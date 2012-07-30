Editor's choice
A Jewish worshipper sleeps as he leans on the stones of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, during prayers marking Tisha B'Av in Jerusalem's Old City July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Jewish worshipper sleeps as he leans on the stones of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, during prayers marking Tisha B'Av in Jerusalem's Old City July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A sniper from the Free Syrian Army takes position in Aleppo, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Obeida Al Naimi
A sniper from the Free Syrian Army takes position in Aleppo, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Obeida Al Naimi
People throw coloured powder in the air during Holi festival celebrations in Berlin, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People throw coloured powder in the air during Holi festival celebrations in Berlin, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Ethiene Cristina Gonser Franco of Brazil (C) prays whilst teammate Harumy Mariko de Freitas performs on the balance beam during the women's gymnastics qualification at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012....more
Ethiene Cristina Gonser Franco of Brazil (C) prays whilst teammate Harumy Mariko de Freitas performs on the balance beam during the women's gymnastics qualification at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A cosplay enthusiast takes a picture at the anime and manga convention "Animagics" in Bonn, Germany, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A cosplay enthusiast takes a picture at the anime and manga convention "Animagics" in Bonn, Germany, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
The flags of competing countries are displayed during the men's kayak (K1) heat at Lee Valley White Water Centre at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The flags of competing countries are displayed during the men's kayak (K1) heat at Lee Valley White Water Centre at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Ukrainian Greek Catholic priest listens to the confessions of a girl during the annual gathering and pilgrimage to the miraculous icon of "Halytska" (the Mother of God) in Krylos village, Ukraine, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian Greek Catholic priest listens to the confessions of a girl during the annual gathering and pilgrimage to the miraculous icon of "Halytska" (the Mother of God) in Krylos village, Ukraine, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of the U.S. 4x100m men's freestyle relay team Michael Phelps (L), Nathan Adrian (C) and Cullen Jones cheer on their anchor Ryan Lochte (not pictured) during the event final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre, July 29,...more
Members of the U.S. 4x100m men's freestyle relay team Michael Phelps (L), Nathan Adrian (C) and Cullen Jones cheer on their anchor Ryan Lochte (not pictured) during the event final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Mitt Romney pauses in prayer as he visits the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, during prayers marking Tisha B'Av in Jerusalem's Old City July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Mitt Romney pauses in prayer as he visits the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, during prayers marking Tisha B'Av in Jerusalem's Old City July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Brazil's Marcelo Machado (L) and Nene Hilario (R) fight for the basket with Australia's David Andersen (2nd R) and Aleks Maric during their men's Group B basketball match at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games, July 29, 2012....more
Brazil's Marcelo Machado (L) and Nene Hilario (R) fight for the basket with Australia's David Andersen (2nd R) and Aleks Maric during their men's Group B basketball match at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Turkey's Cigdem Ozyaman participates in the women's skeet qualification at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Royal Artillery Barracks at Woolwich in southeast London, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Turkey's Cigdem Ozyaman participates in the women's skeet qualification at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Royal Artillery Barracks at Woolwich in southeast London, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Fans arrive at the ExCeL venue for boxing matches during the London 2012 Olympic Games, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Fans arrive at the ExCeL venue for boxing matches during the London 2012 Olympic Games, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Participants carry a goal post during preparations for the "Wattoluempiade" (or Mud Olympics) in Brunsbuettel at the North Sea, Germany, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Participants carry a goal post during preparations for the "Wattoluempiade" (or Mud Olympics) in Brunsbuettel at the North Sea, Germany, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
A woman cools down in a river during a hot day in Minsk July 29, 2012. Hot weather hit Belarus on Sunday as the temperature rose to 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 degrees Fahrenheit). REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A woman cools down in a river during a hot day in Minsk July 29, 2012. Hot weather hit Belarus on Sunday as the temperature rose to 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 degrees Fahrenheit). REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Residents recover salvageable materials from a shanty destroyed by a barge nearby in the murky waters off Manila bay in Tondo, Manila, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents recover salvageable materials from a shanty destroyed by a barge nearby in the murky waters off Manila bay in Tondo, Manila, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Men cool down in a canal in the eastern city of Lahore, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Men cool down in a canal in the eastern city of Lahore, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A farmer with his bulls takes part in the 21st Bull Race at a paddy field in Canning village, in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A farmer with his bulls takes part in the 21st Bull Race at a paddy field in Canning village, in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
China's He Zi (R) and Wu Minxia stretch and keep warm between dives during the women's synchronised 3m springboard final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
China's He Zi (R) and Wu Minxia stretch and keep warm between dives during the women's synchronised 3m springboard final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Uzbekistan's Fazliddin Gaibnazarov (L) fights against Cameroon's Yhyacinthe Mewoli Abdon in the men's light (60kg) Round of 32 boxing match at ExCeL venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Uzbekistan's Fazliddin Gaibnazarov (L) fights against Cameroon's Yhyacinthe Mewoli Abdon in the men's light (60kg) Round of 32 boxing match at ExCeL venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A picture of the late Pope John Paul II is held up as Pope Benedict XVI leads the Angelus prayer from his summer residence of Castel Gandolfo, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A picture of the late Pope John Paul II is held up as Pope Benedict XVI leads the Angelus prayer from his summer residence of Castel Gandolfo, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Italy's Diego Occhiuzzi (R) celebrates defeating Romania's Rares Dumitrescu during their men's sabre individual semifinal fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Italy's Diego Occhiuzzi (R) celebrates defeating Romania's Rares Dumitrescu during their men's sabre individual semifinal fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A man prepares to carry an idol of Hindu goddess Dashama on the banks of the river Sabarmati, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man prepares to carry an idol of Hindu goddess Dashama on the banks of the river Sabarmati, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga celebrates after winning his men's singles tennis match against Brazil's Thomaz Bellucci at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympics Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga celebrates after winning his men's singles tennis match against Brazil's Thomaz Bellucci at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympics Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
FC Luzern's goalkeeper David Zibung covers the eyes of FC Sion's Vilmos Vanczak (front) as they fight for the ball during their Swiss Super League soccer match in Lucerne July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Romina Amato
FC Luzern's goalkeeper David Zibung covers the eyes of FC Sion's Vilmos Vanczak (front) as they fight for the ball during their Swiss Super League soccer match in Lucerne July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Romina Amato
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.