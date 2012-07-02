A worker inspects an electrical pole in the new town named "New Morococha," in the andean city of Junin, June 18, 2012. High in the Andes mountain range, a Chinese mining company is now in the housing construction and demolition business as it works to relocate a Peruvian town that sits in the way of its $2.2 billion Toromocho copper mine. By late July, state-owned miner Chinalco says it will finish building a new city of paved roads and multi-story homes for 5,000 people currently living on the side of a giant red mountain of copper 15,000 feet (4,500 meters) above sea level. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares