A member of the Afghan security uses a pair of binoculars near the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A local resident reacts at the site after a fire broke out in a slum area in New Delhi June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A racegoer takes a photograph on the fourth day at Royal Ascot, southwest of London June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Relatives of Palestinian militant Basil Ahmed mourn during his funeral in al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip June 22, 2012. REUTERS/ Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A peasant supporter of Paraguay's President Fernando Lugo waits outside the National Congress building before the start of Lugo's impeachment proceedings in Asuncion June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Valdez
An albino baby Bennett's wallaby is carried by his mother in their enclosure at the zoo in Duisburg June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
The carcass of a crab is seen at a storage reservoir cracked by prolonged drought in Siheung, south of Seoul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Russian President Vladimir Putin (front) takes part in a wreath laying ceremony to commemorate the beginning of the Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany in 1941 at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov ...more
Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy and other protesters pray during a demonstration against the delay in the Egyptian presidential results and against the Supreme Council for the Armed Forces (SCAF) at Tahrir...more
A labourer empties a sack of rotten paddy crop at Khamano village in the northern Indian state of Punjab June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Workers survey the monks' living quarters, that collapsed after workers tried to raise the area to avoid potential floods, in Ayutthaya, around 80 km (50 miles) north of Bangkok, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Miami Heat's LeBron James (R) is double teamed by Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook (0) and Derek Fisher during the third quarter in Game 5 of the NBA basketball finals in Miami, Florida, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man swims in the polluted waters of a pond on the outskirts of Kolkata June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An Egyptian flag flies over protesters sleeping during a sit-in at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A police officer throws a chair onto a pile of burning papers and office supplies after looting a building housing the legal department for disciplinary action against members of the police in La Paz June 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
An Afghan policeman takes pictures of the body of an attacker at a hotel on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
