Editor's choice
A helicopter drops water on the Waldo Canyon fire burning behind the U.S. Air Force Academy, west of Colorado Springs, Colorado June 27, 2012. Firefighters struggled on Wednesday to beat back a wildfire raging at the edge of Colorado Springs that doubled in size overnight, forced more than 32,000 people from their homes and was nipping at the edges of the U.S. Air Force Academy. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Men walk on a beach in front of a building destroyed during a war in Mogadishu, Somalia, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman injured during clashes between riot police and protesters trying to prevent an eviction, is pictured in Oviedo, northern Spain June 27, 2012. The protesters tried to prevent the eviction of an Ecuadorian family unable to maintain its mortgage payments. The plight of over one million Spanish people facing a crippling mortgage debt is increasingly attracting public support, as an anti-eviction movement accelerates to put politicians under pressure to act. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo falls on the ground after being fouled during their Euro 2012 semi-final match against Spain at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Queen Elizabeth shakes hands with Northern Ireland deputy first minister Martin McGuinness, watched by first minister Peter Robinson (C) at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast June 27, 2012. Queen Elizabeth shook the hand of former Irish Republican Army (IRA) commander McGuinness for the first time on Wednesday, drawing a line under a conflict that cost the lives of thousands of soldiers and civilians, including that of her cousin. REUTERS/Paul Faith/pool
A penguin named Mr Munro fails in its first attempt to leave its footprint on a white canvas at Taronga Zoo in Sydney June 27, 2012. Keepers at Taronga Zoo have been collecting the footprints of almost 4,000 animals to make their mark and pledge their support for the wild, and the zoo announced its commitment to an elephant protection project in Thailand's Kui Buri National Park. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A plaque is partly hidden between the roots of a banyan tree at the King George V Memorial Park in Hong Kong, one of the few parks bearing the former colonial links to the territory's past May 25, 2012. Chinese President Hu Jintao will pay an official visit on July 1, 2012 to mark the 15th anniversary of the former British colony's handover to Chinese sovereignty. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Kashmiri Muslims react after getting a glimpse of the relic of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, at a house where it was moved to from a shrine where a fire broke out on Monday, in Srinagar June 27, 2012. Fire gutted one of the most revered Sufi Muslim shrines in the Indian part of the divided Kashmir region on Monday sparking clashes between police and angry Muslim protesters, witnesses said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Spain's Alvaro Negredo and Portugal's Bruno Alves (R) jump for a header during their Euro 2012 semi-final match at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Switzerland's quad scull team's Samuel Annen recovers after a training session on the ergometer at the Swiss rowing center in Sarnen June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A submerged sign is seen on a flooded business along Highway 129 in Live Oak, Florida, June 26, 2012. Tropical Storm Debby drifted slowly eastward over Florida's Gulf Coast on Tuesday, threatening to dump more rain on areas already beset by flooding. After stalling in the Gulf of Mexico, the storm was finally moving but was expected to take two more days to finish its wet slog across Florida. REUTERS/Phil Sears
Carrying his two cats he rescued, Troy Revis paddles away from his flooded home on County Road 137 in Wellborn, Florida, June 27, 2012. Revis said his family couldn't get flood insurance for the home because of a pond that was built behind it. "I'm sure will just bulldoze it and take a loss," he said. Tropical Storm Debby weakened to a tropical depression after it drifted ashore on Florida's Gulf Coast, even as it dumped more rain on flooded areas and sent thousands of people fleeing from rising rivers. REUTERS/Phil Sears
A picture illustration shows a man looking at the Facebook website on a tablet in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 27, 2012. Picture flipped along horizontal axis. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Portugal's goalkeeper Rui Patricio reacts as he failed to make a save at the last shot in the penalty shoot-out during their Euro 2012 semi-final match against Spain at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French President Francois Hollande welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Elysee Palace in Paris, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Bolivia's riot policemen take position at a street in La Paz June 27, 2012. The riot police are part of police operations in charge of maintaining control in La Paz as Amazonic indigenous people from the territory of Isiboro Secure national park, known by its Spanish acronym TIPNIS, arrive after walking 640 km (398 miles) to defend their territory against the planned construction of a highway through the middle of the park. REUTERS/Gaston Brito
FMX-13 team pro-riders Alexei Kolesnikov (L) and Alexei Aisin, both of Russia, perform during the Red Bull X-fighters Jams freestyle show during the Day of the Youth, which is celebrated in Russia, in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Eloyse Lesueur of France competes in the women's long jump qualifying event at the European Athletics Championships in Helsinki June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan sits in the cockpit of the Turkish Primary and Basic Trainer Aircraft "Hurkus" during a ceremony at the Turkish Aerospace Industries in Ankara June 27, 2012. Turkey will treat any Syrian military units which approach its border as a threat and a military target, Erdogan said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A primary school student rests after taking part in a quiz during his visit to a national education centre in Hong Kong June 27, 2012. Chinese President Hu Jintao will pay an official visit on Sunday to mark the 15th anniversary of the former British colony's handover to Chinese sovereignty. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A woman paddles on a surfboard on a sunny summer evening on Lake Zurich, outside Kuesnacht, Switzerland, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
New York Yankees runner Mark Teixeira scores as Cleveland Indians catcher Lou Marson (L) tries to control the ball in the eighth inning of their MLB American League game at Yankee Stadium in New York, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Private First Class Trent Pritchartt, and Specialist Ben Purvis (R) from the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment of the 4th Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division relax inside their bunker after firing a mortar at insurgent positions from inside Combat Outpost Nangalam in the Pech River Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar Province June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Israel's Moran Samuel's (seen at rear) wheelchair is seen as she returns to the platform at the end of a training session at the Yarkon stream in Tel Aviv May 21, 2012. Previously a professional basketball player in a national Israeli league Moran become partially paralyzed over night as a result of a blood clot in her spine, now Moran will represent the Israeli rowing team in the upcoming 2012 Paralympic Games in London. REUTERS/Nir Elias
