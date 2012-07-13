Editor's Choice
Off-duty police officers and fire fighters protesting over government austerity measures are held back by police officers as they shout at the driver of a vehicle exiting the Parliament building in Madrid July 12, 2012. Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Wednesday he would raise the value-added tax by 3 percentage points to 21 percent as part of a large package of tax hikes and spending cuts aimed at trimming the public budget by 65 billion euros over the next 2-1/2 years. With the economy in recession, unemployment high and tax income falling, Spain is struggling to meet tough deficit cutting targets that it has agreed on with the European Union. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Nationalist youths clash with riot police after trouble erupted in the Ardoyne area of North Belfast, Northern Ireland July 12, 2012. Police fired water cannon at Catholic youths in Belfast on Thursday after rioting erupted when a small Protestant parade, celebrating a 17th century military victory over Catholic forces, passed their estate.The violence came at the culmination of a series of parades that pro-British Protestants stage annually in the British-ruled province, a tradition seen as provocative by Irish nationalists who want to be part of a united Ireland. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman who police say is Khadija Shah (centre, covered face) is escorted as she arrives with her daughter to appear before a judge at the district court in Rawalpindi on July 12, 2012. Shah, a pregnant woman from Birmingham, Britain, appeared in a court in Rawalpindi on Friday to face charges of smuggling 63 kg (139 lbs) of heroin which was found in her luggage when she tried to board a flight back to Birmingham with her children last month, local media reported. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A resident tastes algae as he stands on an algae-filled coastline in Qingdao, Shandong province, China July 12, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
A resident tastes algae as he stands on an algae-filled coastline in Qingdao, Shandong province, China July 12, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
A reveller is tossed by a wild cow during festivities in the bullring following the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2012. Several runners suffered light injuries in the fastest run (two minutes and twenty seconds) so far in this festival, according to local media. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A girl runs past a giant picture bearing a hole where the face of Egypt's former president Hosni Mubarak used to be, on a highway in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh in the South Sinai governorate, about 550 km (342 miles) from south Cairo, July 12, 2012. The picture was taken at the March 1996 Peacemakers Summit, which was held at Sharm el-Sheikh, and depicts then U.S. President Bill Clinton (front row, 2nd L), Russian President Boris Yeltsin (front row, 4th L), Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat (front row 5th R) and French President Jacques Chirac (front row, 3rd R), among other world leaders. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Mayor of London, Boris Johnson, tests out a bed during his visit to the 2012 Olympic Park and Olympic Village in London July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Heavey/Pool
Mayor of London, Boris Johnson, tests out a bed during his visit to the 2012 Olympic Park and Olympic Village in London July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Heavey/Pool
A man rides his bicycle through water fountains in front of the skyline in Toronto July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A man rides his bicycle through water fountains in front of the skyline in Toronto July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Jose Manuel Abel, 46, cries as he waits to catch a flight to Munich at El Prat airport in Barcelona June 29, 2012. A former salesman, Abel has been unemployed for more than two years. He has decided to leave his family and move to Germany to work in a Spanish restaurant. His family hopes to join him if his wife can find a job. Abel arrived in Munich with 250 euros ($307) in his pocket. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Demonstrators hold a banner during a protest in front of the Portuguese parliament in Lisbon July 12, 2012. Portuguese teachers protested against the government's education budget cuts. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Demonstrators hold a banner during a protest in front of the Portuguese parliament in Lisbon July 12, 2012. Portuguese teachers protested against the government's education budget cuts. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A penguin swims at the new South Pole Spectacular, part of the Polar Adventure, of Ocean Park in Hong Kong July 12, 2012. The marine theme park on Thursday launched Asia's first themed area integrating immersive presentations of Arctic and Antarctic animals, including penguins and seals. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Sky Procycling rider and wearer of the leader's yellow jersey Bradley Wiggins of Britain cycles in the Alps mountains during the 11th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Albertville and La Toussuire, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Shiite cleric Tajul Muluk sits in the courtroom during his trial in Sampang at the Madura island July 12, 2012. The district Court sentenced Muluk to two years in prison after he was found guilty for blasphemy and desecration of Islam by declaring that "the holy Koran in circulation is not original anymore". REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas
Fassett Square, a residential Victorian square built in the early 1860s, is seen in Hackney, east London May 16, 2012. The fictional Albert Square, in long-running British soap Eastenders, is based on Fassett Square. With London bracing itself for thousands of visitors during the Olympic Games, locals will appreciate more than ever the wealth of secret gardens and quiet corners dotted around the city. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Work continues on preparing the Olympic Stadium ahead of the Opening Ceremony in the London 2012 Olympic Park at Stratford in London July 12, 2012. Preparations for the London Olympics have put Britain's intelligence agencies under significant pressure, as the country stages its largest ever peacetime security operation, MPs said on Thursday. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Madonna performs during a concert of her MDNA world tour at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Madonna performs during a concert of her MDNA world tour at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Visually impaired Palestinian girls read Braille versions of the Koran during a lesson on memorizing the Koran in Gaza City July 12, 2012. Dozens of blind and visually impaired Palestinian girls took part in the lesson sponsored by the Muslim organization Dar al-Koran Society, whose goal they say is to teach people about the Muslim holy book. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians carry the body of Hamas gunman Mahmoud al-Hegi during his funeral in Gaza City July 12, 2012. Israeli forces killed the Hamas gunman and wounded four others in two incidents in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, Palestinian officials said. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
The body of one of the victims of a suicide bombing attack outside a police academy lies on a stretcher at a hospital in Sanaa July 12, 2012. A suicide bomber killed at least 22 people outside the police academy on Wednesday, dramatically exposing the government's vulnerability to al Qaeda-linked insurgents despite a U.S.-backed offensive against them. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Dancers perform behind a cloth during the opening of Polar Adventure at Ocean Park in Hong Kong July 12, 2012. The marine theme park on Thursday launched Asia's first themed area integrating immersive presentations of Arctic and Antarctic animals, including penguins and seals. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
