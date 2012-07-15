Editor's Choice

Mary Herring (C), 78, hugs a neighbor as Gayle Cooper (L), 66, looks on in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, California July 12, 2012. Developer Marc Luzzatto wants to relocate residents from the trailer park to make way for nearly 500 residences, office space, stores, cafes and yoga studios, close to where a light rail line is being built to connect downtown Los Angeles to the ocean. Village Trailer Park was built in 1951, and 90 percent of its residents are elderly, disabled or both, according to the Legal Aid Society. Many have lived there for decades in old trailers which they bought. The property is valued at as much as $30 million, according the LA Times. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson