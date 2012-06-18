Editor's choice
Married women dressed in wedding and fancy dresses prepare before the annual Parade of Brides festival in the centre of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk June 17, 2012. About 100 young married women took part in the festival to experience their...more
Married women dressed in wedding and fancy dresses prepare before the annual Parade of Brides festival in the centre of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk June 17, 2012. About 100 young married women took part in the festival to experience their wedding day again, according to organizers. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A man walks on the roof of a grease production plant as smoke billows in the background from a fire, in an industrial area in Benghazi June 17, 2012. The fire was caused during a manufacturing process that went out of control. There were no reported...more
A man walks on the roof of a grease production plant as smoke billows in the background from a fire, in an industrial area in Benghazi June 17, 2012. The fire was caused during a manufacturing process that went out of control. There were no reported injuries or casualties. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
A woman embraces nine-year-old South Sudanese girl Bhakita Koang Gai as she cries before boarding a bus travelling to Ben Gurion airport from Tel Aviv's central bus station June 17, 2012. Israel launched a high-profile deportation drive against...more
A woman embraces nine-year-old South Sudanese girl Bhakita Koang Gai as she cries before boarding a bus travelling to Ben Gurion airport from Tel Aviv's central bus station June 17, 2012. Israel launched a high-profile deportation drive against African migrants on Sunday with an airlift of South Sudanese whose government said they would be welcomed back as economic assets. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Fishermen burn the propeller as they repair their boat by the river Naf, where Rohingyas from Myanmar have tried to get into Bangladesh by boats, in Teknaf June 17, 2012. The men have started fishing again after the Bangladesh border guard stopped...more
Fishermen burn the propeller as they repair their boat by the river Naf, where Rohingyas from Myanmar have tried to get into Bangladesh by boats, in Teknaf June 17, 2012. The men have started fishing again after the Bangladesh border guard stopped activity on the river the past few days. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A man yells at police following a protest in New York June 17, 2012. Thousands of New Yorkers marched in silence down Fifth Avenue on Sunday to demand an end to the New York Police Department's "stop-and-frisk" program, which the protesters say...more
A man yells at police following a protest in New York June 17, 2012. Thousands of New Yorkers marched in silence down Fifth Avenue on Sunday to demand an end to the New York Police Department's "stop-and-frisk" program, which the protesters say disproportionately targets black and Latino males. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Supporters of U.S. Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney shield themselves from the rain as they wait for him to arrive at a pancake breakfast at Mapleside Farms in Brunswick, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Supporters of U.S. Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney shield themselves from the rain as they wait for him to arrive at a pancake breakfast at Mapleside Farms in Brunswick, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Palestinian women, relatives of Naim Najar, mourn during his funeral in the West Bank village of Idna, near Hebron June 17, 2012. An Israeli tow truck driver shot and killed two Palestinians, one of them Najar, in the occupied West Bank on Sunday and...more
Palestinian women, relatives of Naim Najar, mourn during his funeral in the West Bank village of Idna, near Hebron June 17, 2012. An Israeli tow truck driver shot and killed two Palestinians, one of them Najar, in the occupied West Bank on Sunday and told Israeli police he opened fire after they attacked him and tried to steal his vehicle. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Egyptian woman marks her vote before casting it at a polling station in Cairo June 17, 2012. A second day of voting on Sunday will deliver Egypt's first freely elected president, though the country faces renewed tension whether he is a former...more
An Egyptian woman marks her vote before casting it at a polling station in Cairo June 17, 2012. A second day of voting on Sunday will deliver Egypt's first freely elected president, though the country faces renewed tension whether he is a former general from the old guard or an Islamist from the long-suppressed Muslim Brotherhood. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Netherlands' Arjen Robben heads the ball during their Group B Euro 2012 match against Portugal at the Metalist stadium in Kharkiv June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Netherlands' Arjen Robben heads the ball during their Group B Euro 2012 match against Portugal at the Metalist stadium in Kharkiv June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Voters check their names before casting their votes during the second day of voting in Egypt's presidential election, at a polling station in Giza, south of Cairo June 17, 2012. A second day of voting on Sunday will deliver Egypt's first freely...more
Voters check their names before casting their votes during the second day of voting in Egypt's presidential election, at a polling station in Giza, south of Cairo June 17, 2012. A second day of voting on Sunday will deliver Egypt's first freely elected president, though the country faces renewed tension whether he is a former general from the old guard or an Islamist from the long-suppressed Muslim Brotherhood. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An injured student lies on the street as Nepalese police personnel charge at students who try to break through their human shield during a torch rally demanding the immediate resignation of Nepal's Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai in Kathmandu June...more
An injured student lies on the street as Nepalese police personnel charge at students who try to break through their human shield during a torch rally demanding the immediate resignation of Nepal's Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai in Kathmandu June 17, 2012. The protest, organized by various student organizations, demanded the scrapping of the election of the Constituent Assembly (CA), declared by the government for November 22, saying it was unconstitutional. The student organizations also demanded the immediate resignation of Bhattarai saying that the prime minister had declared the CA election without consulting Nepal's other parties. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Head of Greece's radical leftist SYRIZA party Alexis Tsipras leaves a polling station after casting his ballot in Athens June 17, 2012. Greeks went to the polls on Sunday in an election that could decide whether their heavily indebted country remains...more
Head of Greece's radical leftist SYRIZA party Alexis Tsipras leaves a polling station after casting his ballot in Athens June 17, 2012. Greeks went to the polls on Sunday in an election that could decide whether their heavily indebted country remains in the euro zone or heads for the exit, potentially unleashing shocks that could break up the single currency. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Yamaha MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo of Spain (C) celebrates after winning the British motorcycling Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit, central England, June 17, 2012 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Yamaha MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo of Spain (C) celebrates after winning the British motorcycling Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit, central England, June 17, 2012 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Conservative New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras leaves the party's main election kiosk in Athens' Syntagma square June 17, 2012. Samaras claimed victory in Sunday's national election, saying Greeks had voted to stay in the euro single currency....more
Conservative New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras leaves the party's main election kiosk in Athens' Syntagma square June 17, 2012. Samaras claimed victory in Sunday's national election, saying Greeks had voted to stay in the euro single currency. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Portugal's Joao Moutinho falls over Netherlands' Jetro Willems during their Group B Euro 2012 match at Metalist stadium in Kharkiv, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Portugal's Joao Moutinho falls over Netherlands' Jetro Willems during their Group B Euro 2012 match at Metalist stadium in Kharkiv, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A miner reacts to the headlight of his colleague as he works inside a coal mine in Lvliang, Shanxi province June 17, 2012. The State Administration of Coal Mine Safety of China has decided to launch safety checks on some domestic coalmines from June...more
A miner reacts to the headlight of his colleague as he works inside a coal mine in Lvliang, Shanxi province June 17, 2012. The State Administration of Coal Mine Safety of China has decided to launch safety checks on some domestic coalmines from June to August. Market experts are concerned that the safety checks may negatively affect domestic coal supply during this peak period for coal consumption in China, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Supporters of Greece's extreme right Golden Dawn party gather outside their party's headquarters as ballots are thrown from the building in Athens June 17, 2012. Greece's main pro-bailout parties could form a coalition government with the slimmest of...more
Supporters of Greece's extreme right Golden Dawn party gather outside their party's headquarters as ballots are thrown from the building in Athens June 17, 2012. Greece's main pro-bailout parties could form a coalition government with the slimmest of majorities, according to updated exit polls on an election watched by the world to see if the debt-laden country stays in the euro zone. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
The MSC Musica cruise ship is seen in Venice lagoon June 17, 2012. Since the wreck of the Costa Concordia in January, environmentalists have stepped their efforts to have large cruise ships banned from the lagoon which surrounds the historic centre...more
The MSC Musica cruise ship is seen in Venice lagoon June 17, 2012. Since the wreck of the Costa Concordia in January, environmentalists have stepped their efforts to have large cruise ships banned from the lagoon which surrounds the historic centre of the canal city. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) speaks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, southern England June 17, 2012. The residential course is run by the Widehorizons Outdoor Education...more
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) speaks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, southern England June 17, 2012. The residential course is run by the Widehorizons Outdoor Education Trust charity, aiming to help transform young people's lives through outdoor education courses. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his second goal against Netherlands during their Group B Euro 2012 match at the Metalist stadium in Kharkiv June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his second goal against Netherlands during their Group B Euro 2012 match at the Metalist stadium in Kharkiv June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Models wait backstage during the 10th annual Dakar Fashion Week June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Models wait backstage during the 10th annual Dakar Fashion Week June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Cincinnati Reds third baseman Miguel Cairo steals second base safely as New York Mets second baseman Daniel Murphy knocks off his helmet while tagging him during the second inning of their MLB National League game at CitiField in New York June 17,...more
Cincinnati Reds third baseman Miguel Cairo steals second base safely as New York Mets second baseman Daniel Murphy knocks off his helmet while tagging him during the second inning of their MLB National League game at CitiField in New York June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Germany's Lars Bender (R) celebrates after scoring a goal against Denmark's goalkeeper Stephan Andersen during their Group B Euro 2012 match at the New Lviv stadium in Lviv June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Germany's Lars Bender (R) celebrates after scoring a goal against Denmark's goalkeeper Stephan Andersen during their Group B Euro 2012 match at the New Lviv stadium in Lviv June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A pedestrian walks towards an art sculpture in an underground car park in Oslo June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A pedestrian walks towards an art sculpture in an underground car park in Oslo June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Next Slideshows
24 Hours in Pictures - 16 Jun 2012
A selection of our best photos from the past 24 hours.
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.