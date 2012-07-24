A worker rows a boat in Chaohu Lake, filled with blue-green algae, in Hefei, Anhui province, China, July 23, 2012. The local environment protection department implemented machines to pump the algae from the lake to a treatment reservoir where it would be decontaminated and recycled, which was the latest solution to fight off blue-green algae on the Chaohu Lake. The new method is able to deal with almost a thousand tonnes of blue-green algae every day, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer