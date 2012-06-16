Editor's Choice
A coal miner hides behind shields, which read "miners", as he fires a home-made rocket during a clash with Spanish national riot police inside the "El Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
An unidentified relative of Abdul Rehman Ganie cries after the body of Rehman was brought home for his funeral in Srinagar June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda walks the high wire from the U.S. side to the Canadian side over the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Supporters of the Unified Communist Party Nepal (Maoist) arrive for a mass gathering in Kathmandu June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Michael Martinez (top) tries to tag out Minnesota Twins Joe Mauer after he advances safely to second on a wild pitch during the eighth inning of their interleague MLB baseball game at Target Field in Minneapolis June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Indigenous people point their bows and arrows at a police helicopter flying over the occupied barrier of the Belo Monte Dam's construction site in Vitoria do Xingu, near Altamira in northern Brazil June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Conservative New Democracy party leader Antonis Samaras waves to supporters during a pre-election rally at Syntagma square in Athens June 15, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Photographers take pictures of a model of the Shenzhou-9 manned spacecraft ( R) docking with the orbiting Tiangong-1 space lab module (L) and three Chinese astronauts after a news conference at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, in northwest China's Gansu province, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A Rohingya boy react in tears as he is photographed at a camp for those displaced by recent violence, outside Sittwe June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A masked Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl a rock at Israeli soldiers (not pictured), near tyres set on fire by demonstrators during clashes at a protest against the nearby Jewish settlement of Kdumim, in the West Bank village of Kfar Kadum, near Nablus June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A man stretches his leg on the bank of the Han River as a ship passes by amid thick haze in Wuhan, Hubei province June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi attends a news conference in central Oslo June 15, 2012. REUTERS
Presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy of the Muslim Brotherhood waves to a crowd outside a mosque after attending Friday Prayers in Cairo, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jaddalah
Germany's Thomas Mueller celebrates a goal of Mario Gomez (not seen) against Netherlands during their Euro 2012 Group B soccer match at the Metalist stadium in Kharkiv, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Oklahoma City Thunder center Kendrick Perkins (5) hangs from the basket during their loss to the Miami Heat during Game 2 of the NBA basketball finals in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, June 14, 2012. REUTERS
People wear illuminated mouse ears that change colors and blink in sync with images and lights projected through water fountains, fire, music and voices at a preview of World of Color show in Paradise Bay, on the eve of the public grand reopening of Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc board member Rajat Gupta leaves Manhattan Federal Court following a guilty verdict in his trial in New York June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The lightning is seen on the sky above the Donbass Arena during the Group D Euro 2012 soccer match Ukraine vs France in Donetsk, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
American-Japanese illusionist "Cyril" performs a stunt where he appears suspended in the air from a lamp post in Mumbai June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
An indigenous man from the Pataxo tribe attends an assembly at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 15, 2012. REUTERS/ Ricardo Moraes
A supporter of former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko sits in a protest tent camp in central Kiev June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A tourist has her picture taken with a Royal Guard at the Royal Palace in central Oslo June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Sweden fans reacts to their team's loss against England after their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at the Olympic stadium in KIev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
An aerial view of Christ the Redeemer statue is lit up in green to celebrate the Rio 20 forum in Rio de Janeiro in this June 14, 2012 handout. The United Nations Rio 20 Conference on Sustainable Development summit will be held from 20 to 22 June. REUTERS
