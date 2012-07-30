Edition:
<p>A Jewish worshipper sleeps as he leans on the stones of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, during prayers marking Tisha B'Av in Jerusalem's Old City July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

<p>A sniper from the Free Syrian Army takes position in Aleppo, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Obeida Al Naimi </p>

<p>People throw coloured powder in the air during Holi festival celebrations in Berlin, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

<p>Ethiene Cristina Gonser Franco of Brazil (C) prays whilst teammate Harumy Mariko de Freitas performs on the balance beam during the women's gymnastics qualification at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

<p>A cosplay enthusiast takes a picture at the anime and manga convention "Animagics" in Bonn, Germany, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender </p>

<p>The flags of competing countries are displayed during the men's kayak (K1) heat at Lee Valley White Water Centre at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>A Ukrainian Greek Catholic priest listens to the confessions of a girl during the annual gathering and pilgrimage to the miraculous icon of "Halytska" (the Mother of God) in Krylos village, Ukraine, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich </p>

<p>Members of the U.S. 4x100m men's freestyle relay team Michael Phelps (L), Nathan Adrian (C) and Cullen Jones cheer on their anchor Ryan Lochte (not pictured) during the event final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

<p>Mitt Romney pauses in prayer as he visits the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, during prayers marking Tisha B'Av in Jerusalem's Old City July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Brazil's Marcelo Machado (L) and Nene Hilario (R) fight for the basket with Australia's David Andersen (2nd R) and Aleks Maric during their men's Group B basketball match at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Turkey's Cigdem Ozyaman participates in the women's skeet qualification at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Royal Artillery Barracks at Woolwich in southeast London, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

<p>Fans arrive at the ExCeL venue for boxing matches during the London 2012 Olympic Games, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

<p>Participants carry a goal post during preparations for the "Wattoluempiade" (or Mud Olympics) in Brunsbuettel at the North Sea, Germany, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer </p>

<p>A woman cools down in a river during a hot day in Minsk July 29, 2012. Hot weather hit Belarus on Sunday as the temperature rose to 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 degrees Fahrenheit). REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

<p>Residents recover salvageable materials from a shanty destroyed by a barge nearby in the murky waters off Manila bay in Tondo, Manila, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

<p>Men cool down in a canal in the eastern city of Lahore, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza </p>

<p>A farmer with his bulls takes part in the 21st Bull Race at a paddy field in Canning village, in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

<p>China's He Zi (R) and Wu Minxia stretch and keep warm between dives during the women's synchronised 3m springboard final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

<p>Uzbekistan's Fazliddin Gaibnazarov (L) fights against Cameroon's Yhyacinthe Mewoli Abdon in the men's light (60kg) Round of 32 boxing match at ExCeL venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

<p>A picture of the late Pope John Paul II is held up as Pope Benedict XVI leads the Angelus prayer from his summer residence of Castel Gandolfo, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi </p>

<p>Italy's Diego Occhiuzzi (R) celebrates defeating Romania's Rares Dumitrescu during their men's sabre individual semifinal fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

<p>A man prepares to carry an idol of Hindu goddess Dashama on the banks of the river Sabarmati, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

<p>France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga celebrates after winning his men's singles tennis match against Brazil's Thomaz Bellucci at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympics Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>FC Luzern's goalkeeper David Zibung covers the eyes of FC Sion's Vilmos Vanczak (front) as they fight for the ball during their Swiss Super League soccer match in Lucerne July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Romina Amato </p>

