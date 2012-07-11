Editor's Choice

A woman and her child wait for test results at Aweil State Hospital in Aweil, the only hospital in the South Sudanese state of Northern Bahr el Ghazal, June 2, 2012. As in many developing nations, international aid is both an invaluable help to South Sudan and a crutch that sometimes enables it to avoid reality. Development experts have grown more sophisticated in recent decades about how they deliver aid. But in fragile states such as South Sudan, getting the balance right between helping a country and helping that country help itself remains incredibly difficult. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian