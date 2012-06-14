Editor's choice
(L-R) Fellow workers, a firefighter and doctors work together to cut steel bars which were pierced through a worker's body during an operation at a hospital in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, June 12, 2012. The worker was pierced by seven steel bars during his duty at a bridge construction site on Monday afternoon, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily
A burnt vehicle is removed from the site of a bomb attack, which killed Shi'ite pilgrims who were making their way to a religious festival, in Baghdad June 13, 2012. Bombs targeting Shi'ite pilgrims in Baghdad and police in southern Iraq killed at least 44 people on Wednesday in a wave of attacks during a major religious festival, police and hospital sources said. The festival was held to mark the anniversary of the death of Shi'ite imam Moussa al-Kadhim, a great-grandson of Prophet Mohammad. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
Pro-army tribesmen cross a street in the southern Yemeni city of Jaar June 13, 2012. Yemen on Wednesday pressed ahead with a U.S.-backed offensive to drive al Qaeda-linked insurgents from the country's south, a day after the army notched up its biggest victory in more than a year by recapturing two strategic cities. REUTERS/Stringer
A Rohingya refugee from Myanmar looks on from a boat while trying to get into Bangladesh in Teknaf June 13, 2012. The UN Refugee Office (UNHCR) has called on Bangladesh to keep its borders open given the rapid escalation of violence in the northern Rakhine State of Myanmar, UN spokesman Martin Nesirky told reporters on Tuesday. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A man sits outside a shop as a poster of presidential candidate Ahmed Shafiq is seen hanging on a wall in Cairo June 13, 2012. The Brotherhood's Mohamed Mursi will face Shafiq, the last prime minister of ousted leader Hosni Mubarak, in a presidential run-off on June 16 and 17, the climax of Egypt's first free leadership contest after 16 months of military rule. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Boys play in heavy rain at a Buddhist monastery used as a collective shelter for people displaced by recent violence in Sittwe June 13, 2012. Soldiers and riot police patrolled the streets of the Myanmar town of Sittwe on Wednesday to enforce a state of emergency after days of sectarian violence in which at least 21 people have been killed. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Children play as seawater rushes onto the steps of the Haji Ali Shrine in Mumbai, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso attends a debate on the European Council meeting and the multiannual financial framework at the European Parliament in Strasbourg June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Squatters wearing orange face masks look out the window of an industrial building in the Uribarri neighbourhood of Bilbao June 13, 2012. Members of the "Uribarri Piztu" (Animate Uribarri) collective have occupied the six storey building, which was empty for many years, since the beginning of June, and plan to set up a "socio-cultural space" for youth in the area. Spokespersons from the group say they have been in contact with the owners, and would abandon the building, renamed by the squatters "Patakon", if they decided to put it to use. REUTERS/Vincent West
Pakistan's Azhar Ali runs back to pavilion as the match is stopped due the rain during their third One Day International (ODI) match against Sri Lanka, in Colombo June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Smoke and fire rise from Al Khalidieh, near Homs June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) laughs as Queen Elizabeth gestures while they watch part of a children's sports event during a visit to Vernon Park in Nottingham, central England, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
People watch an exhibition in the TEDxRio 20 forum at the Copacabana Fort in Rio de Janeiro June 13, 2012. The TEDxRio 20 forum is a parallel event of the Rio 20 United Nations sustainable development summit that will be held from June 20 to 22. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernades
A worker stands on a crane which is parked at a construction site at Keihin industrial zone in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, June 13, 2012. Japan's core machinery orders rose more than expected in April, suggesting that rebuilding from last year's earthquake will offset some of the pain from a strong yen and Europe's debt crisis to support the fragile economy. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A supporter reacts after Germany conceded a goal as she watches the public screening of the Group B Euro 2012 soccer match between Germany and Netherlands at the Fan Mile in Berlin, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Debris is pictured in a damaged mosque after shelling at the Talbisah area in Homs city June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout
A pair of sandals lies on bloodstained ground after shelling at the Talbisah area in Homs city June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout
Indigenous people from the Paresi tribe observe Brazilian National Guards at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 13, 2012. Indigenous people from many countries have gathered in the village for the "Rio 20" United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development, that will be held from June 20 to 22. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) calls a time-out during a multiple question from an Indian journalist, as India's Foreign Minister S.M. Krishna smiles during their news conference at the U.S.-India Strategic Dialogue in Washington June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Netherlands' goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg (R) looks at the ball in front of Germany's Mats Hummels during their Group B Euro 2012 match at the Metalist stadium in Kharkiv June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Jose Lobaton (R) blocks the ball as New York Mets' David Wright (5) strikes out during the fifth inning of their MLB American League game in St. Petersburg, Florida, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
A wrestler reacts as he lifts his colleague in the mud at an "Akhaara" (a Kushti training centre) in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi June 13, 2012. Kushti (mud wrestling) is a traditional sport in India but more and more young athletes are now training to wrestle on mats instead of mud to gain access to top international competitions like the Olympic Games or the Commonwealth Games. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Marine Le Pen (R), France's far-right National Front political party leader, talks with her father Jean-Marie as they take part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Conservative New Democracy party leader Antonis Samaras is seen on a television screen during a news conference as people are reflected on it in Athens June 13, 2012. Leaders of Greece's two traditional ruling parties warned on Sunday of political stalemate after parliamentary elections next week and called for a government of national unity to prevent a repeat of the confusion that followed the last vote in May. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
