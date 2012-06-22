North Korean defector living in South Korea, Han Seo-hee, 30, poses during an interview with Reuters at a studio of a South Korean television talk show in Goyang, north of Seoul June 14, 2012. Less than a decade ago, Han was a member of an elite, secret performance unit for Kim Jong-il, the iron-fisted late leader of North Korea. Now she struggles to make jokes on a South Korean television programme, "Now on My Way to Meet You", one of roughly a dozen North Korean women who fled from their communist homeland and appear regularly on a weekly show that hopes to bring the two nations closer together by showing what North Koreans are really thinking about. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won