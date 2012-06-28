Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jun 28, 2012 | 5:10pm IST

Editor's choice

<p>A helicopter drops water on the Waldo Canyon fire burning behind the U.S. Air Force Academy, west of Colorado Springs, Colorado June 27, 2012. Firefighters struggled on Wednesday to beat back a wildfire raging at the edge of Colorado Springs that doubled in size overnight, forced more than 32,000 people from their homes and was nipping at the edges of the U.S. Air Force Academy. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A helicopter drops water on the Waldo Canyon fire burning behind the U.S. Air Force Academy, west of Colorado Springs, Colorado June 27, 2012. Firefighters struggled on Wednesday to beat back a wildfire raging at the edge of Colorado Springs that...more

Thursday, June 28, 2012

A helicopter drops water on the Waldo Canyon fire burning behind the U.S. Air Force Academy, west of Colorado Springs, Colorado June 27, 2012. Firefighters struggled on Wednesday to beat back a wildfire raging at the edge of Colorado Springs that doubled in size overnight, forced more than 32,000 people from their homes and was nipping at the edges of the U.S. Air Force Academy. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
1 / 24
<p>Men walk on a beach in front of a building destroyed during a war in Mogadishu, Somalia, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Men walk on a beach in front of a building destroyed during a war in Mogadishu, Somalia, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, June 28, 2012

Men walk on a beach in front of a building destroyed during a war in Mogadishu, Somalia, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
2 / 24
<p>A woman injured during clashes between riot police and protesters trying to prevent an eviction, is pictured in Oviedo, northern Spain June 27, 2012. The protesters tried to prevent the eviction of an Ecuadorian family unable to maintain its mortgage payments. The plight of over one million Spanish people facing a crippling mortgage debt is increasingly attracting public support, as an anti-eviction movement accelerates to put politicians under pressure to act. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

A woman injured during clashes between riot police and protesters trying to prevent an eviction, is pictured in Oviedo, northern Spain June 27, 2012. The protesters tried to prevent the eviction of an Ecuadorian family unable to maintain its mortgage...more

Thursday, June 28, 2012

A woman injured during clashes between riot police and protesters trying to prevent an eviction, is pictured in Oviedo, northern Spain June 27, 2012. The protesters tried to prevent the eviction of an Ecuadorian family unable to maintain its mortgage payments. The plight of over one million Spanish people facing a crippling mortgage debt is increasingly attracting public support, as an anti-eviction movement accelerates to put politicians under pressure to act. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
3 / 24
<p>Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo falls on the ground after being fouled during their Euro 2012 semi-final match against Spain at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo falls on the ground after being fouled during their Euro 2012 semi-final match against Spain at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Thursday, June 28, 2012

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo falls on the ground after being fouled during their Euro 2012 semi-final match against Spain at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
4 / 24
<p>Queen Elizabeth shakes hands with Northern Ireland deputy first minister Martin McGuinness, watched by first minister Peter Robinson (C) at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast June 27, 2012. Queen Elizabeth shook the hand of former Irish Republican Army (IRA) commander McGuinness for the first time on Wednesday, drawing a line under a conflict that cost the lives of thousands of soldiers and civilians, including that of her cousin. REUTERS/Paul Faith/pool</p>

Queen Elizabeth shakes hands with Northern Ireland deputy first minister Martin McGuinness, watched by first minister Peter Robinson (C) at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast June 27, 2012. Queen Elizabeth shook the hand of former Irish Republican Army...more

Thursday, June 28, 2012

Queen Elizabeth shakes hands with Northern Ireland deputy first minister Martin McGuinness, watched by first minister Peter Robinson (C) at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast June 27, 2012. Queen Elizabeth shook the hand of former Irish Republican Army (IRA) commander McGuinness for the first time on Wednesday, drawing a line under a conflict that cost the lives of thousands of soldiers and civilians, including that of her cousin. REUTERS/Paul Faith/pool

Close
5 / 24
<p>A penguin named Mr Munro fails in its first attempt to leave its footprint on a white canvas at Taronga Zoo in Sydney June 27, 2012. Keepers at Taronga Zoo have been collecting the footprints of almost 4,000 animals to make their mark and pledge their support for the wild, and the zoo announced its commitment to an elephant protection project in Thailand's Kui Buri National Park. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

A penguin named Mr Munro fails in its first attempt to leave its footprint on a white canvas at Taronga Zoo in Sydney June 27, 2012. Keepers at Taronga Zoo have been collecting the footprints of almost 4,000 animals to make their mark and pledge...more

Thursday, June 28, 2012

A penguin named Mr Munro fails in its first attempt to leave its footprint on a white canvas at Taronga Zoo in Sydney June 27, 2012. Keepers at Taronga Zoo have been collecting the footprints of almost 4,000 animals to make their mark and pledge their support for the wild, and the zoo announced its commitment to an elephant protection project in Thailand's Kui Buri National Park. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
6 / 24
<p>A plaque is partly hidden between the roots of a banyan tree at the King George V Memorial Park in Hong Kong, one of the few parks bearing the former colonial links to the territory's past May 25, 2012. Chinese President Hu Jintao will pay an official visit on July 1, 2012 to mark the 15th anniversary of the former British colony's handover to Chinese sovereignty. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

A plaque is partly hidden between the roots of a banyan tree at the King George V Memorial Park in Hong Kong, one of the few parks bearing the former colonial links to the territory's past May 25, 2012. Chinese President Hu Jintao will pay an...more

Thursday, June 28, 2012

A plaque is partly hidden between the roots of a banyan tree at the King George V Memorial Park in Hong Kong, one of the few parks bearing the former colonial links to the territory's past May 25, 2012. Chinese President Hu Jintao will pay an official visit on July 1, 2012 to mark the 15th anniversary of the former British colony's handover to Chinese sovereignty. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
7 / 24
<p>Kashmiri Muslims react after getting a glimpse of the relic of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, at a house where it was moved to from a shrine where a fire broke out on Monday, in Srinagar June 27, 2012. Fire gutted one of the most revered Sufi Muslim shrines in the Indian part of the divided Kashmir region on Monday sparking clashes between police and angry Muslim protesters, witnesses said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Kashmiri Muslims react after getting a glimpse of the relic of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, at a house where it was moved to from a shrine where a fire broke out on Monday, in Srinagar June 27, 2012. Fire gutted one of the most revered...more

Thursday, June 28, 2012

Kashmiri Muslims react after getting a glimpse of the relic of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, at a house where it was moved to from a shrine where a fire broke out on Monday, in Srinagar June 27, 2012. Fire gutted one of the most revered Sufi Muslim shrines in the Indian part of the divided Kashmir region on Monday sparking clashes between police and angry Muslim protesters, witnesses said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
8 / 24
<p>Spain's Alvaro Negredo and Portugal's Bruno Alves (R) jump for a header during their Euro 2012 semi-final match at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

Spain's Alvaro Negredo and Portugal's Bruno Alves (R) jump for a header during their Euro 2012 semi-final match at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Thursday, June 28, 2012

Spain's Alvaro Negredo and Portugal's Bruno Alves (R) jump for a header during their Euro 2012 semi-final match at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
9 / 24
<p>Switzerland's quad scull team's Samuel Annen recovers after a training session on the ergometer at the Swiss rowing center in Sarnen June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

Switzerland's quad scull team's Samuel Annen recovers after a training session on the ergometer at the Swiss rowing center in Sarnen June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Thursday, June 28, 2012

Switzerland's quad scull team's Samuel Annen recovers after a training session on the ergometer at the Swiss rowing center in Sarnen June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
10 / 24
<p>A submerged sign is seen on a flooded business along Highway 129 in Live Oak, Florida, June 26, 2012. Tropical Storm Debby drifted slowly eastward over Florida's Gulf Coast on Tuesday, threatening to dump more rain on areas already beset by flooding. After stalling in the Gulf of Mexico, the storm was finally moving but was expected to take two more days to finish its wet slog across Florida. REUTERS/Phil Sears</p>

A submerged sign is seen on a flooded business along Highway 129 in Live Oak, Florida, June 26, 2012. Tropical Storm Debby drifted slowly eastward over Florida's Gulf Coast on Tuesday, threatening to dump more rain on areas already beset by flooding....more

Thursday, June 28, 2012

A submerged sign is seen on a flooded business along Highway 129 in Live Oak, Florida, June 26, 2012. Tropical Storm Debby drifted slowly eastward over Florida's Gulf Coast on Tuesday, threatening to dump more rain on areas already beset by flooding. After stalling in the Gulf of Mexico, the storm was finally moving but was expected to take two more days to finish its wet slog across Florida. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Close
11 / 24
<p>Carrying his two cats he rescued, Troy Revis paddles away from his flooded home on County Road 137 in Wellborn, Florida, June 27, 2012. Revis said his family couldn't get flood insurance for the home because of a pond that was built behind it. "I'm sure will just bulldoze it and take a loss," he said. Tropical Storm Debby weakened to a tropical depression after it drifted ashore on Florida's Gulf Coast, even as it dumped more rain on flooded areas and sent thousands of people fleeing from rising rivers. REUTERS/Phil Sears</p>

Carrying his two cats he rescued, Troy Revis paddles away from his flooded home on County Road 137 in Wellborn, Florida, June 27, 2012. Revis said his family couldn't get flood insurance for the home because of a pond that was built behind it. "I'm...more

Thursday, June 28, 2012

Carrying his two cats he rescued, Troy Revis paddles away from his flooded home on County Road 137 in Wellborn, Florida, June 27, 2012. Revis said his family couldn't get flood insurance for the home because of a pond that was built behind it. "I'm sure will just bulldoze it and take a loss," he said. Tropical Storm Debby weakened to a tropical depression after it drifted ashore on Florida's Gulf Coast, even as it dumped more rain on flooded areas and sent thousands of people fleeing from rising rivers. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Close
12 / 24
<p>A picture illustration shows a man looking at the Facebook website on a tablet in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 27, 2012. Picture flipped along horizontal axis. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A picture illustration shows a man looking at the Facebook website on a tablet in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 27, 2012. Picture flipped along horizontal axis. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Thursday, June 28, 2012

A picture illustration shows a man looking at the Facebook website on a tablet in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 27, 2012. Picture flipped along horizontal axis. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
13 / 24
<p>Portugal's goalkeeper Rui Patricio reacts as he failed to make a save at the last shot in the penalty shoot-out during their Euro 2012 semi-final match against Spain at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Portugal's goalkeeper Rui Patricio reacts as he failed to make a save at the last shot in the penalty shoot-out during their Euro 2012 semi-final match against Spain at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Thursday, June 28, 2012

Portugal's goalkeeper Rui Patricio reacts as he failed to make a save at the last shot in the penalty shoot-out during their Euro 2012 semi-final match against Spain at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
14 / 24
<p>French President Francois Hollande welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Elysee Palace in Paris, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

French President Francois Hollande welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Elysee Palace in Paris, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Thursday, June 28, 2012

French President Francois Hollande welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Elysee Palace in Paris, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Close
15 / 24
<p>Bolivia's riot policemen take position at a street in La Paz June 27, 2012. The riot police are part of police operations in charge of maintaining control in La Paz as Amazonic indigenous people from the territory of Isiboro Secure national park, known by its Spanish acronym TIPNIS, arrive after walking 640 km (398 miles) to defend their territory against the planned construction of a highway through the middle of the park. REUTERS/Gaston Brito</p>

Bolivia's riot policemen take position at a street in La Paz June 27, 2012. The riot police are part of police operations in charge of maintaining control in La Paz as Amazonic indigenous people from the territory of Isiboro Secure national park,...more

Thursday, June 28, 2012

Bolivia's riot policemen take position at a street in La Paz June 27, 2012. The riot police are part of police operations in charge of maintaining control in La Paz as Amazonic indigenous people from the territory of Isiboro Secure national park, known by its Spanish acronym TIPNIS, arrive after walking 640 km (398 miles) to defend their territory against the planned construction of a highway through the middle of the park. REUTERS/Gaston Brito

Close
16 / 24
<p>FMX-13 team pro-riders Alexei Kolesnikov (L) and Alexei Aisin, both of Russia, perform during the Red Bull X-fighters Jams freestyle show during the Day of the Youth, which is celebrated in Russia, in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

FMX-13 team pro-riders Alexei Kolesnikov (L) and Alexei Aisin, both of Russia, perform during the Red Bull X-fighters Jams freestyle show during the Day of the Youth, which is celebrated in Russia, in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk June 27, 2012....more

Thursday, June 28, 2012

FMX-13 team pro-riders Alexei Kolesnikov (L) and Alexei Aisin, both of Russia, perform during the Red Bull X-fighters Jams freestyle show during the Day of the Youth, which is celebrated in Russia, in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
17 / 24
<p>Eloyse Lesueur of France competes in the women's long jump qualifying event at the European Athletics Championships in Helsinki June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

Eloyse Lesueur of France competes in the women's long jump qualifying event at the European Athletics Championships in Helsinki June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Thursday, June 28, 2012

Eloyse Lesueur of France competes in the women's long jump qualifying event at the European Athletics Championships in Helsinki June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
18 / 24
<p>Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan sits in the cockpit of the Turkish Primary and Basic Trainer Aircraft "Hurkus" during a ceremony at the Turkish Aerospace Industries in Ankara June 27, 2012. Turkey will treat any Syrian military units which approach its border as a threat and a military target, Erdogan said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan sits in the cockpit of the Turkish Primary and Basic Trainer Aircraft "Hurkus" during a ceremony at the Turkish Aerospace Industries in Ankara June 27, 2012. Turkey will treat any Syrian military units which...more

Thursday, June 28, 2012

Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan sits in the cockpit of the Turkish Primary and Basic Trainer Aircraft "Hurkus" during a ceremony at the Turkish Aerospace Industries in Ankara June 27, 2012. Turkey will treat any Syrian military units which approach its border as a threat and a military target, Erdogan said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
19 / 24
<p>A primary school student rests after taking part in a quiz during his visit to a national education centre in Hong Kong June 27, 2012. Chinese President Hu Jintao will pay an official visit on Sunday to mark the 15th anniversary of the former British colony's handover to Chinese sovereignty. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

A primary school student rests after taking part in a quiz during his visit to a national education centre in Hong Kong June 27, 2012. Chinese President Hu Jintao will pay an official visit on Sunday to mark the 15th anniversary of the former British...more

Thursday, June 28, 2012

A primary school student rests after taking part in a quiz during his visit to a national education centre in Hong Kong June 27, 2012. Chinese President Hu Jintao will pay an official visit on Sunday to mark the 15th anniversary of the former British colony's handover to Chinese sovereignty. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
20 / 24
<p>A woman paddles on a surfboard on a sunny summer evening on Lake Zurich, outside Kuesnacht, Switzerland, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

A woman paddles on a surfboard on a sunny summer evening on Lake Zurich, outside Kuesnacht, Switzerland, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Thursday, June 28, 2012

A woman paddles on a surfboard on a sunny summer evening on Lake Zurich, outside Kuesnacht, Switzerland, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close
21 / 24
<p>New York Yankees runner Mark Teixeira scores as Cleveland Indians catcher Lou Marson (L) tries to control the ball in the eighth inning of their MLB American League game at Yankee Stadium in New York, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

New York Yankees runner Mark Teixeira scores as Cleveland Indians catcher Lou Marson (L) tries to control the ball in the eighth inning of their MLB American League game at Yankee Stadium in New York, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Thursday, June 28, 2012

New York Yankees runner Mark Teixeira scores as Cleveland Indians catcher Lou Marson (L) tries to control the ball in the eighth inning of their MLB American League game at Yankee Stadium in New York, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Close
22 / 24
<p>Private First Class Trent Pritchartt, and Specialist Ben Purvis (R) from the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment of the 4th Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division relax inside their bunker after firing a mortar at insurgent positions from inside Combat Outpost Nangalam in the Pech River Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar Province June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Private First Class Trent Pritchartt, and Specialist Ben Purvis (R) from the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment of the 4th Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division relax inside their bunker after firing a mortar at insurgent positions from...more

Thursday, June 28, 2012

Private First Class Trent Pritchartt, and Specialist Ben Purvis (R) from the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment of the 4th Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division relax inside their bunker after firing a mortar at insurgent positions from inside Combat Outpost Nangalam in the Pech River Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar Province June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
23 / 24
<p>Israel's Moran Samuel's (seen at rear) wheelchair is seen as she returns to the platform at the end of a training session at the Yarkon stream in Tel Aviv May 21, 2012. Previously a professional basketball player in a national Israeli league Moran become partially paralyzed over night as a result of a blood clot in her spine, now Moran will represent the Israeli rowing team in the upcoming 2012 Paralympic Games in London. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Israel's Moran Samuel's (seen at rear) wheelchair is seen as she returns to the platform at the end of a training session at the Yarkon stream in Tel Aviv May 21, 2012. Previously a professional basketball player in a national Israeli league Moran...more

Thursday, June 28, 2012

Israel's Moran Samuel's (seen at rear) wheelchair is seen as she returns to the platform at the end of a training session at the Yarkon stream in Tel Aviv May 21, 2012. Previously a professional basketball player in a national Israeli league Moran become partially paralyzed over night as a result of a blood clot in her spine, now Moran will represent the Israeli rowing team in the upcoming 2012 Paralympic Games in London. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

27 Jun 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

26 Jun 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

25 Jun 2012
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

24 Jun 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast