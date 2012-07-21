Women members of a self-defense militia calling itself the FLN (Front for the Liberation of the North) train in Sevare, about 600 kms (400 miles) northeast of the capital Bamako, July 11, 2012. The United States has called on Mali's authorities to accept offers by African states to send a military force to stabilise the country and help retake control of its vast northern desert, now in the hands of al Qaeda-linked Islamists. The U.N. Security Council has been reluctant to back military intervention without a clearer plan for the force. Meanwhile, regional criticism of Mali's army for a March coup has left soldiers there hesitant about the idea of foreign troops being dispatched. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun