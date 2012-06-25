Editor's choice
Marchers participate in the Gay Pride Parade in New York, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Italy's Ignazio Abate (L) challenges England's Wayne Rooney during their Euro 2012 quarter-final match at the Olympic stadium in Kiev June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Bosnian Muslims, wearing traditional clothes, sleep during the anniversary of Ajvatovica in the woods near the central Bosnian village of Prusac June 24, 2012. Tens of thousands of Muslims climb the mountain to pray at a site where, according to...more
Fireworks explode as supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's president-elect Mohamed Morsy celebrate his victory at the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. Morsy pledged on Sunday to be a president for all Egyptians in a televised address...more
U.S. shot putter Kurtis Roberts throws during the the U.S. Olympic athletics trials in Eugene, Oregon June 24, 2012. Roberts placed 5th and failed to make the Olympic team. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A young baseball fan makes sure there's not a kernel of popcorn left as she watches the Chicago Cubs play the Arizona Diamondbacks during their MLB National League baseball game in Phoenix, Arizona, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb
Veiled women, with their children, enjoy the warm weather on a beach at the port city of Sidon in southern Lebanon June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez arrives at a ceremony to mark the 191st anniversary of the Venezuelan Army in Caracas June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Handout/Miraflores Palace
A man injured in a blast at Jerico Pub in the Kenyan Coast waits for treatment at the Coast General Hospital in Mombasa June 24, 2012. An explosion hit the night club in Kenya's port of Mombasa on Sunday, killing one person, police said, a day after...more
England's Joe Hart jumps over Italy's Mario Balotelli during their Euro 2012 quarter-final match at the Olympic stadium in Kiev June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Fans react as they watch the Euro 2012 quarter-final match between England and Italy at the fan zone in Kiev, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov
U.S. long jumper Christian Taylor lands in the sand as he places fourth during the men's long jump at the U.S. Olympic athletics trials in Eugene, Oregon June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Arsenal's soccer players land on the ground as they run towards the trophy as part of celebrations after they won the Argentine league title for the first time, after beating Belgrano 1-0 at home, on the final day of the Clausura championship in...more
Sweden's Joel Sjoholm gestures towards a family of swans during the final of the International Golf Open in Pulheim near Cologne June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Buddhist monks join thousands of members of "red shirt" movement during their gathering at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok June 24, 2012. Thailand's "red shirts" turned out in force on Sunday to warn the judiciary they will not stand by if a plan...more
Horses race during the 153rd running of the Queen's Plate horse race in Toronto, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch (CANADA - Tags: SPORT HORSE RACING)
A worker cleans the area in front of where Living Goddess Kumari (C) sits wearing her traditional attire as she waits to observe the Bhotojatra festival in Lalitpur June 24, 2012. Red Machindranath, regarded as the god of rain, is worshipped during...more
Italy's Mario Balotelli collides with England's Joe Hart (R) during their Euro 2012 quarter-final match against England at the Olympic stadium in Kiev June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Japanese job-hunting students dressed in suits practice swapping business cards during a business manners seminar at a placement centre in Tokyo May 28, 2012. With just over nine jobs awaiting every 10 of the 381,000 students graduating and looking...more
Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy pray during celebrations for his victory in the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. Islamist Morsy was declared Egypt's first freely elected president on Sunday,...more
A rider rears up on his horse surrounded by a cheering crowd during the traditional Fiesta of San Joan (Saint John) in downtown Ciutadella, on the Spanish Balearic Island of Menorca June 23, 2012. The riders of the horses represent the different...more
New York Mets' R.A. Dickey (L) scores as the ball gets away from New York Yankees catcher Chris Stewart during the fifth inning of their MLB Interleague game at Citifield in New York, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
A Ferrari speeds past during the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai June 23, 2012. The event drew more than 450 high-end sports car owners who are members of various Chinese sport car clubs racing against each other during the three-day event,...more
A sandstorm blows past an inflatable blimp inside FOB Joyce in Afghanistan's Kunar Province June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
