Editor's choice
Pro-army tribesmen man a checkpoint on a road leading to Lawdar town in the southern Yemeni province of Abyan June 19, 2012. Al Qaeda-linked militants retreated from Lawdar last month after encountering stiff resistance from pro-army tribal fighters,...more
Pro-army tribesmen man a checkpoint on a road leading to Lawdar town in the southern Yemeni province of Abyan June 19, 2012. Al Qaeda-linked militants retreated from Lawdar last month after encountering stiff resistance from pro-army tribal fighters, who have arranged themselves into popular committees to defend their town against attempts by the militants to control it. Yemen's army recaptured the last al Qaeda stronghold in restive Abyan province on Friday in a major advance in its U.S.-backed offensive to drive militants from towns across the south of the country. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A homeless man is pictured near a dog as he sits at the steps of a temple at the ancient city of Bhaktapur, near Kathmandu, Nepal, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A homeless man is pictured near a dog as he sits at the steps of a temple at the ancient city of Bhaktapur, near Kathmandu, Nepal, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Prime Minister David Cameron is seen through a window where palm trees are reflected during a news conference on the second day of the G20 summit in Los Cabos June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Prime Minister David Cameron is seen through a window where palm trees are reflected during a news conference on the second day of the G20 summit in Los Cabos June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
A member of the Libyan National Army gestures as a parachutist prepares to land during a military parade for the graduation of 128 members of the military police, in Benghazi June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
A member of the Libyan National Army gestures as a parachutist prepares to land during a military parade for the graduation of 128 members of the military police, in Benghazi June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Demonstrators, dressed like Robin Hood, call for a "Robin Hood tax" on Wall Street transactions at a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Examining Bank Supervision and Risk Management in Light of JPMorgan Chase's Trading Loss on Capitol...more
Demonstrators, dressed like Robin Hood, call for a "Robin Hood tax" on Wall Street transactions at a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Examining Bank Supervision and Risk Management in Light of JPMorgan Chase's Trading Loss on Capitol Hill in Washington June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Shakira Gabarri, 6, eats her dinner next to the television as she watches the Euro 2012 match between Croatia and Spain at her grandparents' house in Madrid June 18, 2012. Gabarri and her family were evicted from their home two years ago and now live...more
Shakira Gabarri, 6, eats her dinner next to the television as she watches the Euro 2012 match between Croatia and Spain at her grandparents' house in Madrid June 18, 2012. Gabarri and her family were evicted from their home two years ago and now live with her grandparents. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Public and private residential blocks are seen on a hillside in Hong Kong June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Public and private residential blocks are seen on a hillside in Hong Kong June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Mother Maura Castellanos touches the feet of her daughter Ana Victoria Chacon, 12, whose body lies on the ground in the outskirts of Guatemala City, June 19, 2012. According to local media, the girl was washed away by a river when it rained the night...more
Mother Maura Castellanos touches the feet of her daughter Ana Victoria Chacon, 12, whose body lies on the ground in the outskirts of Guatemala City, June 19, 2012. According to local media, the girl was washed away by a river when it rained the night before. Her body was found by rescuers. The National Coordinator of Disaster Reduction (CONRED) has declared yellow alert regarding the rain. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy pray during a celebration rally at Tahrir square in Cairo June 19, 2012. Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood declared on Tuesday it did not want a confrontation with the ruling...more
Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy pray during a celebration rally at Tahrir square in Cairo June 19, 2012. Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood declared on Tuesday it did not want a confrontation with the ruling generals but said the army did not have the right to curb presidential powers after a vote the group says its candidate won. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A girl runs for cover as it rains as monsoon clouds gather over Meerwada village in Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A girl runs for cover as it rains as monsoon clouds gather over Meerwada village in Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A racegoer rides an escalator down from the Royal Enclosure on the first day of racing at Royal Ascot in southern England June June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A racegoer rides an escalator down from the Royal Enclosure on the first day of racing at Royal Ascot in southern England June June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Miami Heat guard Norris Cole (C) drives to the basket between Oklahoma City Thunder forward Nick Collison (4), guard Derek Fisher (37) and guard Thabo Sefolosha in the second quarter during Game 4 of the NBA finals in Miami, Florida, June 19, 2012....more
Miami Heat guard Norris Cole (C) drives to the basket between Oklahoma City Thunder forward Nick Collison (4), guard Derek Fisher (37) and guard Thabo Sefolosha in the second quarter during Game 4 of the NBA finals in Miami, Florida, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A protester reacts as riot policemen spray pepper gas during clashes outside the National Legislative Assembly in Panama City June 19, 2012. Students and labor unions from different organizations on Tuesday protested against a new law which allows...more
A protester reacts as riot policemen spray pepper gas during clashes outside the National Legislative Assembly in Panama City June 19, 2012. Students and labor unions from different organizations on Tuesday protested against a new law which allows the government to sell shares in government services, such as telecommunications and electricity. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic goes for a header with France's Philippe Mexes (L) celebrates during their Group D Euro 2012 match at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic goes for a header with France's Philippe Mexes (L) celebrates during their Group D Euro 2012 match at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Sweden's soccer fans wait to enter the Olympic stadium before the Group D Euro 2012 match between Sweden and France in Kiev, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Sweden's soccer fans wait to enter the Olympic stadium before the Group D Euro 2012 match between Sweden and France in Kiev, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A Palestinian boy looks into a damaged mosque in West Bank village of Jaba near Ramallah June 19, 2012. The mosque in the occupied West Bank was vandalized and set on fire early on Tuesday, in an attack Palestinians blamed on Israeli settlers....more
A Palestinian boy looks into a damaged mosque in West Bank village of Jaba near Ramallah June 19, 2012. The mosque in the occupied West Bank was vandalized and set on fire early on Tuesday, in an attack Palestinians blamed on Israeli settlers. Scrawled on the outside walls in Hebrew were the words "Ulpana War" (R), referring to the Ulpana hill in a West Bank settlement where the Israeli government is preparing to remove five disputed apartment buildings. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Coal miners fire rockets at Guardia Civil officers during clashes in Cinera near Leon, northern Spain June 19, 2012. The miners were protesting against the government's proposal to decrease funding for coal production. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Coal miners fire rockets at Guardia Civil officers during clashes in Cinera near Leon, northern Spain June 19, 2012. The miners were protesting against the government's proposal to decrease funding for coal production. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
West Indies' Dwayne Bravo jumps as he makes his ground during the second one-day international against England at the Kia Oval in London June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
West Indies' Dwayne Bravo jumps as he makes his ground during the second one-day international against England at the Kia Oval in London June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney makes a cherry pie with the help of owner Linda Hundt while he visits the Sweetie-licious Bakery Cafe in DeWitt, Michigan, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney makes a cherry pie with the help of owner Linda Hundt while he visits the Sweetie-licious Bakery Cafe in DeWitt, Michigan, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Aspiring models wait for the results of the selection process during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai June 19, 2012. India's fashion and trade event will be held from August 3 to 7. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Aspiring models wait for the results of the selection process during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai June 19, 2012. India's fashion and trade event will be held from August 3 to 7. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
England's Andy Carroll (R) heads the ball with Ukraine's Yevhen Khacheridi during their Group D Euro 2012 match at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
England's Andy Carroll (R) heads the ball with Ukraine's Yevhen Khacheridi during their Group D Euro 2012 match at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Japan's Emperor Akihito (R) and Empress Michiko leave after praying at the altar of late Prince Tomohito, a cousin of the Emperor, in Tokyo June 19, 2012. Tomohito, who was sixth in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne, died of cancer at 66 on June 6....more
Japan's Emperor Akihito (R) and Empress Michiko leave after praying at the altar of late Prince Tomohito, a cousin of the Emperor, in Tokyo June 19, 2012. Tomohito, who was sixth in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne, died of cancer at 66 on June 6. REUTERS/Itsuo Inouye/Pool
Relatives react at a crime scene where two men were gunned down in Monterrey June 18, 2012. Four men were killed and a two-year-old child injured in his leg during a couple of drive-by shootings performed by hitmen at a working class neighborhood...more
Relatives react at a crime scene where two men were gunned down in Monterrey June 18, 2012. Four men were killed and a two-year-old child injured in his leg during a couple of drive-by shootings performed by hitmen at a working class neighborhood late Monday, local media reported. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
England's Wayne Rooney (C) celebrates after scoring against Ukraine during their Group D Euro 2012 match at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
England's Wayne Rooney (C) celebrates after scoring against Ukraine during their Group D Euro 2012 match at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Next Slideshows
24 Hours in Pictures - 16 Jun 2012
A selection of our best photos from the past 24 hours.
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.