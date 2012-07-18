Editor's Choice
A girl rubs her eyes as smoke rises from a burning effigy of the demon Ghantakarna, symbolizing the destruction of evil, during the Ghantakarna festival at the ancient city of Bhaktapur July 17, 2012. According to legend, the demon is believed to "steal" children and women from their homes and localities. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Paratroopers from Chosen Company of the 3rd Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry board a waiting CH-47 Chinook helicopter as they begin a helicopter assault mission at Combat Outpost Herrera in Afghanistan's Paktiya Province July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A tank operated by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, is seen through the scope of a weapon of a member of the Free Syrian Army in Qusseer neighbourhood in Homs July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout
A tank operated by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, is seen through the scope of a weapon of a member of the Free Syrian Army in Qusseer neighbourhood in Homs July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout
A helicopter releases water during a fire at a tower block in Istanbul July 17, 2012. A large fire broke out in a 42-storey tower block in central Istanbul on Tuesday, sending thick smoke billowing into the air before firefighters extinguished the blaze, and there were no reports of casualties, officials said. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Yote, dressed as a wolf, waits for the metro on his way to the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. Yote is a member of "Furros Nuevo Leon", whose members dress like wolves. The group is part of the subculture known as furry fandom, furrydom or fur fandom, where members dress like anthropomorphic animal characters. The "Furros Nuevo Leon" has approximately 71 members, most of whom are graphic designers or studying graphic arts and animation. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A Catholic woman kneels as she prays in a small chapel in the village of Bai Gu Tun, located on the outkirts of the city of Tianjin, around 70 km (43 miles) south-east of Beijing July 17, 2012. Chinese Catholics number between 8-12 million, and are divided between a state-sanctioned church that has installed bishops without Vatican approval and an "underground" wing long wary of associating with the Communist Party-run church. China and the Vatican broke off formal diplomatic relations shortly after the Chinese Communists took power in 1949. Pope Benedict has, however, encouraged the two sides of the divided Chinese church to reconcile. However just last week, according to a Catholic online news service, a priest who quit China's state-sanctioned Catholic Church and was ordained auxiliary bishop of Shanghai with the approval of the pope, was taken away by officials after the ceremony and has not been heard from since. REUTERS/David Gray
A resident walks amidst the debris of a house destroyed by a flash flood in Sujia village of Zhaotong, Yunan province July 17, 2012. The flood caused by heavy rain falls in Sujia Village of Zhaotong since Sunday, left 2 dead and 8 injured. Torrential rain last week affected more than 2 million people in several southern Chinese provinces, according to local authorities, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Wong Campion
Oscar Pistorius of South Africa trains before the men's 400 meters event at the 23rd International Athletics Meeting in Lignano Sabbiadoro July 17, 2012. After striving to qualify for the 400 metres at the London Olympics for six years, Oscar Pistorius believes he will now be better placed to run at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016. The South African, who wears carbon fibre blades, will become the first double amputee to compete in the Olympics. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A woman crosses a road as activists from the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), detained by police during a protest against price hike in essential commodities, hang onto the doorway of a bus along with their fellow protestors while shouting slogans in Kolkata July 17, 2012. Placard reads: "Stop the extraordinary rise in prices of essential commodities". REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Chief Executive of G4S Nick Buckles is seen through a tinted car window as he leaves the Houses of Parliament in London July 17, 2012. Buckles admitted his management of the London Olympics staffing scandal had embarrassed the British government and left the world's biggest security firm's reputation in tatters as he fought to save his job on Tuesday. G4S has been at the centre of a political firestorm, and has lost about 650 million pounds ($1 billion) in market value, since it announced it could not provide the promised 10,400 Olympic security guards just two weeks before the Games. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Trajineras (boats) are seen parked at one of the canals of Xochimilco in Mexico City July 17, 2012. The trajineras are colorful, flower adorned wooden boats use as tourist attraction to visit the Chinampas or 'floating gardens' in the ancient canals of this city. Xochimilco means "the place of flowers" in Nahuatl, one of the languages spoken by the Aztecs before the Spanish conquest. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Soldiers perform during a ceremony, attended by Egypt's new Islamist President Mohamed Mursi at the Egyptian military academy in Cairo July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Sherif Abd Monam/Egyptian Presidency/Handout
Soldiers perform during a ceremony, attended by Egypt's new Islamist President Mohamed Mursi at the Egyptian military academy in Cairo July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Sherif Abd Monam/Egyptian Presidency/Handout
A resident walks past two young men, asleep on cement blocks, on a street in Nanjing, Jiangsu province July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Yong
A resident walks past two young men, asleep on cement blocks, on a street in Nanjing, Jiangsu province July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Yong
A resident jumps into the Tigris river for a swim on a warm summer day in Baghdad, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
A resident jumps into the Tigris river for a swim on a warm summer day in Baghdad, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
A forest fire burns out of control in the Vilaflor municipality in the southern part of Tenerife island, a part of Spain's Canary Islands, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero
A forest fire burns out of control in the Vilaflor municipality in the southern part of Tenerife island, a part of Spain's Canary Islands, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero
School children dance inside a classroom, ahead of the opening of a container library by the Bill Clinton foundation in celebration of Mandela day, at a school in Qunu, July 17, 2012. Former U.S. President Bill Clinton visited former South African President Nelson Mandela at his residence ahead of his 94th birthday celebrations. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A man poses for a photograph near a 3D painting at the 2012 Magic Art Special Exhibition in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province July 16, 2012. The event will run till August 6 in Hangzhou. Picture taken July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A man poses for a photograph near a 3D painting at the 2012 Magic Art Special Exhibition in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province July 16, 2012. The event will run till August 6 in Hangzhou. Picture taken July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A visitor experiences an exhibit at the Smithsonian Institution's Hirshhorn Museum in Washington June 6, 2012. The Smithsonian Institution, the world's largest museum and research complex, includes 19 museums and galleries. Most are free of charge. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Washington Nationals batter Ryan Zimmerman (R) and Adam LaRoche celebrate with their team mates after they beat the New York Mets in the 10th inning of their MLB game at Nationals Park in Washington, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Washington Nationals batter Ryan Zimmerman (R) and Adam LaRoche celebrate with their team mates after they beat the New York Mets in the 10th inning of their MLB game at Nationals Park in Washington, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Police officers watch over what appears to be a dead body at a crime scene following a shooting in Scarborough, a suburb in east Toronto, July 17, 2012. Reports say at least two people are dead while 19 others have been injured including an infant following a shooting in Scarborough on Monday night. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
People gather at the scene of a train derailment in the Giza neighbourhood of Badrashin on the outskirts of Cairo July 17, 2012. The train was travelling from southern Egypt towards Cairo when it derailed in a Cairo suburb on Tuesday and 15 people were injured, security and medical officials said, denying early reports that passengers had died in the crash. REUTERS/Stringer
A labourer smokes a cigarette after replacing a pair of wheels on his pushcart along a road in Karachi July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A labourer smokes a cigarette after replacing a pair of wheels on his pushcart along a road in Karachi July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
An Afghan girl watches as a member of the Afghan Uniformed Police walks past with paratroopers from Chosen Company of the 3rd Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry on a helicopter assault mission to improve their biological database, near the town of Ahmad Khel in Afghanistan's Paktiya Province July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Teenaged fans react as Canadian singer Justin Bieber performs at an early morning promotional event in Sydney July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Teenaged fans react as Canadian singer Justin Bieber performs at an early morning promotional event in Sydney July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
