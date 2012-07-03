Editor's choice
A riot police officer chases teacher trainee protesters as other protesters take cover behind chairs during clashes at the Parque de la Industria in Guatemala City July 2, 2012. Riot police and teacher trainees protesting against a proposed two year increment to the teacher training program clashed on Monday after the trainees briefly detained Guatemala's Education Minister Cynthia del Aguila during an event at the Parque de la Industria, according to the government. Del Aguila was later rescued by riot police and received treatment for exposure to tear gas. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
People lean out of the windows of an office building on fire in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 2, 2012. Two people died in the fire, the cause of which has not as yet been officially determined, according to the Guayaquil Firefighters Department. REUTERS/Diario Expreso Guayaquil/Handout
Aziz Taylor, 11 years old, of Washington DC, plays in a water fountain to beat the heat gripping the nation's capital while in the Capital Heights neighborhood of Washington, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Francesca Schiavone of Italy spits out a tennis ball after holding it her mouth during her women's singles match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic at the Wimbledon championships in London July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Members of the "Yosoy132" (I am 132) movement shout slogans and gesture during a demonstration demanding transparency in election results, in Mexico City July 2, 2012. Mexican leftist presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he would challenge the outcome of Sunday's election if results that he said were "plagued by irregularities" were confirmed. Obrador, opponent of Mexican President-elect Enrique Pena Nieto in the presidential race, has accused the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) of buying votes, and said his camp would formally contest the results if they were confirmed. Alleging fraud, Lopez Obrador challenged the results six years ago when he narrowly lost to Felipe Calderon and launched protests that shut down the capital's main boulevard for weeks. His defiant posture has raised concerns he might again call his supporters onto the streets. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Specialist Emmanuel Calus (L) and Sergeant Edward Jackson (C) take cover as Sergeant Austin Craig fires his weapon during an early morning patrol with the 4th Platoon, Dagger Company of the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment near the village of Qandaro in the Pech River Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar province July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The pack of riders cycles during the second stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Vise and Tournai, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Queen Elizabeth walks past soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland, during the Ceremony Of The Keys at Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh, Scotland July 2, 2012. The ceremony marks the start of Holyrood Week in Scotland with the Queen and her husband Prince Phillip attending Diamond Jubilee events accross the country. REUTERS/David Moir
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A man tends his fighting cock during fights at an arena set up at the entrance of a military anti-aircraft bunker on the outskirts of Havana June 16, 2012. In Cuba, it's legal to own cocks, it's legal to train them to fight and it's legal to fight them, but since the 1959 Cuban Revolution all forms of betting and gambling have been strictly forbidden. But betting on cock fights is an activity so popular among Cubans that stopping it would pose a huge challenge for the authorities and would be counterproductive to keeping law and order. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Sergeant Austin Craig (C) from the 4th Platoon, Dagger Company of the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment lies down next to his weapon while preparing for an early morning patrol inside Combat Outpost Nangalam in the Pech River Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar province July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man crosses a bridge as water flows in the river Reuss in Goeschenen central Switzerland July 2, 2012. Heavy rainfalls in the past days caused the high water levels. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Sunni Muslim Salafist leader Ahmad al-Assir rides a bicycle at an open-ended sit-in in Sidon, southern Lebanon, July 2, 2012. Lebanese Sunni Muslim Salafists are holding an open-ended sit-in after their leader Sheikh Ahmad al-Aseer called on Lebanese armed parties - especially Shi'ite Hezbollah - to give up their arms and have the army and the security forces be the sole possessors of arms in the country. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Spain's national team soccer players celebrate on top of a bus with their supporters a day after their victory at the Euro 2012 in central Madrid, July 2, 2012. Spaniards seized on their Euro 2012 triumph as a source of restored national pride after months of economic anxieties, as celebrations were set to reach fever pitch on Monday with a victory parade in the capital. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
A supporter celebrates with the horse after jockey Luigi Bruschelli of the Onda (Wave) parish won the Palio race in Siena July 2, 2012. Almost every year without fail since the mid-1600s, 10 riders compete bareback on July 2 and August 16, around Siena's shell-shaped central square in a bid to win the Palio, a silk banner depicting the Madonna and child. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
An Onda (Wave) parish supporter with a child sits exhausted on a bench in the church as the parish's jockey Luigi Bruschelli celebrates winning the Palio race in Siena July 2, 2012. Almost every year without fail since the mid-1600s, 10 riders compete bareback on July 2 and August 16, around Siena's shell-shaped central square in a bid to win the Palio, a silk banner depicting the Madonna and child. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A helicopter drops fire retardant onto the Waldo Canyon Fire in Colorado Springs, Colorado July 2, 2012. Residents began returning to charred areas of Colorado Springs on Sunday after the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history forced tens of thousands of people from their homes and left the landscape a blackened wasteland. The so-called Waldo Canyon Fire has scorched 17,659 acres (7,149 hectares), burned 346 homes and devastated communities around Colorado Springs, the state's second-largest city, since it began eight days ago. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A member of rebel group Khaled ibin al Walid Fighters stands with his weapon in a damaged house at Hamidiyeh district in the central city of Homs July 1, 2012. The sign reads, "God and Prophet Mohammed". REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
Sayed Zakiuddin, 70, father of Sayed Zabiuddin Ansari, rests inside his relatives' house in Beed, about 350 km (220 miles) east of Mumbai, June 28, 2012. India says the voice urging the 10 militants on to bloodshed during the assault on Mumbai in November 2008 was that of Indian-born Sayed Zabiuddin Ansari, who was speaking from a "control room" in the Pakistani city of Karachi. New Delhi is hoping that Ansari's capture in June 2012 will help prove its allegation - strenuously denied in Islamabad - that the Mumbai carnage was directed by people connected with Pakistan's security establishment, particularly the shadowy ISI military intelligence agency. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Sabine Lisicki of Germany celebrates after defeating Maria Sharapova of Russia in their women's singles match at the Wimbledon championships in London July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
An official looks on, as a ground worker tries to hold onto the cover during high winds on the third day of the second test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan, in Colombo July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
The words, "We Will Rebuild," are seen written on the driveway of a house leveled by the Waldo Canyon fire in the Mountain Shadows community of Colorado Springs, Colorado July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A United States flag is seen during a news conference in Mobile, Alabama July 2, 2012. European planemaker Airbus held a news conference to announce that they will construct an assembly plant for their A320 in Mobile. The plant will give Airbus its first assembly site in the United States. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
People row boats past an islet on which buffaloes have been stranded in a flooded area of the Sonitpur district in the northeastern Indian state of Assam July 1, 2012. Incessant heavy rains in northeast India have caused massive flooding and landslides, killing more than 60 people, local media reported on Sunday. REUTERS/Stringer
