow's pension, as well as the little money they get from their visually impaired sister Antonia's welfare allowance, and whatever Carmen Aurora can scrape by working as a concierge at a nearby building. REUTERS/Susana Vera