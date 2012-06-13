Editor's choice
Plain clothes police officers arrest a soccer fan during clashes before the Group A Euro 2012 match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Krzysztof Miller
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer (R) and fisheries officer stand guard, as the tide comes in, over a humpback whale that beached itself in White Rock, British Columbia June12, 2012. The whale, which showed signs of injuries on its body, was alive when fisheries officials arrived but died soon after. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Amelia Bishop, 102, waits with Britain and Gibraltar flags inside her home for the arrival of Britain's Prince Edward and his wife Sophie Rhys-Jones, Countess of Wessex, before they visit to the Moorish Castle neighborhood in Gibraltar June 12, 2012. The youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Edward, and his wife started the visit to Gibraltar on Monday to take part in celebrations for Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee, a journey that has bothered the Spanish government after recent incidents with fishermen in the area. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A tribesman carries firearms as he attends a tribal gathering aimed at resolving local feuds in Arhab district north of the Yemeni capital Sanaa June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Workers stand guard as confiscated illegal weapons are collected to be destroyed at a steel plant on the outskirt of Kunming, Yunnan province June 12, 2012. Over 100,000 illegal firearms, replica toy guns, machetes and swords, which were collected by the Ministry of Public Security, were destroyed in 150 cities all over China on Tuesday morning, local media reported. REUTERS/Wong Campion
Wayang Orang dancers sit backstage as they wait for their performance during a show at the Bharata Theatre in Jakarta May 19, 2012. The Bharata group performs traditional dances called "Wayang Orang" or "Human Theatres". Involving more than 100 people in roles such as dancers and musicians, the group is one of three troupes in Indonesia that perform every Saturday night. With a general revival of traditional culture in recent years, helping to give exposure to Wayang Orang, the troupe now gained the interest of young actors. Wayang Orang is heavily influenced by Hinduism, which can be traced as far back as the ninth century in Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A man searches for food in a container outside a supermarket in central Bilbao June 12, 2012. The man found an orange and some grapes. According to Caritas, a Catholic church charity, more than eleven million people live below the poverty line in Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
Russia's Sergei Ignashevich challenges Poland's Robert Lewandowski (R) during their Group A Euro 2012 match at the National stadium in Warsaw June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Rakhine Buddhist monks pray for peace at the Sule pagoda in central Yangon June 12, 2012. The European Union said on Monday it was satisfied with Myanmar's "measured" handling of the Muslim-Buddhist violence that engulfed one of its biggest towns at the weekend, while the United States urged all ethnic groups to work at reconciliation. REUTERS/Minzayar
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) attends an awards ceremony for achievements in culture and science in Moscow's Kremlin June 12, 2012. Thousands of Russians chanted "Russia will be free" in a march through Moscow on Tuesday to protest against Putin, shrugging off his tough new tactics intended to quash any challenge to his rule. REUTERS/Misha Japaridze/Pool
A trader looks at electronic boards at the stock exchange in Madrid June 12, 2012. Spanish government bond yields rose close to euro-era highs on Tuesday as relief over a bailout for the country's banks quickly turned to concern over how easily it will be able to access debt markets in the longer term. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Russia's goalkeeper Vyacheslav Malafeyev challenges Poland's Robert Lewandowski (R) for the ball during their Group A Euro 2012 match at the National stadium in Warsaw June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Workers spread maize crop for drying at a wholesale grain market in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh June 12, 2012. The Indian economy has lost momentum, compounding problems of high food inflation and low retail prices, and expensive real estate. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A puppy sits between U.S. Army soldiers of 5-20 Infantry Regiment attached to 82nd Airborne Division, as they secure an area during a patrol in Zharay district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A boy injured by a bomb blast receives medical treatment after being brought to the Lady Reading hospital in Peshawar June 12, 2012. Police said a suicide bomber targeted an anti-Taliban tribal elder in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, killing two of his security guards and wounding two others, local media reported. REUTERS/ Khuram Parvez
A man is reflected in the window with jerseys printed with the name of Ukrainian's national soccer team player Andriy Shevchenko in Kiev June 12, 2012. Ukraine won their first match of the Euro 2012 soccer championships against Sweden and Shevchenko scored two goals. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Poland fans hold up football scarves before theGroup A Euro 2012 match against Poland at the National stadium in Warsaw June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
First lady Michelle Obama high-fives local school children as she attends a book signing of her first book "American Grown" at a book store in Washington, June 12, 2012. Obama's book features recipes and photographs from the White House kitchen garden which she maintains with local school children. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Milwaukee Brewers Norichika Aoki reacts after being hit by a pitch from Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Luis Mendoza in the third inning during their MLB interleague game in Kansas City, Missouri June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Kaup
Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera bowls during a practice session, ahead of their third One Day International (ODI) cricket match against Pakistan, in Colombo June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Russia's goalkeeper Vyacheslav Malafeev fails to save a shot from Poland's Jakub Blaszczykowski (not seen) during their Group A Euro 2012 match at the National stadium in Warsaw June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Polish riot police stand guard next to soccer fans that have been arrested following clashes before the Group A Euro 2012 match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Members of Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB) stand guard by the river Naf as Rohingyas from Myanmar try to get into Bangladesh by boats in Teknaf June 12, 2012. The European Union said on Monday it was satisfied with Myanmar's "measured" handling of the Muslim-Buddhist violence that engulfed one of its biggest towns at the weekend, while the United States urged all ethnic groups to work at reconciliation. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Members of the assembly are seen before the Federal National Council meeting in Abu Dhabi June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Job
