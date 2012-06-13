Wayang Orang dancers sit backstage as they wait for their performance during a show at the Bharata Theatre in Jakarta May 19, 2012. The Bharata group performs traditional dances called "Wayang Orang" or "Human Theatres". Involving more than 100 people in roles such as dancers and musicians, the group is one of three troupes in Indonesia that perform every Saturday night. With a general revival of traditional culture in recent years, helping to give exposure to Wayang Orang, the troupe now gained the interest of young actors. Wayang Orang is heavily influenced by Hinduism, which can be traced as far back as the ninth century in Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta