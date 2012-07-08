Editor's Choice
A worker smokes during a break after digging graves ahead of a ceremony at a memorial centre for Srebrenica Massacre victims in Potocari July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
People wait to see the statue of San Fermin, patron saint of the San Fermin festival, being carried through the streets during a procession in his honour in Pamplona July 7, 2012. San Fermin is believed to protect the hundreds of runners that...more
A worker carries chickens from a truck at a poultry market in Mumbai July 7,2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates after defeating Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland in their women's final tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Bobby Mote of Culver, Oregon rides the bucking horse Licorice Baby in the bareback event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
An ice cream van stands on a foggy beach in Whitby, northern England July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Libyans celebrate on the streets after casting their vote during the National Assembly election in Tripoli's Martyrs square July 7, 2012. Crowds of joyful Libyans, some with tears in their eyes, parted with the legacy of Muammar Gaddafi on Saturday...more
A worker smokes on the steel frame at a construction site in Hefei, Anhui province July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Liquigas-Cannondale rider Vincenzo Nibali of Italy prepares to start before the seventh stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Tomblaine and La Planche des Belles Filles July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A reveller tries to hold on to a wild horse during the "Rapa Das Bestas" traditional event in the Spanish northwestern village of Sabucedo July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Revellers swim during the Pohoda music festival at Trencin airport, 130 km (81 miles) north of Bratislava, July 7, 2012. Pohoda, the largest Slovak open-air music festival, is attended by almost 30,000 of visitors. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
A girl wearing ballet clothes takes a break before she poses for a photo at the Apple Community in Beijing, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Players compete for the ball in the mud during a 2012 Swamp Soccer World Cup China match at Olympic Green area, next to the National Stadium in Beijing, July 6, 2012. REUTERS
A runner is dragged by his scarf by a Dolores Aguirre fighting bull at the entrance to the bullring during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 7, 2012. One person was gored and four others injured in a run that...more
Local residents watch as sediment-laden flood water gushes through the Xiaolangdi Dam on the Yellow River in Luoyang, Henan province July 6, 2012. Picture taken July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlf Zhang
A man waves a gun from his balcony to threaten anti-Institutional Revolutionary Party, or anti-PRI, protesters from the opposition movement Yosoy132 (I am 132) in Xalapa, in the Mexican state of Veracruz July 7, 2012. The man was detained and taken...more
England's Ian Bell hits out as Australia's Matthew Wade (L) looks down during the fourth one-day international at the Riverside cricket ground in Chester-le-Street July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Supporters of Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega throw a woman in the air during celebrations for the 33rd anniversary of the 'Repliegue' (Withdrawal) in Managua July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Light emanates from the inside of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter as it waits for passengers at FOB Joyce in Afghanistan's Kunar Province July 5, 2012. Picture taken July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Afghan President Hamid Karzai walks in a hotel room before the Tokyo Conference on the Reconstruction of Afghanistan, in Tokyo July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Yoshikazu Tsuno
A group of Amazon Indians protests on an earth barrier that is part of the construction of the massive Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, in Vitoria do Xingu July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A woman walks by a ballot booth during the National Assembly election at a polling station in Tripoli July 7, 2012. Libyans queued to vote in their first free national election in 60 years on Saturday, a poll designed to shake off the legacy of...more
A Congolese rebel fighter walks through an abandoned classroom, which was used as an armory for the Congolese army, in Bunagana, a town they overran near the Uganda border July 7, 2012. Rebels in Congo said on Friday they had seized the eastern town...more
A man sleeps with his jacket over his head next to a couple kissing at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
