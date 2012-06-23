Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jun 23, 2012 | 11:05am IST

Editor's Choice

<p>A member of the Afghan security uses a pair of binoculars near the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

A member of the Afghan security uses a pair of binoculars near the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Saturday, June 23, 2012

A member of the Afghan security uses a pair of binoculars near the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
1 / 16
<p>A local resident reacts at the site after a fire broke out in a slum area in New Delhi June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

A local resident reacts at the site after a fire broke out in a slum area in New Delhi June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Saturday, June 23, 2012

A local resident reacts at the site after a fire broke out in a slum area in New Delhi June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
2 / 16
<p>A racegoer takes a photograph on the fourth day at Royal Ascot, southwest of London June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

A racegoer takes a photograph on the fourth day at Royal Ascot, southwest of London June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Saturday, June 23, 2012

A racegoer takes a photograph on the fourth day at Royal Ascot, southwest of London June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
3 / 16
<p>Relatives of Palestinian militant Basil Ahmed mourn during his funeral in al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip June 22, 2012. REUTERS/ Ibraheem Abu Mustafa </p>

Relatives of Palestinian militant Basil Ahmed mourn during his funeral in al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip June 22, 2012. REUTERS/ Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Saturday, June 23, 2012

Relatives of Palestinian militant Basil Ahmed mourn during his funeral in al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip June 22, 2012. REUTERS/ Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Close
4 / 16
<p>A peasant supporter of Paraguay's President Fernando Lugo waits outside the National Congress building before the start of Lugo's impeachment proceedings in Asuncion June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Valdez </p>

A peasant supporter of Paraguay's President Fernando Lugo waits outside the National Congress building before the start of Lugo's impeachment proceedings in Asuncion June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Valdez

Saturday, June 23, 2012

A peasant supporter of Paraguay's President Fernando Lugo waits outside the National Congress building before the start of Lugo's impeachment proceedings in Asuncion June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Valdez

Close
5 / 16
<p>An albino baby Bennett's wallaby is carried by his mother in their enclosure at the zoo in Duisburg June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

An albino baby Bennett's wallaby is carried by his mother in their enclosure at the zoo in Duisburg June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Saturday, June 23, 2012

An albino baby Bennett's wallaby is carried by his mother in their enclosure at the zoo in Duisburg June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Close
6 / 16
<p>The carcass of a crab is seen at a storage reservoir cracked by prolonged drought in Siheung, south of Seoul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

The carcass of a crab is seen at a storage reservoir cracked by prolonged drought in Siheung, south of Seoul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Saturday, June 23, 2012

The carcass of a crab is seen at a storage reservoir cracked by prolonged drought in Siheung, south of Seoul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
7 / 16
<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin (front) takes part in a wreath laying ceremony to commemorate the beginning of the Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany in 1941 at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov </p>

Russian President Vladimir Putin (front) takes part in a wreath laying ceremony to commemorate the beginning of the Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany in 1941 at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov ...more

Saturday, June 23, 2012

Russian President Vladimir Putin (front) takes part in a wreath laying ceremony to commemorate the beginning of the Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany in 1941 at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
8 / 16
<p>Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy and other protesters pray during a demonstration against the delay in the Egyptian presidential results and against the Supreme Council for the Armed Forces (SCAF) at Tahrir square in Cairo June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy and other protesters pray during a demonstration against the delay in the Egyptian presidential results and against the Supreme Council for the Armed Forces (SCAF) at Tahrir...more

Saturday, June 23, 2012

Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy and other protesters pray during a demonstration against the delay in the Egyptian presidential results and against the Supreme Council for the Armed Forces (SCAF) at Tahrir square in Cairo June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
9 / 16
<p>A labourer empties a sack of rotten paddy crop at Khamano village in the northern Indian state of Punjab June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

A labourer empties a sack of rotten paddy crop at Khamano village in the northern Indian state of Punjab June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Saturday, June 23, 2012

A labourer empties a sack of rotten paddy crop at Khamano village in the northern Indian state of Punjab June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
10 / 16
<p>Workers survey the monks' living quarters, that collapsed after workers tried to raise the area to avoid potential floods, in Ayutthaya, around 80 km (50 miles) north of Bangkok, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

Workers survey the monks' living quarters, that collapsed after workers tried to raise the area to avoid potential floods, in Ayutthaya, around 80 km (50 miles) north of Bangkok, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Saturday, June 23, 2012

Workers survey the monks' living quarters, that collapsed after workers tried to raise the area to avoid potential floods, in Ayutthaya, around 80 km (50 miles) north of Bangkok, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
11 / 16
<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James (R) is double teamed by Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook (0) and Derek Fisher during the third quarter in Game 5 of the NBA basketball finals in Miami, Florida, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Miami Heat's LeBron James (R) is double teamed by Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook (0) and Derek Fisher during the third quarter in Game 5 of the NBA basketball finals in Miami, Florida, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Saturday, June 23, 2012

Miami Heat's LeBron James (R) is double teamed by Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook (0) and Derek Fisher during the third quarter in Game 5 of the NBA basketball finals in Miami, Florida, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
12 / 16
<p>A man swims in the polluted waters of a pond on the outskirts of Kolkata June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

A man swims in the polluted waters of a pond on the outskirts of Kolkata June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Saturday, June 23, 2012

A man swims in the polluted waters of a pond on the outskirts of Kolkata June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
13 / 16
<p>An Egyptian flag flies over protesters sleeping during a sit-in at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

An Egyptian flag flies over protesters sleeping during a sit-in at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Saturday, June 23, 2012

An Egyptian flag flies over protesters sleeping during a sit-in at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
14 / 16
<p>A police officer throws a chair onto a pile of burning papers and office supplies after looting a building housing the legal department for disciplinary action against members of the police in La Paz June 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado </p>

A police officer throws a chair onto a pile of burning papers and office supplies after looting a building housing the legal department for disciplinary action against members of the police in La Paz June 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Saturday, June 23, 2012

A police officer throws a chair onto a pile of burning papers and office supplies after looting a building housing the legal department for disciplinary action against members of the police in La Paz June 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Close
15 / 16
<p>An Afghan policeman takes pictures of the body of an attacker at a hotel on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail </p>

An Afghan policeman takes pictures of the body of an attacker at a hotel on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Saturday, June 23, 2012

An Afghan policeman takes pictures of the body of an attacker at a hotel on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

A selection of our best photos from the past 24 hours.

22 Jun 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

A selection of our best photos from the past 24 hours.

21 Jun 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

A selection of our best photos from the past 24 hours.

20 Jun 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

A selection of our best photos from the past 24 hours.

19 Jun 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast