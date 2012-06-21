Editor's choice
Vacationers bask in front of the wreckage of capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia near the harbour of Giglio Porto June 20, 2012. The salvage operation to move the capsized Costa Concordia away from the island of Giglio, where it ran aground three months ago, will begin in June. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Long-tailed mayflies (Palingenia longicauda) fly over the surface of the Tisza river near Tiszainoka, 135km (84 miles) southeast of Budapest, June 20, 2012. Millions of these short-lived mayflies engage in a frantic rush to mate and reproduce before they perish in just a few hours during "Tiszaviragzas" or Tisza blooming season from late spring to early summer every year. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Israelis take cover as a siren warning of incoming rockets sounds in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, just outside the northern Gaza Strip June 20, 2012. Israeli air strikes killed a Palestinian militant and a 14-year-old boy on Wednesday as fighting across the border of the Gaza Strip entered a third day, despite Egyptian calls for a truce. Palestinians fired around 20 rockets into Israel on Wednesday, causing no casualties, the Israeli military said. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei wipes his face as he sits in a chair in the courtyard of his studio in Beijing June 20, 2012. Ai said on Wednesday police had warned him to stay away from a court hearing his company's lawsuit challenging a demand for 15 million yuan ($2.4 million) for tax evasion. Beijing's Chaoyang District Court agreed last month to hear the lawsuit from the company that markets Ai's work, a departure from the courts' consistent refusal to give dissidents, such as Ai, any hearing. REUTERS/David Gray
Lae Lae Win, wife of a veteran democrat and political prisoner Myint Aye, sits below portraits of pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi in her home in Yangon May 25, 2012. A mass amnesty in January saw the release of Myanmar's most famous political prisoners, but about 400 more remain in jails across the country. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man uses an automated teller machine next to a woman begging for money on the street in the Georgian capital Tbilisi, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A man uses an automated teller machine next to a woman begging for money on the street in the Georgian capital Tbilisi, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade (C) goes up for a basket past Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook (R) and Kendrick Perkins (back L) during the second half in Game 4 of the NBA finals in Miami, Florida, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade (C) goes up for a basket past Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook (R) and Kendrick Perkins (back L) during the second half in Game 4 of the NBA finals in Miami, Florida, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Ameyo Agbegniou (L) holds her daughter Jessica (C) on her back as her other daughter Joanita plays a game with her at Passi' Store in Rushville, Illinois, May 5, 2012. There are approximately 900 immigrant workers from 34 countries employed near Rushville at the Cargill meat packing plant and most are willing to work hard at just about anything for a better life in the United States. While both native community residents and immigrants agree that most people accept the newcomers, the beginnings were rocky and some problems remain. REUTERS/Jim Young
Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, a member of female punk band, "Pussy Riot", gestures as she sits behind bars during a court hearing in Moscow June 20, 2012. Russian police hauled away 15 supporters of all-woman punk band pussy riot on Wednesday for protesting against the detention of three of its members who burst into a cathedral and sang a protest song against President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Jason Welker (L) and Scott Everhart walk past a wall full of X-Men comic books before their wedding ceremony at a comic book retail shop in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. A same-sex couple tied the knot at a comic-book store in New York on Wednesday to celebrate the first gay nuptials in the superhero world in a new edition from Marvel Comics. Midtown Comics delayed the opening of its downtown store for the wedding of Everhart, a healthcare site manager from Columbus, Ohio, and 33-year-old architect Welker. The real-life nuptials, complete with a band, balloons and decorations, coincided with the comic-book union of Jean-Paul Beaubier, aka Northstar, who can move and fly at superhuman speed, and his long-term partner, Kyle, in the series Astonishing X-Men #51. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man practices climbing on the wall of the Cinquantenaire monument in Brussels June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A man practices climbing on the wall of the Cinquantenaire monument in Brussels June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A girl carrying a plastic bag walks on a street in search of recyclable goods at the ancient city of Bhaktapur near Kathmandu June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A girl carrying a plastic bag walks on a street in search of recyclable goods at the ancient city of Bhaktapur near Kathmandu June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Newly appointed Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras (R) bows in front of Greece's Orthodox Archbishop Ieronymos after a swearing in ceremony at the Presidential palace in Athens June 20, 2012. Samaras pledged to pull his debt-stricken country back from the brink of bankruptcy on Wednesday in his first comments after being sworn in. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
An indigenous man stands in a subway train as he makes his way to the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro June 20, 2012. The People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice is a parallel event of the Rio 20 United Nations sustainable development summit. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi poses for a photograph after receiving her honorary degree at Oxford University, in Oxford southern England June 20, 2012. Myanmar's Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi on Wednesday continued an emotional visit to Britain, where she left her family 24 years ago and took up her famous struggle against the military dictatorship in her homeland. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Internally displaced Afghan children shield themselves from dust picked up by wind at a refugee camp in Kabul June, 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Internally displaced Afghan children shield themselves from dust picked up by wind at a refugee camp in Kabul June, 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Israeli woman look out the window of a house damaged after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in Kibbutz Sa'ad outside the central Gaza Strip June 20, 2012. Israel killed a Gaza militant on Wednesday as a surge of fighting across the border of the Palestinian enclave entered a third day despite what Egypt said were its efforts to broker a truce. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
New York Mets Vinny Rottino (R) is out at second after tripping up Baltimore Orioles second baseman Brian Roberts breaking up the double play during the fifth inning of their MLB Interleague game at Citifield in New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
A noticeboard with pictures of a portion of gang members held at the prison of Izalco is seen, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador June 19, 2012. Last Saturday marked the 100th day of an unprecedented truce between two violent Salvadoran gangs to reduce the high rate of homicides in the Central American country, which has begun to yield the expected results, said the Catholic church. The leaders of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang and their rival 18 decided last March to end the fighting and killing among them to reduce the alarming murder rates in the impoverished country. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
An art installation of 857 empty school desks stands at the National Mall, near the Washington Monument, in Washington June 20, 2012. Each of the desks represents a U.S. student who drops out every hour of every school day, according to the College Board which set up the installation. A team of local college students, supporting the "Don't Forget Ed" national movement, collected signatures on site for a petition to be sent to U.S. presidential candidates asking them to prioritize education in the presidential campaign. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A racegoer reads a racing paper on the second day of racing at the Royal Ascot, southwest of London, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A racegoer reads a racing paper on the second day of racing at the Royal Ascot, southwest of London, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Student protesters are arrested by a riot police officer (C) during a demonstration against the government demanding changes in public education and an end to the profiteering in the state education system in Santiago June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Bedouins of the Jahalin tribe watch television at their encampment, al-Khan al-Ahmar, in the Judean desert close to the road between Jericho and Jerusalem June 16, 2012. Bedouin tents and wandering goats dot the barren hills on the drive from Jerusalem down to the Dead Sea. But the Bedouin tradition is slowly dying out as Israel clears the camps to make way for expanding Jewish urban settlements. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
People practice yoga on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square June 20, 2012. The "Solstice in Times Square" event on Wednesday brought out thousands of participants to celebrate the year's longest day in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
