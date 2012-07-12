Editor's Choice

Tribesmen loyal to al-Houthi Shi'ite rebel group perform the traditional Baraa dance as they arrive to a gathering in the northwestern Yemeni province of Saada on the border with Saudi Arabia to denounce what they say is a U.S. interference in Yemen July 11, 2012. The mountainous province of Saada is the stronghold of Shi'ite rebels, known as the Houthis, after the clan of their leaders, who had fought government forces for years until an uprising against former President Ali Abdullah Saleh last year gave them a free hand in the lawless frontier province. Trying to counter the threat of al Qaeda, Washington is deepening its involvement in Yemen, using drone strikes to target suspected militants and training the Yemeni army to fight them. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah